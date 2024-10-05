For the last 25 years or so, I’ve been staunchly adverse to underwire bras. And for good reason, considering the styles of yore typically consisted of bulky lined cups and metal wiring that poked the skin mercilessly throughout the day. Because of this, my undergarment roster mainly featured bralette styles in varying triangle and bandeau silhouettes. However, as I’ve entered my late 30s, I find the girls are in need of a bit more, er, support. (Thanks, gravity.) So I recently resolved to give my relationship with underwire bras another go and see if they’ve gotten more comfortable over the past two decades.

As luck would have it, the fashion gods brought me to a bra fitting with buzzy lingerie brand ThirdLove. In addition to having my mind blown by the discovery of my actual bra size (although I’ve worn a 34B for years, I’m a true 32C), I also found myself warming to the brand’s top-selling T-shirt bra. Between the memory foam cups, stay-put pleated straps, and cushioned and flexible underwire, I was converted.

Since then, my love affair with underwire bras has officially been ignited. The style that I used to pass on without a second thought is now at top of mind. Thanks to the wonders of fabric innovations and technology, the item that was once my foe is now my ally, one I wear with everything from T-shirts and blouses to slinky dresses and fitted sweaters.

To help spread the love, I’ve compiled a list of the underwire bras I wholeheartedly cosign on. So, if you’ve declared war on this daily essential, it might be time to wave the white flag, too.

ThirdLove T-Shirt Bra $72 See On ThirdLove This bra (and brand) has been crucial in my bralette to underwire conversion. The soft, flexible underwire hugs my contours naturally sans poking and discomfort and the memory foam cups mold nicely, making the bra virtually invisible under my tops and dresses.

SKIMS T-Shirt Bra $54 See On SKIMS Another close second is this second-skin SKIMS style, which features a buttery-soft fabric that feels so comfy on. Also, the cool, plunging shape makes for a slightly sexier take on the classic T-shirt bra.

Pepper Classic All You Bra $55 See On Pepper Yes, small-breasted individuals can wear underwire bras, too. Pepper, a brand that targets B-cups and under, makes the cutest styles that feature sleek sheer paneling.

Cuup The Plunge $68 See On Cuup A neutral bra will always have its place, but I can’t deny my love for a colorful style. The soft, sheer mesh in this energetic limoncello hue has me hooked.

Harper Wilde Base Unlined Bra $45 See On Harper Wilde I don’t know what I love more, the unlined, undetectable shape that makes for great everyday wear or the cool steel-shade.

Fleur Du Mal Charlotte Sheer Overlay Demi Bra $108 See On Fleur Du Mal I’ve been a fan of Fleur Du Mal’s sexy, elevated styles for years, and now they have me mesmerized by their underwire bras. This sheer overlay style is so chic, it can easily be worn under an open blazer or blouse.

Victoria's Secret PINK Wear Everywhere Unlined Demi Bra $30 $25 See On Victoria's Secret This ultra-comfy, unlined cotton bra is the underwear equivalent to your favorite T-shirt.

Soma Plunge Bra with Lace $58 See On Soma I love to mix things up and include a sexy, statement lace bra in my rotation — you know, for those days I’m feeling a bit spicy. This fiery red lace number from Soma is perfect for such an occasion.

Natori Bliss Perfection Contour Underwire Bra $68 See On Natori This best-selling style from Natori features lace trim and stretchy jersey fabric that hugs the body in the best way.