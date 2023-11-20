Perhaps, once upon a time, your Thanksgiving tradition was to leave dinner and head straight to your favorite stores, thrilled to face the bustling Black Friday extravaganzas. Now, though, there’s no need to devour your pumpkin pie to line up outside the mall, patiently waiting for the doors to open at midnight. In fact, many of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have already begun. Even better, you can shop them from the comfort of your couch. Whether you’re buying holiday gifts (good job getting an early start) or hoping to add a few more winter looks to your wardrobe, this year’s deals are rife with of-the-moment styles from the industry’s buzziest labels.

For starters, beginning on Nov. 21, fashion girl-loved brand STAUD is offering 25% off on orders of $250 or more. Have you been eyeing the label’s sought-after Wally Boots? Well, now’s the time to finally make them yours. And for those with a dozen or so Reformation styles sitting in their virtual cart, you’ll be happy to hear that from Nov. 22 until Nov. 27, the label is giving shoppers 25% off all purchases.

Because this week is all about spending time with family and friends (and, you know, not glued to your phone screen trying to find sales), we’re making things easy by rounding up all the best deals, below. Happy shopping!

Staud

If you spend over $250 at STAUD, you can get 25% off your entire purchase. Consider this the perfect opportunity to step up your footwear game with a pair of the brand’s beloved boots.

APPARIS

Question: How’s your winter coat collection coming along? Should you still be shopping for a toasty topper, look no further than APPARIS’ Black Friday promotion. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 26, the outerwear label is having a 25% off sale with code HOLIDAY25.

Agmes

This is Agmes’ only sale of the whole year — meaning you’ll need to wait another 365 days to score a discount if you miss their annual Black Friday event. From Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, the jewelry brand is offering 25% off the whole site.

DeMellier London

From Nov. 20 through Nov. 27, the lauded handbag brand is giving its customers 20% off everything (yes, everything!). Simply pop in code BF20 at checkout and watch the price drop.

LESET

Now until Nov. 27, enjoy 30% off your purchase at LESET — no code necessary. Should you need help narrowing down your options, we suggest opting for one of the label’s soft knits, like the polo below.

Shopbop

Starting today through Nov. 28, take 25% off everything at Shopbop by using code HOLIDAY. A few of our favorite brands to sift through on the retailer’s site? GANNI, Sandy Liang, AGOLDE, and Sea New York.

Elizabeth Moore

Not sure what to buy your mom for the holidays? You can’t go wrong with a chic gold necklace — and luckily, Elizabeth Moore has no shortage of styles to pick from. Even better: You can score everything for 20% off right now.

Halfdays

Calling all skiers: Treat yourself to a new slope-ready style (maybe colorful snow pants?) during Halfday’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Now through Nov. 27, the brand’s entire site is 20% off.

Alison Lou

Today through Nov. 27, Alison Lou’s entire site is 20% off (expect for clips and candles). And that’s not all: For Cyber Monday, you can get a free candle with purchases over $500.

Reformation

Ref fans, listen up: From Nov. 22 until Nov. 27 at midnight, all styles (in stores and online) will be available for 25% off.

Everlane

Everlane is a gold mine for elevated everyday basics. That said, stock up on cozy cold-weather separates during its Black Friday sale, which runs now until Nov. 27. During the epic event, the brand is offering discounts of up to 50% on select items, including coats, sweaters, bottoms, shoes, and bags.

Levi’s

Refresh your denim drawer with a new pair of jeans from Levi’s. Beginning Nov. 25 until Nov. 28, the brand is allowing customers to take 40% off (yes, you read that right) their entire purchase in stores and online.

Hill House

Hill House kicked off its 30% off sitewide sale extra early this year — Nov. 13, to be exact. The discounts go until Nov. 27, so you have plenty of time to decide which nap dress you want to buy (we’d recommend the green).