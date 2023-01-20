If you’re looking for ways to elevate your loungewear, it’s hard to beat a silky robe. Whether you favor short, slinky styles or dramatic, floor-sweeping silhouettes, the best silk and satin robes are a one-and-done way to make your time at home a little more luxurious.

If you’re hoping to snap up a real silk robe, pay attention to the quality of the silk. Silk is delineated by grade (A, B, or C) and number (2-6), with 6A being the highest-quality. The density of the silk is referred to as momme, which typically ranges between 19 and 25; higher momme silk is considered better quality, though lower momme silk has a lighter-weight feel that some people may prefer. The luxury of silk does come at a higher cost, so you’ll also find synthetic satin options that offer the sumptuous appearance of silk at a lower price point.

Now, let’s talk style. Full-length robes make a major statement, while kicky minis and midis offer ventilation. A robe trimmed in lush lace, feathers, or menswear-inspired piping can make even a movie night on the couch feel decadent. Colors and prints abound, from the richest solid jewel tones to painterly florals. And even though a silk or satin robe can dress up your pajama collection, it can also serve as an elegant duster when incorporated into evening wear; try pairing yours with flowing silk pants and a button-down shirt for a relaxed and modern take on a tuxedo. You can even wear it with denim and slides for daytime — why not?

Start living your most luxurious life in the best silk and satin robes, ahead.

1 This Gorgeous, Hand-Painted Silk Robe From An Indie Designer Amazon KIM+ONO Silk Robe $298 See On Amazon If you’re going to splurge on one loungewear item this year, make it this pure silk robe from KIM+ONO, a small, family-owned business based in San Francisco; it features the most gorgeous hand-painted design over lightweight, 16 momme silk. With an adjustable tie waist, calf-length hemline, three-quarter sleeves, and bespoke-feeling details like French seams, it makes a stunning statement whether worn at home, or paired with jeans and a silk tank and heels for an evening out. You’ll keep this sumptuous robe for years to come. Sizes: One Size | Colors: 8 | Material: Silk

2 A Ledamon Silk Robe In Several Elegant Floral Prints Amazon Ledamon 100% Silk Robe $210 See On Amazon This Ledamon silk robe is available in an array of rich shades, all embellished in elegant floral prints; though it’s an instant loungewear upgrade, it would look incredible worn as a duster with tailored trousers and sleek heels. Made of 16 momme Mulberry silk, this lightweight robe features a tie waist, slit hemline, and wide three-quarter sleeves for a silhouette that’s statement-making both in and out of the bedroom. Sizes: One Size | Colors: 34 | Material: Silk

3 This Long Satin Robe With Pockets Amazon feslieacc Long Satin Robe $28 See On Amazon Meet your new loungewear staple. This long satin robe has two side pockets, so you can easily stash small, necessary items like your phone or lip balm. With long sleeves and a tie waist, this ankle-grazing robe is made of charmeuse satin and blended with a hint of stretch that will feel so sumptuous against your skin; one Amazon shopper raved, “Silky smooth, feels luxurious!” Sizes: Large-X-Large Plus — 4X-Large-5X-Large Plus | Colors: 11 | Material: 95% Polyester; 5% Spandex

4 A Short Satin Robe With A Ruffled Hem Amazon Hotouch Satin Ruffle Hem Robe $27 See On Amazon If you’ve been wanting to try the lingerie as outerwear trend, consider this satin robe; the thigh-grazing mini length, cute ruffled hem, and three-quarter bell sleeves would look so adorable worn as a top belted over an on-trend pair of flared denim. Reviewers rave about how lightweight and soft this robe feels, too. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex

5 This Silk & Satin Robe With Vintage-Inspired Piping Amazon IDentity LNGR Satin Robe $80 See On Amazon The contrasting white piping adds the perfect vintage-inspired touch to this ankle-length satin robe; it feels like an elegant, elevated take on a classic pair of men’s pajamas. With three-quarter sleeves and a wide tie waist, this robe also has an inner tie for added security. It’s made from a blend of silk, satin, and elastane for a fabric that feels silky and soft against your skin, with the perfect hint of stretch. Sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large-XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 60% Silk, 35% Polyester; 5% Elastane

6 A Chic Satin Robe With Lace Trim Amazon BABEYOND Lace Trim Satin Robe $30 See On Amazon A chic, boudoir-inspired lace trim is the highlighting feature of this satin robe. Featuring a calf length, three-quarter sleeves, and an adjustable tie waist, the lightweight satin feels as luxurious as real silk. “So soft and elegant,” raved one of thousands of Amazon reviewers. “The lace makes it look even more beautiful.” Sizes: One Size, One Size Plus | Colors: 9 | Material: Polyester

7 This Glamorous Satin Robe With Ostrich Feather Trim Amazon PRODESIGN Satin Robe with Ostrich Feather Trim $42 See On Amazon The epitome of old Hollywood glamour, this satin robe is embellished with ostrich feather trim that’s just begging for red lipstick and softly waved hair. With polished French seams, three-quarter sleeves, a tie waist, and a long ankle-length hem, this robe is the ultimate in luxury. It’d make for a gorgeous bridal party robe, too. Sizes: One Size | Colors: 8 | Material: 100% Polyester

8 An Easy-Breezy, Short Satin Robe Amazon Turquaz Satin Robe $16 See On Amazon With its mid-thigh length and elbow-length bell sleeves, this satin robe will keep you cool while still making a gorgeous statement. More to love? It comes in 29 elegant colors and a handful of floral prints (plus one spicy leopard print), and it costs well under $20. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 29 | Material: Polyester

9 This Short Robe Made Of Pure Silk (& It Has Pockets) Amazon Fishers Finery 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Mid-Length Robe $139 See On Amazon Indulge in classic sophistication with this short robe; it’s made of pure Mulberry silk that’s sure to impress you with its quality. Featuring long, relaxed sleeves and a tie waist, Amazon reviewers describe this robe as “soft and comfortable,” and note that it comes with another fun feature — pockets. Incredible softness, high quality silk, and pockets? An immediate yes. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: Mulberry Silk