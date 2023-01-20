Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you’re looking for ways to elevate your loungewear, it’s hard to beat a silky robe. Whether you favor short, slinky styles or dramatic, floor-sweeping silhouettes, the best silk and satin robes are a one-and-done way to make your time at home a little more luxurious.
If you’re hoping to snap up a real silk robe, pay attention to the quality of the silk. Silk is delineated by grade (A, B, or C) and number (2-6), with 6A being the highest-quality. The density of the silk is referred to as momme, which typically ranges between 19 and 25; higher momme silk is considered better quality, though lower momme silk has a lighter-weight feel that some people may prefer. The luxury of silk does come at a higher cost, so you’ll also find synthetic satin options that offer the sumptuous appearance of silk at a lower price point.
Now, let’s talk style. Full-length robes make a major statement, while kicky minis and midis offer ventilation. A robe trimmed in lush lace, feathers, or menswear-inspired piping can make even a movie night on the couch feel decadent. Colors and prints abound, from the richest solid jewel tones to painterly florals. And even though a silk or satin robe can dress up your pajama collection, it can also serve as an elegant duster when incorporated into evening wear; try pairing yours with flowing silk pants and a button-down shirt for a relaxed and modern take on a tuxedo. You can even wear it with denim and slides for daytime — why not?
Start living your most luxurious life in the best silk and satin robes, ahead.