For some, Haute Couture Week in Paris is a four-day marathon of sprinting from show to show, pausing only for the line of photographers lining the palatial venues and nearby streets. But Coco Baudelle is keeping things simple this season, designating her 48-hour visit to one brand: Chanel. A quick peruse through the actor and filmmaker’s Instagram feed, and you’ll understand why: From the bags flashed in her bathroom selfies to the towels she lounges on in the summer, Baudelle is a Chanel girl through and through.

“Chanel's always been a dream,” she says on a quick afternoon call with TZR ahead of the French label’s Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show on Jan. 28. “I never, never thought I would be able to see a show in person. So I feel very lucky to be able to see the show, and especially the couture show. I mean, all the pieces are just so intricate and so dreamy. They're over-the-top.”

Indeed, the brand seems to incapsulate everything Baudelle loves about fashion — and film for that matter. For the Montreal-born creative, the two creative mediums have overlapped in her mental vision board since childhood, likely starting with her love for Alfonso Cuarón’s 1995 classic film The Little Princess. “I can't remember how old I was when I saw this movie, but it was by far my absolute favorite movie,” she says. “I've seen it a hundred times, and their outfits in this movie were just so beautiful to me. I still love to this day a school uniform. I love the bows in the hair and the little dresses and the little cardigans. This was probably my earliest memory of seeing fashion in some way that impacted me. I really wanted to replicate that kind of style.”

And replicate she has. Since then, Baudelle has gravitated toward more romantic, “fantastical” fashion that’s “a little bit poetic” and, being a mother of two, comfortable. “I love pieces that are a little bit like otherworldly,” she notes. “I love big dresses, vintage pieces that are rare or very unique, but I also really love to wear very simple things like a big men's shirt and big trousers.”

For Chanel’s Couture show, which she is attending as a guest, Baudelle doubled down on the fantasy factor, opting for a printed silk muslin dress from the label’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. “I'm wearing this really beautiful baby doll number,” she says. “And it comes with, you can't really see them when you're wearing them, these little silk shorts that match. So it's like a pink flower print. It also came with a little bow that I think is supposed to go right at the neck, but I put it in my hair.” For accessories, Baudelle opted for neutral suede platform boots (“they give me a lot of height, which I love, because I'm short), a shearling coat, and a tan quilted bag.

After the show, Baudelle will hightail it back to NYC, where her little ones await as well as her next big project: a short film. Shot in Montreal, the mini-but-mighty movie — which is currently in post-production and hitting the festival circuit later this year — features heavy-hitting talent including cinematographer Sam Levy and French-Canadian actor Sandrine Bisson (“I can’t believe she said yes!”). Without giving too much away, Baudelle was able to share that the story is a personal one, based on her own experience as a child. “It's a story between two young girls who are very close, then something happens and it derails their friendship and takes them in a complete different direction.”

Watching the project evolve from idea to a living-breathing work of art has been nothing short of special for the mother of two. “There's three parts in making a film,” Baudelle says. “There's the part where you write the script, and you have something in mind, and then you go ahead and shoot it, and then what you shoot evolves into something a little bit different. And then when you edit it, it becomes something [different] again. So it's really, really special to go through the process and see the project take shape.” One thing’s for certain, a Chanel appearance in the film is highly probable.