Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Cazzie David is no stranger to the fashion world — this year alone she’s partnered with Paloma Wool, partied with Prada, and posed for photoshoots with publications like L’Officiel, HommeGirls, and Interview. Her latest dive into the industry, however — a campaign with Madewell — is certainly her biggest project to date.

“They have such a lived-in sensibility of the clothes, and it feels very effortless,” David tells TZR about her decision to collaborate with the brand. “I like to wear things where I feel like I’m not being perceived that much. Like, nobody can really perceive you in a pair of jeans — there’s nothing anyone could say or judge. So that definitely draws me to Madewell — the lack of being perceived.”

The 32-year-old brings more of her dry humor to a new video for the brand, entitled Denim Expert. Throughout the clip, David answers a relationship hotline, sharing her dating and denim philosophies with various callers interested in knowing how they’ve “found the right one.” (Standout advice includes finding “one with deep pockets.”)

Style preferences like that have evolved over time for the comedian and writer. “The older you get, the more you really come into what you like most. For me, that really makes me regret every year where I didn’t know what I was doing, and I didn’t like what I was wearing,” she says. “Even in two weeks, I’m going to regret everything I wore, I’m sure.”

(+) Cazzie David (+) Cazzie David INFO 1/2

The exceptions to that, of course, are the Madewell pieces in her closet — particularly her go-to low-rise jeans that have altered her understanding of loungewear. “I have a really bad habit of just being in sweatpants the entire day, and this is the first time I have worn jeans that are comfortable enough to wear around the house, which is something I would never do,” David says. “You couldn’t pay me to wear jeans around the house if I didn’t have to, but with some of these, they’re truly so comfortable that I will choose them over sweatpants.”

As someone who works from home, ease is a key element the actor takes into account when getting dressed for the day. Like many of us, she doesn’t want to be constrained in her clothes, instead opting for looser fits on most occasions. “I have a lot of stomach issues, so I like a low-rise. Whether or not that looks the best on me, I’m not sure, but it’s definitely the most comfortable for me,” she explains. “It’s hard to choose a high-rise if I’m going out to do anything. They end up unbuttoned, and it’s everyone else’s problem — not mine.”

She’s also not overly concerned with what’s trending, instead focusing on staying consistent with her favored silhouettes, brands, and color schemes. “It’s about wearing what actually looks best on you and what feels best on you, rather than whatever is, like, the trendiest jean style,” David says. “Same with makeup and beauty. It keeps you from constantly being a consumer also, just having what you know works and not buying into trends.”

Below, David shares more of the staples she relies on for everyday wear — from cozy tops to statement belts.