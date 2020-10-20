The masses agree: somewhere along the lines of 2020, things have gone from working from home to living at work. Madewell has been checking up on consumers as they continue with their remote journeys, through which the fashion brand kept hearing one consistent plea: make weekends longer. With this in mind, Madewell got straight to work — building an entirely-new, extra-sustainable category to help give brand fans that extra day-off feel. Madewell's athleisure launch, dubbed MWL ("Make Weekends Longer"), is answering the call for easy, indulgent basics — and everything is under $100.

On Oct. 20, the brand's site and stores welcomed 25 new pieces, ranging from jumpers, hoodies, and joggers — all of which are meant to be mixed and matched. Along with the drop, Madewell launched a cozy campaign starring a trove of girl bosses, all of whom wore them while enjoying home life's simple pleasures. “The first time I slipped these on I literally yelled out loud, ‘OMG these feel softer than butter!'" said Leah Bradley on the MWL landing page, after she and her two little ones appeared in the campaign. Lauren Ash, founder of Black Girl In Om (who's seen spinning vinyls and sipping tea in the video) echoed the same sentiment: “The perfect outfit for someone who is working from home, creating from home, and engaging in various rituals of self-care. It’s absolutely amazing."

Made for busybodies (to be worn while on-the-go or winding down), each piece offers a soft, breathable knit that's lightweight enough to wear under the covers, and warm enough to run a quick errand in. The best part? All styles wield a sustainable component, as part of Madewell's "Do Well" initiative. Take its ribbed funnel-neck sweatshirt, for instance — the silhouette is comprised of certified organic cotton that was grown free of chemicals and pesticides. For those who prefer a terry feel, the brand's Superbrushed Easygoing crewneck is made of sustainable beech wood and recycled plastic bottles — keeping as many as 396,995 bottles out of landfills, according to Madewell.

Net net: with pieces designed to help wearers maintain a solid work-life balance, the MWL collection will keep you calm while doing it all — work meetings, exercising, family time — from home. Shop ahead, and consider purchasing a top and bottom together, as Madewell's offering a 20% discount for bundles.

