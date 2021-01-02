Is there a more iconic, timeless, or versatile garment than the white button-down shirt? Because it can be worn in so many different settings — whether professional, formal, or casual — it's a wardrobe staple like no other. The best white button-down shirts for women transcend trends, yet can also define them.

As with all blouses, the button-down shirt comes in a range of silhouettes that fall under the same umbrella: They all have front buttons and some kind of collar (whether it's the standard pointed collar, a sweet Peter Pan style, or even one with bow ties). Then, the difference is all in the details, like sleeve length (spanning from long to none at all), and hemlines from cropped to midi. There are even options with a bodysuit bottom, waist ties, or dramatic peplum accents.

Beyond that, choosing the right button-down blouse for you will mainly come down to your fabric preference. While the classic Oxford shirt is often made of cotton or a cotton blend, you can find similar styles made of silk, sheer mesh, or breezy linen.

No matter what your aesthetic is, it's always a good idea to keep one (or more) of the best white button-down shirts in your wardrobe, season after season. Keep scrolling for 14 of the best picks on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. This Goes-With-Everything Cotton Poplin Shirt Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt $22 Amazon See On Amazon This is the quintessential button-down shirt that belongs in every single closet. It's crafted of a classic cotton poplin fabric, and has long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, a chest pocket, and a shirttail hem. Among over 2,900 positive Amazon ratings, several shoppers called it "the perfect white shirt," and noted that it's a staple year-round, no matter the weather. Wear it French-tucked into jeans, beneath a sweater vest, or with a mini skirt. And, for a closer-fitting silhouette, you can also opt for an Oxford shirt from the same label. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2. This Sleeveless Option With A Cool Lapel Detail Calvin Klein Sleeveless Wrinkle-Free Button-Down Shirt $59 Amazon See On Amazon From the brand that's cherished for its minimalist aesthetic, this sleeveless shirt by Calvin Klein is an elevated basic. With a silhouette reminiscent of a vest, this top has a spread lapel that looks great peeking out from the neckline of a sweater. Additionally, it's made of wrinkle-resistant cotton that, despite the brand's suggestion of dry cleaning, many shoppers have had success washing in the machine at home. Available sizes: 2 – 16

3. This Classic Button-Down Made Of Heavyweight Knit Cotton Daily Ritual Knit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt $33 Amazon See On Amazon While it may look like any other shirt, this button-down is deceptively genius as its cotton fabric is knit instead of woven. This gives it substantially more stretch and softness than most standard shirt materials, and also helps prevent gaps between the buttons, according to Amazon reviewers. It's also a heavier weight knit with a longer length, so it can easily double as a shirt jacket (or "shacket"). Otherwise, it has all the makings of a classic shirt: long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, a chest pocket, and a shirttail hem. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

4. A Short-Sleeved Shirt With Rolled Cuffs Dickies Stretch Poplin Button-Up Short-Sleeve Shirt $22 Amazon See On Amazon A short-sleeved shirt is another closet staple that can be styled so many different ways. Whether you wear it business-professional or opened casually with a white tank beneath, it's an essential for all seasons — even chillier ones. "I got this to wear under sweaters and sweatshirts that have an open neck, and it works great for that," attested one Amazon reviewer. Beyond the countless ways you can wear it, its cuffs are rolled and tacked, so you don't have to worry about them unrolling. And, it has bust darts for a better fit, and a back pleat that offers a wide range of movement without feeling binding (also made possible by the stretchy cotton-blend fabric). Available sizes: Small – X-Large

5. A Cotton-Blend Shirt With Three-Quarter Sleeves & Concealed Buttons Riders by Lee Indigo Plus-Size Three-Quarter Sleeve Woven Shirt $19 Amazon See On Amazon Finished with princess seams and a concealed button placket, this three-quarter-sleeve shirt offers a precision-tailored look at a bargain price — and with over 3,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, it seems shoppers would agree. But the most brilliant thing about this shirt? It has extra, strategically placed buttons at the chest to prevent gaps in the front. Plus, its stretch-cotton fabric is wrinkle resistant, making it the perfect travel companion. From the same brand, you can also find the same shirt in even more sizes. Available sizes: 1X – 4X

6. This Romantic Silk Blouse With A Bow Tie Neck LilySilk Bow-Tie Neck Silk Blouse $80 Amazon See On Amazon The romantic shirting trend spans centuries, and this beautiful blouse is the perfect example of that. Made from pure silk charmeuse, it feels luxurious, breathable, and offers a dreamy draped look with concealed buttons in the front. Most romantic of all are the oversized ties at the neck, which can be worn so many ways. "I can't get enough of these elegant silk blouses," confirmed one reviewer. "I have fun tying them in various ways; four knots with a bit hanging down, two knots with a lot hanging down, and pussy bows limited by my own imagination." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

