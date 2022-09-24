The Best Wedding Guest Purses For Every Dress Code & Season
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
By Andrea Gale Boerem
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Having attended many weddings (and danced to many a rendition of “Twist and Shout”), I’ve bought my fair share of handbags for wedding guests. As it turns out, the best wedding guest purses have a lot in common with what many of us look for in a potential life partner: adaptability, a style that complements yours, knows when to make a statement and when to play a supporting role... Anyway, while I may not be able to help you shop for a life partner, I can help you find a wedding guest bag you’ll love.
Of course, your personal style is the first thing you’ll consider, but equally important are factors like the venue, weather, and dress code. (Ask me about the time I brought a straw bucket bag to a black-tie wedding.) A beach wedding is the correct place for rattan or wicker, while a black-tie affair is the time to pull out the glitz with beads, crystals, or feathers — the fancier, the better. And if you’re headed to a semi-formal wedding or cocktail party, a leather baguette bag or sophisticated clutch will strike the perfect, surprisingly tricky balance between casual and formal.
And don’t forget about your preferred carrying style. If you love having your hands free to hug (or drink champagne), skip the wedding clutches and seek a shoulder bag or a chic little wristlet. And if, like me, you love a bag that can be used more than once (or if you tend to leave accessorizing until last minute), look for a bag in a neutral shade that can be worn with many different dresses, in any season, and for several more occasions when the party’s over.
If your calendar is packed with nuptials for the foreseeable future, scroll on to shop 12 of the best wedding guest purses to accompany you — all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion.