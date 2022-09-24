Having attended many weddings (and danced to many a rendition of “Twist and Shout”), I’ve bought my fair share of handbags for wedding guests. As it turns out, the best wedding guest purses have a lot in common with what many of us look for in a potential life partner: adaptability, a style that complements yours, knows when to make a statement and when to play a supporting role... Anyway, while I may not be able to help you shop for a life partner, I can help you find a wedding guest bag you’ll love.

Of course, your personal style is the first thing you’ll consider, but equally important are factors like the venue, weather, and dress code. (Ask me about the time I brought a straw bucket bag to a black-tie wedding.) A beach wedding is the correct place for rattan or wicker, while a black-tie affair is the time to pull out the glitz with beads, crystals, or feathers — the fancier, the better. And if you’re headed to a semi-formal wedding or cocktail party, a leather baguette bag or sophisticated clutch will strike the perfect, surprisingly tricky balance between casual and formal.

And don’t forget about your preferred carrying style. If you love having your hands free to hug (or drink champagne), skip the wedding clutches and seek a shoulder bag or a chic little wristlet. And if, like me, you love a bag that can be used more than once (or if you tend to leave accessorizing until last minute), look for a bag in a neutral shade that can be worn with many different dresses, in any season, and for several more occasions when the party’s over.

If your calendar is packed with nuptials for the foreseeable future, scroll on to shop 12 of the best wedding guest purses to accompany you — all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion.

1 This Woven Clutch For All Your Beach Weddings Amazon JNB Natural Straw Clutch $30 See On Amazon Beach weddings are relaxed yet elegant, and so is this straw clutch. Featuring a magnetic snap closure and inner zip pocket to keep your valuables safe while you schmooz, this 10-inch purse is large enough to hold all your essentials, but sleek enough that it won’t be unwieldy. As an added bonus, it comes with a detachable crossbody chain, in case you prefer going hands-free. Available colors: 5

2 The Celeb-Favorite Baguette Bag That Works For So Many Dress Codes Amazon JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag $59 See On Amazon The ultimate in versatility, this baguette bag by JW PEI — a favorite brand among fashion influencers, as well as celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Megan Fox — would be equally stylish at a semi-formal wedding as it would at a daytime or beach affair. Made of croc-embossed faux leather, this chic bag features silver hardware, a zip closure, and a convenient shoulder strap, so you can dance, hug, and drink to your heart’s content. Available colors: 14

3 A Sculptural Metallic Clutch That Would Look Gorgeous With A Black-Tie Ensemble Amazon Reberomantic Geometric Lattice Metal Clutch $27 See On Amazon If you’re on your way to a formal or black-tie wedding, consider this metal clutch. It features an eye-catching geometric design rendered in a gold finish, accompanied by a detachable gold chain, should you prefer a hands-free experience. This petite bag can hold a phone up to 6.5 inches, along with your keys and a lipstick — and did you notice that clasp? It’s exactly the angular, considered detail you’d expect from a black-tie accessory. Available styles: 17

4 This Eye-Catching Pearl Bag In An Of-The-Moment Shape Amazon YUSHINY Beaded Pearl Handbag $26 See On Amazon If wedding small talk makes you nervous, let this pearl bucket bag do the talking; it puts the “extra” in extrovert, in all the best ways. Featuring stunning details like pearl studding intercepted with gold beads, and a detachable pearl shoulder strap, this bag can accommodate essentials like your phone, credit card, and lipstick, and it’s sure to stir up some conversation. Plus, bucket bags will be seen everywhere this season, so you’ll be perfectly on-trend. Available colors: 1

5 This Chic, Metallic Foldover Clutch That’s So Versatile Amazon The Drop Southampton Zipper Foldover Clutch $30 See On Amazon The metallic finish of this foldover clutch makes such an impact — its relatively simple silhouette is instantly elevated with that bit if shine, making it perfectly appropriate for a range of dress codes. Whether you’re wearing this to a daytime or cocktail wedding, you’ll have plenty of room for your phone, wallet, and keys, while a zipper closure keeps everything secure. It’s also available in five non-metallic neutrals, if you prefer a more subdued finish. Available colors: 6

6 A Slouchy, Glittery Shoulder Bag With Knotted Straps Amazon Avilego Rhinestone Bag $48 See On Amazon A slouchy, relaxed silhouette contrasts with delicate gold rhinestones on this shoulder bag that’s perfect for a variety of dress codes, from cocktail to formal or black-tie. Knotted rhinestone shoulder straps add a luxe yet effortless touch. Large enough to accommodate essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys, the bag features a zipper closure and inner slip pocket for added security. Don’t put it away after the wedding; you’ll want to bring this bag on dates, too. Available colors: 5

7 An On-Trend Acrylic Bag That Holds More Than You Think Amazon Sorozien Acrylic Tote $47 See On Amazon For a more sculptural take on the trendy bucket bag, consider this structured acrylic purse. Not only is it an elegant and on-trend addition to your wedding outfit rotation, but it can fit so much more than you’d think; one Amazon reviewer wrote, “it is small enough to carry and not feel overwhelmed but large enough to fit your wallet, a few makeup items, phone, and a bottle of water.” The emerald green is a gorgeous pop of color; or, try it in white for a summer beach wedding. Available colors: 2

8 An Elegant Leather Bag For Daytime Weddings & More Amazon Coach Foldover Clutch Crossbody Bag $140 See On Amazon The pebbled leather and sleek design of this bag by heirloom brand Coach is structured enough to be wedding-appropriate, while a detachable crossbody strap keeps things perfectly relaxed. Featuring an inner zip compartment and eight credit card slots with a full-length bill compartment, this bag is grab-and-go accessory you’ll reach for again and again, whether you’re heading to a daytime wedding or running errands. Available colors: 9

9 This Retro Lucite Box Bag With Your Choice Of 2 Detachable Chains Amazon WEDDINGHELPER Acrylic Transparent Clutch $20 See On Amazon Crafted from premium acrylic and finished with an elegant gold trim, this box bag strikes a considered balance between retro and modern. Complete with two detachable chains — a chunky acrylic one, and a longer, dainty gold chain — this bag can easily hold your must-haves, like a small wallet, phone, keys, and lipstick. Take your pick among 29 colors and styles, like smoky black (pictured), candy pink, and a couple of clear versions. Available styles: 29

10 A Conversation-Starting Crystal Clutch Amazon Boutique De FGG The Evil Eye Crystal Clutch $96 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the versatility of a statement bag like this crystal clutch; the eye-catching, evil eye design will add an elegant yet playful touch to black-tie wear, but it would be just as at home in less formal settings, as well. While this clutch is on the smaller side, it includes a detachable shoulder strap, along with a bag of replacement crystals — not to mention that conversation-starting design that’s sure to keep you in the moment. Available styles: 15

11 A Fluffy Ostrich Feather Bag That Makes A Serious Statement Amazon Zakia Natural Ostrich Feather Tote $60 See On Amazon Layered with fluffy ostrich feathers and finished with a jeweled gold clasp and faux-leather hand strap, this is the statement bag for all your formal and black-tie affairs. And it’s more than merely statement-making; it can actually fit your phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick. Take your pick from 11 colors and variations, including a rectangular, pearl-accented Barbiecore pink version, or more (relatively) subdued neutrals, like black and white. Available styles: 11