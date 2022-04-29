In addition to acting as holdalls and accessories, the best handbags for wedding guests can act as conversation pieces or security blankets, allowing you to celebrate in style (and comfort). When shopping for the best handbags for wedding guests, it can be useful to consider location, dress code, and weather, in addition to your personal style. Are you attending a beach wedding? If so, you can get away with more casual materials, like wicker or rattan. Semi-formal weddings and cocktail parties call for styles that are neither overtly casual nor formal — a sleek clutch, smooth leather baguette bags, and purses with small but special details can all make the cut. Formal and black-tie weddings are invitations to try out luxe materials like crystals, beads, and even feathers.

Function plays a role, too. Do you love dancing? There are handbags with optional shoulder straps, so you can wave your hands in the air like you just don’t care (or hold a cocktail). Do you tend to leave accessorizing until the very last minute? Consider a handbag in a neutral tone and evergreen shape that work well in multiple situations — including the wedding you totally forgot you had on the books next weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a cute wicker clutch for summertime nuptials or a luxe crystal pouch for an evening affair, here are 15 of the best handbags for wedding guests.

1 This Sparkly Clutch With A Dainty Chain Strap Amazon Naimo Small Clutch With Detachable Chain $15 See On Amazon This dainty clutch is small enough that it won’t get in the way while you bump into other wedding guests, but can still fit all the essentials; as one Amazon reviewer wrote, “I wore this to a wedding, easily fit my phone, wallet, keys, and few makeup items without needing to play Tetris.” A delicate, detachable chain adds to its versatility, and the tasteful sparkle will be appropriate for any semi-formal or black-tie wedding. It’s lined and has an interior pocket, so whether you’re using this as a clutch or shoulder bag, your valuables will be secure. Available colors: 24

2 This Straw Bag With Chic Gold Hardware Amazon JNB Top Handle Straw Clutch $46 See On Amazon If it’s a beach wedding you’re headed to, bring along this straw clutch. The chic gold hardware and sleek silhouette will add structure and sophistication to your outfit, but the woven straw construction makes it feel just the right amount of casual. It comes with a chain strap so you can toss it over your shoulder once the dancing starts. Don’t put this away when the wedding is over — you’ll use this for brunches or day dates, too. Available colors: 10

3 The Ruched Handbag That’s Casually Sophisticated Amazon JW PEI Ruched Handbag $68 See On Amazon This handbag by fashion-girl favorite JW PEI features cute ruching and a rounded handle, so it’s perfect for casual and daytime weddings — though you’ll wear it daily, too. Both structured and slouchy at once, the scrunched vegan leather handle can slip onto your shoulder and free up your hands, while a magnetic closure and patch pocket keep your important items safe. It’s available in so many fun colors (bubblegum pink, butter yellow, Kelly green...), you might need more than one. Available colors: 14

4 This Statement Handbag With Jewels & Feathers Amazom Generic Diamond Embellished Feather Evening Bag $66 See On Amazon Even if you’re not a natural extrovert at weddings, this bejeweled evening bag will have everyone fooled. The multicolored gems and feathers add a bold playfulness to black-tie and formal weddings, in addition to being an instant conversation starter. You might not peg a feathered bag as versatile, but all the jeweled fun of this gleefully over-the-top bag functions almost as a neutral, either amplifying an already colorful outfit, or making a bold statement against a quieter ensemble. Hold it as a top-handle bag, or attach the included gold chain and wear it over your shoulder. Available colors: 4

5 A Simple Pleated Clutch That Looks So Expensive Amazon Expouch Satin Clutch $20 See On Amazon It may only ring up at around $20, but this pleated clutch looks way more expensive, thanks to that elegant pleated satin that harkens to old Hollywood vibes. Perfect for cocktail or semi-formal weddings, this bag is timeless and seasonless; black satin is the ultimate versatile neutral, but choose one of the other colors, like beige or soft pink, if you seek something more understated. It features a magnetic closure to keep your valuables safe, and a detachable chain to add versatility. Available colors: 6

6 This Envelope Clutch Made Of Fair-Trade Palm Fibers Amazon NOVICA Hand Woven Palm Leaf Clutch $35 See On Amazon How sweet is the scalloping on this elegant straw envelope clutch? Those delicately textured edges would contrast wonderfully with floaty florals, silks, or satins, and the simple envelope design means there’s no need to coordinate the hardware with your jewelry. Plus it’s lined, so no need to worry about the gorgeous natural fibers snagging. The light ivory straw color is a versatile neutral that will carry you through the warmer months. Better yet? The woven palm fiber is handcrafted and fair trade. Available colors: 1