7. This Tunic With Tabs That Keep The Sleeves Rolled Calvin Klein Roll-Sleeve Tunic Shirt $70 Amazon See On Amazon Another pick from Calvin Klein, but this time it's a button-down tunic with a high-low hem that's perfect for pairing with leggings. Additionally, its long sleeves have convenient tabs that secure them in place if you choose to roll them up. Other notable features are gold-tone buttons and a wrinkle-resistant cotton fabric that's perfect for travel, and substantial enough to not need a camisole underneath. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X

8. A Sheer Blouse That Doubles As A Swim Cover-Up Kate Kasin Mesh Blouse $23 Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its sheer, poly-blend mesh fabric and longer silhouette, this button-down shirt can be worn so many fashion-forward ways — think tied at the front, as a swim cover-up, open with a crop top or bralette underneath, or unbuttoned at the bottom. A soft satin trim offers a luxe finish. "It's that perfect combination of sexy and practical," one shopper described. "Just sheer enough and the material feels luxuriously soft against my skin. I love the buttons and the collar of the shirt and it feels well-made." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

9. A Clever Bodysuit That Takes The Struggle Out Of Tucking Soojun Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt Bodysuit $20 Amazon See On Amazon This bodysuit is a real problem-solver when it comes to creating a sharp look. With an attached mesh panty (with snaps at the bottom), you can easily avoid the struggle of your shirt bunching up or pulling out as you try to tuck it in. As for the shirt portion — which is made of stretchy cotton — it has fully functional front buttons, long sleeves, and princess seams. Reviewers were quick to point out that the shirting section is long enough to wear even with lower-rise pants, making this a truly versatile option. Available sizes: 0 – 12

10. This Darling Blouse With An Adorable Peter Pan Collar Allegra K Ruffle Peter Pan Collar Button-Up Shirt $28 Amazon See On Amazon As sweet as can be, this darling button-down blouse features a Peter Pan collar with a ruffled trim and contrasting piping. The same ruffles also appear at the cuffs, which are elasticized to give a romantic, billowing effect. One thing to keep in mind, however, is that it's made of a semi-sheer polyester fabric, so some shoppers suggest wearing a camisole underneath. Regardless, it's the perfect top to wear from workday to date night, and pairs flawlessly with everything from jeans to high-waisted skirts and beyond. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

11. This Statement Shirt With A Dramatic Peplum Hem YouSexy High-Low Asymmetrical Button-Down Shirt $26 Amazon See On Amazon For a look that makes a splash, go with a statement button-down shirt. This one, which is made of a crisp polyester-blend fabric, features a dramatic, high-low peplum hem with a sweeping midi length in the back, and a pointed collar that can be worn popped (as pictured) or flat. Ruffled cuffs lend a romantic touch that makes this top a dream whether dressed up or down, as one shopper confirmed in a review: "I've worn it with jeans and gym shoes as well as leggings and heels! Comfortable!" Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

12. A Breezy, Effortlessly Chic Shirt Made From 100% Linen CAMIXA Linen Shirt $60 Amazon See On Amazon Channel your inner Parisienne with this effortless, linen button-down shirt. Linen is loved for its sustainability factor (it's made from flax, a fiber known for having a low impact on the environment) and breezy feel, making it perfect for warmer weather — though it can easily deliver that certain je ne se quoi in every other season, too. Shoppers noted that this shirt feels of "high quality" and that it "gets softer when you wash it." Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

13. A Striped Menswear-Inspired Shirt That Ties In Front Levi's Clover Shirt $30 Amazon See On Amazon With super subtle, tonal stripes, this cotton boyfriend shirt from Levi's is an understated take on the quirky camp shirt. Because of its low-key pattern, it can be worn both casually and otherwise, while still maintaining that slightly cropped, boxy silhouette thanks to the front ties. The breezy look is completed with a notched collar and a chest pocket. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

14. This Comfortable Shirtdress That Can Be Worn Like A Tunic LUSMAY Button-Down Shirtdress with Pockets $26 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you opt to wear it like a dress or as an oversized top, this comfortable shirtdress is an absolute essential. Made of soft, stretchy cotton, it features buttons all the way down the front, as well as long sleeves that can be rolled up and fastened with a tab. And, best of all? In addition to the two chest pockets, there are also two convenient side pockets. "The fit is so amazing and the quality is great too," one reviewer raved. "The material is super soft and comfy. I wore it as a dress but it can be worn with leggings or jeans as well. Add a belt and give this dress a whole new look. Absolutely love it." Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large