This summer, Cozyland is taking the ease of its comfort-focused clothing outside. Morgan Curtis’s loungewear label, known for its colorful and delicately printed sleepwear and separates, has launched its first swimwear line — and it’s arrived just in time for summer. Adding to the brand’s established reputation for creating soft, easy-to-wear pieces like its best-selling pajama sets and T-shirts, Curtis chose to enter the swim category after seeing customers wear her PJs as vacation layering pieces, as well as facing relatable challenges while buying swimsuits herself.

“When shopping for my own swimwear, I found it difficult to find simple, comfortable bathing suits in cute prints that didn’t show a lot of skin or retail for over $200 a suit,” Curtis tells The Zoe Report. “Cozyland fills that gap with supportive fits made from super soft fabric that doesn’t dig into your legs or feel restrictive. The designs are meant to be easy, packable suits you can throw in your bag for any occasion without overthinking it.”

Indeed, ease is central to Cozyland’s swim assortment. The first launch features two core silhouettes, the Charlotte one-piece and Layla bikini. All styles — including both bikini separates —are fully lined, so you don’t have to worry about their cuts or fabrics being overly revealing or restrictively tight (as an added bonus, the Charlotte style’s straps are fully adjustable). Like Cozyland’s clothing, each comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns, ranging from soft lavender and brown to delicate flowers and stripes.

(+) Cozyland swim Courtesy of Cozyland (+) Cozyland swim Courtesy of Cozyland INFO 1/2

“We used our pajamas as the primary inspiration for this launch,” Curtis says. “We leaned into fun prints and colors that evoke joy and nostalgia, things like rainbow dreams, chocolate, lavender skies, and summer lemons, all designed to feel playful, comforting, and uplifting.”

Curtis’s swimwear launch is also a full-circle moment for the designer. She has a wealth of swim knowledge after designing Solid & Striped’s first women’s line in the 2010’s, as well as previously launching the category as a specialty under her own Morgan Lane brand. At Cozyland, her new swim pieces easily fit into the brand’s established aesthetic and price point, all while setting the scene for the category that she calls a “natural extension” of her relaxed label.

Shop all the new pieces from the Cozyland And Sea capsule collection below.