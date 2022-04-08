Weddings are back in full swing, and it’s time to get glam. Whether the invitation specifies black-tie, semi-formal, casual, or cocktail attire, your accessories are just as important as your outfit — and that’s where this roundup comes in. Like a pair of collarbone-sweeping statement earrings or those sky-high heels you’ve been eyeing, the best wedding guest clutches take your look up a notch by adding flair and personality to your already-gorgeous wedding guest dress. They’re also decidedly functional — where else were you planning to store your wallet, phone, keys, lipstick, and other essentials during the ceremony and reception?

When shopping for wedding guest clutches, consider the dress code, venue, and season. A fall or winter black-tie affair might call for a rhinestone-studded clutch with a structured silhouette, while a more casual summer beach wedding will pair nicely with a retro-chic bamboo purse or rattan clutch. There are a number of traditional options included here — tried-and-true staples that are sure to match with any look — as well as several non-clutch purses that’ll free your hands up for dancing, sipping cocktails, and snapping photos. Whether you’re after a show-stopping statement piece or a neutral, goes-with-everything classic, there’s something for everyone on this list.

Scroll on to shop the best wedding guest clutches, all available on Amazon.

1 This Sparkling Mesh Wristlet That Fits More Than You’d Think Amazon Jessica McClintock Staci Mesh Wristlet Pouch $34 See On Amazon Though this mesh wristlet looks tiny, don’t be fooled — Amazon reviewers say it comfortably fits everything you’d need for a night out, including your phone, keys, lipstick, credit cards, and ID. An easy magnetic snap and zip closure keep your valuables secure, while a drop handle drapes comfortably around your wrist so you can use your hands for more pressing matters, like dancing and champagne-toasting. A metal mesh finish gives it a touch of understated glam that one shopper deemed “just enough sparkle.” Choose from nine colors, including gold, pearl, silver, and navy. Available colors: 9

2 A Ruched Lambskin Clutch From The Ultimate It-Girl Brand Amazon STAUD Bean Bag $195 See On Amazon Crafted from buttery lambskin leather, this ruched clutch from ultimate cool-girl brand STAUD pays homage to late-’90s and early-aughts style — which we can all agree is having a moment right now. Small yet undeniably mighty, it features a zipper closure, a soft suede lining, and a convertible shoulder strap that can be fully removed or hooked on one side to wear it as a wristlet. It’s available in four colors, including the dreamiest baby blue that would look so sweet at a spring wedding. Available colors: 4

3 This Rhinestone-Studded Clutch That’s Perfect For A Black-Tie Wedding Amazon MOSSMON Crystal Clutch Evening Bag $30 See On Amazon Studded with sparkling rhinestones, this dazzling geometric clutch features a silky satin lining, an easy-to-open clasp, and a chic circular handle that can be held in your hand or draped over your wrist (for when you’re holding a cocktail or snapping a photo). A baggie of extra rhinestones is included, should any happen to fall out while you’re dancing the night away. Choose from five wedding-friendly shades, like champagne and silver. Available colors: 6

4 A Retro-Chic Bamboo Purse That’s Straight Out Of ‘Mad Men’ Amazon YYW Bamboo Bag With Acrylic Handle $38 See On Amazon Between the tortoiseshell handle and the retro-inspired box shape, this structured bamboo bag will have you feeling like you just stepped off the set of Mad Men. Not only does it carry more than your average clutch, but it also features an inner drawstring pouch that helps keep your belongings safe and concealed. It’s classic in brown and elegant in white, but if you’re in the mood to play with color, try the emerald green. Available colors: 3

5 This Evil-Eye Clutch That’s A Serious Conversation Piece Amazon Boutique De FGG Evil Eye Crystal Clutch $86 See On Amazon Available in three unique styles and 12 gorgeous colorways, this beaded, sequined, and crystal-studded evil eye clutch is a show-stopping statement piece that’s sure to initiate some interesting conversations. A satin lining ensures your essentials stay safe and scratch-free, while a snap closure makes it easy to open. Each purse comes with two detachable metal chain straps, one longer and one shorter, so you can easily customize where it hits (or just carry it in your hand). One Amazon reviewer called it “breathtaking,” while another raved: “coolest bag I have!” Available styles: 12

6 The Square Beaded Handbag That’s Alexa Chung-Approved Amazon Miuco Beaded Crystal Pearl Handbag $70 See On Amazon Alexa Chung has been photographed holding a version of this adorable square beaded handbag — and personally, that’s all the encouragement I need to snap one up. It’s lined with luscious gray satin, and features a removable drawstring pouch to safely store your belongings in. Though it’s an ideal wedding guest purse, you can just as easily pair it with jeans and a T-shirt for a look that’s simple yet undeniably chic. Black and cream are classic color options, but if you’re in a statement-making mood, try it in cobalt, lime green, or gold. Available colors: 6