7 A Unique Acrylic Handbag That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Miuco Beaded Transparent Acrylic Handbag $50 See On Amazon The acrylic beading on this handbag adds a dose of personality, but it wouldn’t look out of place at a formal wedding. It’s large enough to hold all your essentials, and the straps can loop onto your arm to leave your hands free. But don’t put it away after the wedding; it would look just as good paired with a T-shirt and jeans as it would a cocktail dress. Either way, prepare to field lots of “where’d you get that bag?” questions. Available colors: 1

8 This Leather Lattice Pouch You’ll Want To Use Everyday Amazon 3.1 Phillip Lim Odita Lattice Pouch $695 See On Amazon You’ll use this leather pouch by 3.1 Phillip Lim daily, but it’s chic enough to bring along to a casual or cocktail-attire wedding, too. The woven full-grain leather and elegant, optional chain strap strike the ideal balance between edgy and sophisticated. The black is timeless, but it’s also available in white and beige. Available colors: 3

9 A Faux-Suede Clutch That Can Suit So Many Dress Codes Amazon Daesin Faux Suede Clutch $23 See On Amazon This handbag will come in handy for virtually any dress code, from beach to black-tie. Elevated by velvety faux suede, subtle gold hardware, and a detachable gold chain, this versatile clutch will coordinate with pretty much any dress you throw on, especially if you opt for a neutral tone. You have plenty of bolder shades to choose from too, as well as prints like leopard and floral. Available colors: 16

10 This Chic Metallic Pouch For Weddings & Beyond Amazon The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag $40 See On Amazon The metallic gold finish and dainty size of this tote bag by The Drop can take it from brunch straight through to a casual or semi-formal wedding: The color cues formality, while the slightly slouched shape conveys a sense of effortlessness. Functionality-wise, a magnetic snap closure secures your valuables. Not into gold? Opt for cherry red, sky blue, or tan (or silver, if you prefer cooler metallics). Available colors: 9

11 A Multicolored Clutch That’s Like A Work Of Art Amazon Wu Yang Acrylic Purse $40 See On Amazon Between the vibrant colors and graceful, fan-like shape, this stunning acrylic clutch is like wearable art. It comes with a delicate, detachable chain, so you can use it as a clutch or as a shoulder bag. The bright colors make it a great option for daytime weddings, but the acrylic material is special enough that you can take this to more formal weddings, too — and make a major style statement. Available colors: 4

12 This Bamboo Handbag In A Vibrant Yellow Shade Amazon Obosoyo Handmade Beach Bag $40 See On Amazon Made of 100% bamboo, this handbag (which comes in two sizes) is the perfect accessory for a beach wedding, but it would be just as cute for any casual or daytime wedding over the summer months, too. You can grab it in its natural bamboo color, but I’m partial to this punchy yellow for an unexpected twist. As a thoughtful touch, each order comes with two removable satin scarves — an accessory for your accessory, if you will. Available colors: 5

13 A Beautiful Pleated Clutch From An It-Girl Brand Amazon Loeffler Randall Rayne Pleated Frame Clutch $250 See On Amazon Celebs like Lily James and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted with Loeffler Randall bags; and with its soft floral print, pleated organza material, and knot detail, this clutch from the brand is particularly well-suited to a spring or summer wedding. A magnetic closure keeps all your essentials in place, and if you tire of clutching your clutch, an ornate gold chain allows you to go hands-free. If you favor solids over prints, opt for the bold emerald shade. Available colors: 2

14 This Rhinestone Bucket Bag With Slinky Straps Amazon Vgift Rhinestone Bucket Bag $19 See On Amazon This bucket bag comes with a little pouch of extra rhinestones, so if you don’t need to worry if you lose a couple while shaking it on the dance floor. Slinky snake-chain straps and delicate, sparkly rhinestones will light up your formal or black-tie look. Post-wedding, it would look so cool for a dinner date paired with a leather jacket and heels. Choose from two sizes, small and medium, and three colors: the edgy black and silver pictured; gold-on-gold; or silver-on-silver. Available colors: 3