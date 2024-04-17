Not to point out the obvious, but red was the 2023 trend that just wouldn’t quit. The intense shade rippled through virtually every facet of fashion, from tights and socks to, more recently, flats. However, it’s understandable if you’re feeling a little fatigued from the attention-commanding look. Luckily, there’s a new hue that’s about to steal red’s thunder. Enter: rich ocean blue, the color trend that swept the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks — primarily in the form of accessories.

To wit, nearly every city on the calendar presented some type of splashy blue style. However, the look reached a fever pitch in Milan and Paris. At Bottega Veneta, creative director and industry vet Matthieu Blazy unveiled a selection of the fashion house’s signature intrecciato leather pieces, including office-friendly briefcase-shaped totes and long rectangular bags, all rendered in the electric shade. Ferragamo’s Creative Director Maximilian Davis, too, exhibited dreamy blue carryalls — seen by way of roomy clutches, to be specific. Then, over in Paris at Marni, a model walked down the runway (err, wooden floors) in sumptuous pointy suede boots that hit just below her knee. The shoes were a cool contrast against the subdued olive green-ish sheer mini dress with which they were paired.

(+) Bottega Veneta Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Courtesy Of Marni (+) Ferragamo Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Before you wrap up your spring shopping, we’d recommend scooping up an aqua blue accessory (and before everyone else). On that note, scroll ahead to discover TZR’s 10 favorite styles — from bags and hosiery to jewelry and footwear — on the market this season.