A weekender bag may not be as exciting as, say, a flashy party purse or a sculptural hobo style, but it’s a must-have nonetheless. It’s the bag you want on hand when the group chat begins to flood with ideas of a spontaneous girls’ trip upstate; it’s a break-glass-in-case-of-travel option. Furthermore, the best weekender bags are roomy yet never cumbersome, practical yet stylish, and always designed with your packing needs in mind. Because relying on your canvas, not-yet-threadbare-but-cutting-it-close tote bag or haphazardly stowing your belongings into a bulky suitcase for a mere two-day trip just isn’t going to work anymore.

Ahead, you’ll discover an edit of this season’s weekender options, all of which feel uniquely inventive and refreshing. Diesel, for one, offers an elegant, faux leather bag that’s more akin to a high-fashion bowling bag than the awkward and bulbous duffels you’re used to. Moreover, the brand’s garnering a renewed cult interest at astounding speed; Lyst’s Q1 2022 Index, a quarterly report of aggregated shopper behavior, found the Glenn Marten-helmed label to be the fastest rising brand of the year thus far. As such, Diesel’s refined take on a weekender bag, the Meri Duffel Bag, is flirting with It status, so it’s an option you’ll want to snag STAT.

You’ll also find a few of the below travel-ready styles versatile enough to be welcomed into your carry-everyday rotation. The tip here when sourcing a multi-occasion, dual-purpose bag is to seek out a timeless, almost neutral design. A leather open-top tote, for instance, won’t ever steer you wrong, and neither will a minimal carry-all courtesy of a renowned luxe brand (here’s looking at you, Khaite’s caramel-colored Amelia bag).

Regardless of whether you have a quick getaway on the docket or are simply indulging in a wanderlust-driven fantasy, scroll onward to peruse the best weekender bags the 2022 season offers.

