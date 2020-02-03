February has arrived, which means Valentine's Day is now within reach. And if this time of year has inspired you to invest in new lingerie or a piece of luxe loungewear, the newly announced Atlanta de Cadenet x Morgan Lane collection is a great place to start. Finding the perfect balance between cheeky and chic, the lineup of styles serves up non-cliché romantic pieces you'll not only want to slip into for a special night, but every other day of the year, too.

Morgan Curtis, founder of Morgan Lane, has teamed up with the model, DJ, and podcaster to create a feminine and playful collection of lingerie and sleepwear that's cheekily themed "Don't Wake The Beast." The full range of styles is currently available for pre-order on the Morgan Lane website and will be up for grabs on Net-a-Porter come Feb. 14. While the lingerie will only be obtainable from the brand and Net-a-Porter, other styles will also be carried by Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Harrods, and Shopbop.

The New York-based designer is known for creating dreamy designs (many of which feature her hand-drawn images), and this collaboration is no exception. Bringing together the Morgan Lane aesthetic with Atlanta's personality, the collection boasts everything from bow-adorned, ruffled lace pieces to sleek leopard-print styles.

Courtesy of Morgan Lane Courtesy of Morgan Lane Courtesy of Morgan Lane

Equal parts sweet and sultry, the lingerie within the collection will be a welcome addition to your top drawer. Those who prefer neutral hues will gravitate to the Charlotte Bra, $110, and Monroe Panty, $65, in black, or the sugar-white $98 Jesse Jo Bra and the Missy Thong for $52. Meanwhile, shoppers looking to bring some color into the mix should lay eyes on the aforementioned styles in their more colorful iterations (this pink and red silhouette is not to be missed) as well as the Atlanta Bra, $98, and the Fifi Panty, $58, in a beautiful lilac shade called "Cupcake."

Courtesy of Morgan Lane

The collection also provides for the perfect opportunity to replace worn-out PJs with polished and playful sleepwear styles. Pair up the pastel-hued, leopard-print Ruthie Top, $248, with either the matching Chantal Pant, $248, or the Corey Short, $158. Furthermore, you can snag the Langley Robe for $298 to pop on over lingerie or loungewear for a night in.

