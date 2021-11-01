Raise your hand if you feel as if it was January 2021, like, yesterday. Everyone is in agreement that this year flew by — but, there are still nine more weeks to go. Now is the time to finally go on the weekend getaway you’ve wanted all year long (or check off that New Year’s goal, it’s not too late!). And no matter what you have planned over the next month, you’ll want to plan out cute cold-weather outfits this November now that the temps are getting chillier by the day.

November is a month made for enjoying the outdoors (read: the foliage is breathtaking), which means you likely have a lot of fun weekends planned. Perhaps you’re going on a Saturday trip apple picking. In that case, you’ll want to pull out a trendy statement jacket and chic booties (that you don’t mind getting a tad dirty) for any scenic photo opportunities during your excursion. Then there’s Thanksgiving at the end of the month. Hopefully, you’re able to safely gather with your family once again this year. A comfy midi dress and sneakers will suffice as you are feasting in front of a football streaming on the TV. Whatever else you have on the docket this month, note that layering is key — whether that’s a puffer vest over a crewneck, or a turtleneck tee under a sleeveless dress. Ahead, get inspired in the style department this month with these 30 cold-weather ensembles.

Exciting Color Scheme

Welcome to puffer jacket season. Here’s a fun way to wear the toasty jacket: Choose a color in the same family as the rest of your ensemble, only a notch brighter.

Dare To Go Low

As hard as it might be to believe (and accept) it, low-rise pants are coming back in full force. Still hesitant to join in? Take baby steps by opting for a trouser in the silhouette paired with a long chic button-down. (Read: Perhaps avoid a cropped sweater.)

Statement Styles

Don’t feel like you can only choose one statement piece to wear. In fact, a striking printed puffer and bold accessories in similar hues tie an outfit together.

Trendy Checks

By the looks of it, checkered print is here to stay. So, if you haven’t yet snagged a piece in the beloved pattern, now’s the time to start shopping. A checkered sweater is perfect for pairing with denim or printed trousers if you’re feeling fearless.

Ground A Colorful Duo

Coupling two bright colors together reads exciting. But, if you’re worried about the look coming off as too loud, a neutral blazer will help ground the duo.

Quirky Accessory

If your polished look could use a little fun, you can’t go wrong with a food-shaped handbag. More specifically, fashion girls have been flocking to A.W.A.K.E. MODE’s pretzel-inspired Mia Knotted Faux Leather Shoulder Bag.

Keep It Simple

Sometimes, you just don’t have the time or energy to put together an outfit — and that’s ok. On these days, a versatile dress or jumpsuit is your best friend. Here, Sandy Liang’s Berries Dress is like a dress jacket-hybrid. Finish off with sneakers and you’re ready to head out the door.

Modern Staples

Fact: A trench coat will be on-trend season after season. However, these days you can pick up the piece in plenty of exciting hues, like light pink. The pastel adds a fresh spin to an all-cream ensemble.

Summer In The Fall

Missing the carefree days of summer? Though the season is a long ways away, that doesn’t mean you can’t be in the summer state of mind. A pair of seashell statement earrings should do the trick.

Cool Quilt

If you’re up to date with this season’s top coat trends, you know a quilt jacket made the list. Between its comfortable fabric and cool look, it’s no wonder why fashion girls are stocking their closets with the piece.

Stick To Sets

By now, you’ve probably added a few matching knit sets to your loungewear drawer. If you’re in search of new ways to style them, try throwing a blazer and heels into the equation. You might even be able to wear the outfit to work.

Fresh Suiting

Now that you might be going into an actual office again, it’s time to refresh your work wardrobe. For those in need of a new suit, consider a fun printed style. You can even wear the jacket and trousers as separates to get more wear out of them.

One-Of-A-Kind Hoodie

A hoodie is ideal on those warmer fall days where you don’t necessarily need a jacket. Instead of a plain sweatshirt, go for a unique printed iteration. The piece feels a bit more polished, especially when paired with a luxe handbag.

Outdoor Activities

Because it’s not frigid quite yet, you’ll want to fit in all the outdoor activities you have on your bucket list this month. For these afternoons, a cute white blouse, comfortable trousers, and durable boots make for an excellent outfit formula.

Sporty Meets Elevated

Even if you’re nowhere near a court, there’s no denying the cool factor of a tennis skirt when paired with your more elevated pieces. Add on tights if you get cold easily.

Roomy Tote

Though they’re certainly cute, sometimes mini bags just don’t cut it. If you have a lot of errands to run, a roomy tote is more practical. Choose a unique style that’ll earn you compliments in line at the grocery store.

Black & White

An all black and white will always be incredibly chic. To make things interesting, opt for a striped sweater in the classic color palette. Then for your bottoms, go with a trendy stirrup pant.

Comfy-Cool Kicks

Meet the perfect weekend uniform: A trench coat, jeans, and sneakers. Though it’s boot season, you’ll be happy later that you went with sneakers if your day requires a lot of walking.

Luxe Leather

‘Tis the weather for leather jackets. Whether you choose the material in a blazer or with a shearling interior, you’ll be warm and on-trend.

Bring Back Your Suiting

If you’ve missed your dressy suits, pull them back out. Even if you’re still working from home for the time being, that doesn’t mean you can’t wear the piece from your living room.

Spruced Up Sweats

The beauty of a sweat set is it can easily be dressed up. Add some chunky jewelry or luxe silk scarf into the mix and you’re set.

All Hail The Mini Skirt

On board the return of the mini skirt? Try wearing yours with a polished button-down (with just one button secured, if you’re feeling daring) and knee-high boots. Once it gets colder, add on a toasty jacket and tights.

Fall-Approved Dress

A mini dress might make more sense in the summer, however, it can be worn in the fall, too. Pick a print with an autumn color palette and throw on some leg warmers to keep from freezing.

Fresh Button-Down

If you’re getting a bit tired of your go-to crisp white button-down, try out a bold green iteration. Then, opt for a bag in a slightly brighter shade to tie everything together.

Elevated Sleepwear

Your pajamas and lingerie aren’t just meant to be worn sleeping or chilling around the house anymore. Layer a blazer over these separates to make them appropriate for the outdoors.

Unexpected Pairings

The mix of a floral jacket and sporty sneakers creates an intriguing outfit. Throw in a pastel yellow trouser for more excitement.

Versatile Midi

There are a few cozy basics your fall wardrobe needs, one being a cream midi dress. You can style the piece with everything from a blazer and leather over-the-knee boots to a denim jacket and sneakers.

When In Doubt, Monochromatic

You can never go wrong with a monochromatic outfit. For a new take on the trend, try pairing a cotton blouse with wide-leg silk trousers. The different materials worn together makes for an interesting finish.

Subtle Touch Of Color

Bold colors aren’t everyone’s jam, and that’s not a bad thing. But, if you’re eager to add a subtle hue to a black and white ensemble, a hunter green sweater is a great starting point.

Blanket-Inspired Outerwear

Make leaving the house on cold days this month a bit less painful with a blanket-like jacket. You probably won’t want to take it off once you reach your destination.