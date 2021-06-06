The 15 Best White Tank Tops, Because You Can Never Own Too Many

As essential as a pair of white sneakers or blue jeans, white tank tops have earned their place as a year-round staple in every wardrobe. Even though they may be just one of many ‘90s trends that have reemerged in recent years, the best white tank tops may be seemingly basic, but they are a styling workhorse with staying power — and a ton of interpretations when it comes to design.

Though the classic ribbed tank is certainly enjoying its moment in the spotlight, other iterations — like smooth knit camis, polished mock necks, and summery bandeaus (like the one Hailey Bieber can’t get enough of) — feel just as on-point right now.

While they obviously pair well with leggings, denim cutoffs, and jeans, there are a lot of other creative ways to style a classic white tank. Try taking a note out of Bella Hadid’s book and pair it with a menswear-inspired blazer and matching trousers, or layer it underneath a strappy slip dress or pair of overalls. For even more inspiration, check out these other cool ways to style a white tank, according to a shopping expert.

Keep reading to shop 15 of the best white tank tops worth stocking up on from Amazon right now.

2 Another Versatile Tank Trimmed With Pretty Lace Amazon Just My Size Stretch-Jersey Lace-Trimmed Tank $8 See On Amazon Finished with delicate lace at the neckline and straps, this tank will look so pretty peeking out underneath V-neck sweaters and jackets, though it obviously looks great worn on its own, too. Crafted from a super-stretchy, cotton-spandex blend, it has a form-fitting design that doesn’t ride up, according to Amazon reviewers, and a tagless back for added comfort. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

3 A Single White Tank Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Lands' End Cotton Tank Top $19 See On Amazon If you’re a fabric purist, this tank from Lands’ End is made entirely of interlock-knit cotton, which gives it a substantial weight that’s still super breathable (and doesn’t cling). Designed with a rounded neckline and straight hem, it was cut specifically to conceal bra straps with its wide straps. If you can’t get enough of the dreamy material, consider stocking up on a few colors, or try one of the fun prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (including petite and tall)

4 A Rib-Knit Tank With A Super-Relaxed Fit Amazon Free People Dani Tank Top $20 See On Amazon This rib-knit tank from Free People serves up some serious summertime vibes thanks to its breezy, ultra-relaxed fit. It’s cut with a plunging neckline, super-wide armholes, and a flowy, swingy silhouette that lends a barely-there feel, making it perfect for hot weather. The lightweight fabric is semi sheer, so it can easily double as a swim coverup, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 A Sporty-Chic Muscle Tee With A High Neckline Amazon Daily Ritual Sleeveless Mock-Neck Top $15 See On Amazon The ideal mix of sporty and chic, this muscle tee is one of those pieces you’ll reach for again and again all year round. Made of a super-smooth jersey fabric, it has oversized armholes and wide straps, while its hick neckline makes it feel appropriate for more professional settings, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Smocked Cropped Top That Feels Totally On Trend Amazon SheIn Smocked Cropped Cami $18 See On Amazon Smocked fabrics are yet another ‘90s-inspired trend that’s enjoying a revival right now, and this cute cropped tank is a great example of why. It has a square neckline and ruffled trim at the hems and straps, and is made of a super-stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. Essentially a shirred tube top with straps, this piece screams warmer weather, but can easily be layered — maybe with an open flannel shirt or leather jacket — to transcend seasons. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 A Cowl-Neck Tank That Can Be Dressed Up For Work Amazon Calvin Klein Cowl Neck Sleeveless Top $29 See On Amazon This cowl-neck top from Calvin Klein is the perfect centerpiece for any professional look, but can just as easily be worn for date night or drinks. Designed with a drapey neckline with a modest plunge and gathered detailing in the front, it’s lightweight yet manages to avoid being see through, according to Amazon shoppers. If you wind up loving it, you can also pick it up in black. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

8 A Long, V-Neck Tank Made Of A Comfortable Jersey Knit Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey V-Neck Tank $13 See On Amazon Switch up your rotation of basics with this V-neck option, which features a slightly elongated silhouette, a scoop back, and roomy arm openings. Ideal for layering, it’s made of a smooth, jersey knit material (a blend of viscose and elastane) that feels so comfortable against bare skin. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Relaxed, Airy Tank With A Swingy Hem Amazon AWULIFFAN V-Neck Tunic Top $22 See On Amazon If you prefer tank tops with a flowier fit, this V-neck top has a super-swingy hem with a tunic-length hemline. It’s made of a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, though note that it is somewhat sheer, as the white fabric is super lightweight and airy. Style it with white jeans like in the picture — layer on a denim jacket when the temp drops at night — or pair it with cutoffs and a bright-colored bra for a casual daytime look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

10 A Sleeveless, Mock-Neck Tank That’s As Substantial As A Sweater Amazon The Drop Sleeveless Mock-Neck Rib Sweater $30 See On Amazon This ribbed, sleeveless tank is the perfect example of transitional dressing. It’s made of a mix of cotton, viscose, nylon, and elastane, which gives it the feel of a stretchy but substantial sweater, so it can easily be worn during the cooler months, in addition to all summer long. Also adding to its seasonless appeal? It’s cream color — a refreshing change from super-bright white. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

11 A Tank-Top Bodysuit That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon SUNRO Scoop-Neck Bodysuit $17 See On Amazon Hate the look of scrunched up hemlines? Then make layering even easier with this tank-top bodysuit. Crafted from smooth, elasticized cotton, it offers briefs-like coverage in the back, while a a thoughtfully designed snap closure adds to its convenience. Wear it beneath jeans, skirts, overalls, and more — no matter the rise of the bottoms you pair it with, you can rest assured that it’ll stay smooth and tucked under anything. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

12 A Classic Cami With A Built-In Shelf Bra Amazon Hanes Stretch-Cotton Cami with Built-In Shelf Bra $10 See On Amazon Backed by more than 10,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say this Hanes cami is a certified staple for many. Made from comfy stretch cotton, it has a built-in shelf bra with an elastic under-bust band for extra support — a nice touch whether you prefer to go braless or otherwise. For added comfort, it’s designed with a tag-free back and adjustable spaghetti straps. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Super-Longline Top Made From Gauzy Supima Cotton Amazon Enza Costa U-Neck Tank Top $85 See On Amazon Enza Costa is loved for upgrading everyday essentials into something a little more luxurious — and this longline tank is a perfect example of that. Made in Los Angeles from locally sourced Supima cotton, it has a semi-sheer, tissue-weight feel that’s incredibly soft and stretchy. Other features include a plunging U-neckline, a raw hem, and the designer’s signature, center-back seam. Available sizes: X-Small — Large