7 A Graceful Bamboo Clutch That’s Perfect For A Summer Wedding Amazon Miuco Bamboo Handbag $40 See On Amazon This best-selling bamboo clutch is a true showstopper — its natural color matches with everything, while its unique design and uncommon shape are sure to have friends (and strangers) clamoring to know where you got it. It’s the perfect dress-up-or-down piece, equally suited to a summer wedding as it is to a Sunday stroll or brunch with friends. It comes in two handy sizes: small and large. Available styles: 2

8 This Expensive-Looking, Faux-Croc Purse You Can Wear Three Ways Amazon AMHDV Retro Classic Clutch Crocodile Handbag $27 See On Amazon The croc embossment embellishing this structured purse looks (and feels) so much more expensive than its under-$30 price tag would suggest. It boasts two detachable straps — one shorter, one longer — so you can wear it as a shoulder bag, a crossbody, or detach both and use it as a clutch. It’s classic in black and off-white, but try it in lavender or pale yellow for a fun pop of color at a spring or summer wedding. Available colors: 4

9 A Vegan Suede Envelope Clutch That Works For Any Dress Code Amazon Dasein Faux Suede Evening Clutch $26 See On Amazon An envelope clutch is a classic, grab-and-go piece that lends instant polish to any evening look. This vegan suede version comes in a range of gorgeous colors — including a few fun florals and a sultry leopard print — and features a removable, skinny chain strap. It’s sleek enough to be appropriate for virtually every wedding dress code, from casual straight through black-tie. At less than $30 a pop, you might want to snap up a few. Available colors: 15

10 This Foldover Clutch That’s Simple & Versatile Amazon The Drop Southampton Zipper Foldover Clutch $30 See On Amazon Large enough to fit everything you need for a night out, yet small enough to hold in your hand or tuck under your arm, this foldover clutch is sure to become a beloved wardrobe staple. It’s made from soft, pebbled vegan leather and boasts a zip closure, an inside zippered pocket, and a slide pocket just under the flap. While black and taupe are great everyday choices, the metallic silver feels special for a cocktail-attire wedding. Available colors: 3

11 A Funky Transparent Box Purse With A Mod-Inspired Vibe Amazon WEDDINGHELPER Clear Acrylic Evening Bag $17 See On Amazon This candy-colored acrylic purse is fashionable, yes, but also incredibly functional, since losing something in a transparent bag is pretty near impossible. It comes in two snap-closure styles — a sleek rectangle and a funky, mod-looking box — plus a range of fun colors, from classic clear and smoky charcoal to neon orange, electric yellow, cobalt blue, and shocking pink. It also comes with two very different chain straps — one crafted from delicate metal, one made up of chunky acrylic links — so you can customize your look, depending on your mood. Available styles: 18

12 This Glittery Clutch That Adds Pizzazz To Your Cocktail Attire Amazon lovyoCoCo Velvet Handbag With Detachable Chain Strap $15 See On Amazon Nothing complements a party dress quite so well as a metallic accessory, like this glittery clutch. Available in gold and silver, it features a detachable chain strap, so you can hold it in one hand or sling it over your shoulder. A magnetic button closure and interior zip pocket ensure your valuables stay safe. Available colors: 2

13 A Mini Croc Shoulder Bag That’s So On-Trend Amazon Apede Mod Mini Froggy Bag $270 See On Amazon Is it just me, or are purses these days getting tinier and tinier? (Nope, not just me.) At just 8.25 by 3.25 inches, this ‘90s-does-’60s shoulder bag from Apede Mod is so on-trend. A structured silhouette, gold hardware, and genuine, croc-embossed leather make it an effortlessly chic, perfectly polished choice. The elegant cream shade pictured is a fresh alternative to a pastel for a casual spring or summer event. Available colors: 1

14 This Embellished Statement Clutch That Comes In Over 50 Styles Amazon zebrum Evening Clutch Bag $30 See On Amazon Available in a whopping 53 colors and styles (silver sequins, gold tassels, hand-sewn crystals, intricate embroidery, multicolored appliqué flowers... the list goes on), this statement clutch is a great way to zhoosh up a simpler wedding look. Some styles come with a removable chain strap, while others feature a round handle — when it comes to this bag, there’s truly something for everyone. Available styles: 53

15 A Pleated Satin Clutch That’s Classically Elegant Amazon Charming Tailor Pleated Satin Formal Handbag $29 See On Amazon Crafted from silky-soft satin, this elegant ruched clutch comes in over 15 gorgeous shades, from classic neutrals to brights. It features a sleek metal accent, two magnetic buttons, an inner zippered pocket, and a detachable chain strap. Depending on the shade you choose, this style can pull you through any dress code, in every season. Available colors: 16

16 This Straw Envelope Clutch For All Your Summer Weddings Amazon Freie Liebe Straw Clutch $22 See On Amazon If you’re headed to a beach or tropical destination wedding (lucky you), this straw envelope clutch is just what you need. Lightweight and fully lined, with a snap closure that ensures your valuables stay protected, it’s the perfect dress-up-or-down accessory. In addition to black and four natural shades — a few of which come with a wristlet strap and festive pom-pom tassel — it’s also available in several punchy brights, like aqua and orange. Available colors: 11

