One of my favorite tricks for enjoying adulthood is identifying an essential, everyday activity and figuring out a way to make it feel special. The best silk pajamas do exactly that, bringing sumptuous texture to the necessity of sleeping (or lounging). And while it’s true that silk is gentle on skin and hair, and can help keep you cool in warm weather, a great pair of silk pajamas can do so much more than elevate your bedtime routine — they’re also polished enough to take you from the bedroom to brunch, then straight through to cocktails.

The quality of silk can be identified by its grade: A, B, or C. Each grade is then differentiated by a number (2 to 6), with 6A being the highest-quality silk. The higher the grade, the better the quality. You may also notice the term “momme,” which refers to the silk’s density; the higher the momme, the denser the silk (and, generally, the better the quality). Of course, real silk of any quality costs more than its synthetic satin alternatives; but if your priority lies more in the aesthetic, there are plenty of satin options that allow you to tap into the material’s luxurious look and sensibility, without the investment.

Beyond their buttery-soft feel, silk pajamas are covetable for their day-to-night (or, rather, night-to-day) versatility. A tailored pair of silk pajamas can double as a sort of tuxedo; a robe can be worn open as a duster; and a nightgown looks effortlessly cool as a slip dress. Just trade your slippers for a pair of stilettos, boots, or slide sandals, and head out the door.

If you’re ready to add some luxury to your top drawer, scroll on for 14 of the best pairs of silk pajamas available now.

1 A Pair Of Real Silk Pajamas You’ll Keep Forever Amazon LilySilk Silk Pajamas $189 See On Amazon These silk pajamas are made from 22-momme, grade 6A Mulberry silk — the sort of high-quality PJs you’ll keep for years. The double-breasted style is timeless, and that real silk will feel like a dream against your skin on warm nights. Details like French seams and silk-wrapped buttons lend a bespoke, special feel. This set boasts a slim fit, which means they’re perfect if you’ve been dying to try the pajamas-as-evening wear trend; pair them with strappy sandals and a statement necklace for an elegant (and comfy) evening event. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 These Floral Silk Pajamas That Are So Worth The Splurge Amazon Julianne Rae Mulberry Silk Pajama Set $298 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a splurge-worthy pair of silk pajamas, this floral pair by Julianna Rae is tough to beat. The floral pint is subtle and sophisticated, equally appropriate for bedtime and lounging — or paired with a velvet blazer and luxe loafers for a party. Made from 19-momme Mulberry silk with a delicate, single-breasted collar, these pajamas have somehow cracked the code on how to appear both relaxed and tailored all at once. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (available in petite)

3 A Pair Of Silk Pajamas That Feel So Luxurious Against Your Skin Amazon MYK Silk Two-Piece Pajama Set $130 See On Amazon Made of grade 6A, 22-momme Mulberry silk, this silk pajama set will feel so luxurious on your skin — cool on warm nights, and sinfully soft on all nights. Three-quarter length sleeves won’t get in the way if you decide to wear them while cooking breakfast or dinner. The double-breasted style is classic, and enhanced by crisp contrasting piping and a patch pocket. It comes in five elegant shades, though the French gray pictured above is particularly polished. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 A Silk Nightgown With An Elegant, Fluttery Hem Amazon Oscar Rossa Babydoll Nightgown $90 See On Amazon This babydoll nightgown by Oscar Rossa is practically begging for a book and a glass of wine; the 19-momme Mulberry silk and flowy silhouette are just the thing for an indulgent evening in. The strappy babydoll style will keep you cool in warm weather, and the fluttery, sheer layered hem feels dainty and elegant. Whether you’re planning to show it off for someone else, or enjoy some sophisticated solo time, this little number is here for it. Plus, the spaghetti straps are adjustable to ensure a comfortable fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 A Long Silk Kimono That Comes In So Many Gorgeous Colors Amazon Ledamon Silk Kimono $200 See On Amazon This silk komono comes in so many stunning colors and elegant prints, you’re sure to find one to meet your lounging needs. Your skin will appreciate the lightweight, 16-momme silk construction; the wide, long sleeves and striking long length mean you can wear this over nothing at all (a tie-waist allows you to control the fit), or you can wear it as a chic duster over denim or tailored trousers if you want to take it outside the bedroom. Available sizes: One size

6 A Real Silk Nightgown With Major Bombshell Energy Amazon Sericum Long Silk Nightgown $133 See On Amazon If bombshell vibes are what you seek, consider this silk nightgown. It’s made of 6A 22-momme silk, so it will feel like a dream against your skin, and it’s got a stunning side slit so you can show a little leg (at home or out at dinner, up to you). The ruby-red shade pictured is straight fire, but you have three other (similarly sultry) shades to choose from, as well: black, white, and the palest pink. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

7 An Elegant & Airy Short Satin Robe Amazon Vintage Palace Short Satin Robe $20 See On Amazon Forget how how sumptuous this satin robe would feel post-shower, and imagine how cute it would be with a short skirt and some high heels for an evening out. The long, statement-making bell sleeves are the perfect contrast to the short hemline, and the tie-belt allows you to adjust it for a perfect fit. If you’re wearing it open as a duster, tie the bow in the back to show off your outfit. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

8 This Printed Satin Pajama Set From A Cult Lingerie Brand Amazon Natori Dynasty Pajama Set $120 See On Amazon The bright colors and eye-catching print are just a couple details to recommend this satin pajama set by beloved lingerie brand Natori. The breezy, relaxed-fitting silhouette is complemented by red piping at the ankles and a structured, Mandarin collar. Three-quarter length sleeves and an easy fit mean you’ll feel (and look) cool on warm evenings. And this set would look just as wonderful outside the bedroom; pair the top with some wide-leg denim, or wear the bottoms with a fitted tank and slides. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

9 These Classic Satin Pajamas With Menswear-Inspired Detailing Amazon LONXU Satin Pajama Set $30 See On Amazon If you adore menswear-influenced pieces, this pair of super-popular satin pajamas is the one for you. Contrasting white piping and a double-breasted collar hit the menswear note just right. Try wearing the top as a chic jacket on a warm night, or the bottom with a longline bra and kitten heel pumps. This classic set also comes in a bevy of fun prints, in addition to the 16 solid hues available on this page. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 A Floral Print Sleep Set With Chic Cropped Pants Amazon Milumia Floral Satin Pajama Set $27 See On Amazon This satin pajama set would look equally amazing on the couch as it would with some kitten-heel sandals and a rattan box bag at a warm-weather party. The contrasting piping is a refined touch, though the short sleeves and cropped hem make for a chic alternative to your traditional long-sleeved PJ sets. All the oversized floral prints on offer are eye-catching, though the contrast between the moody black background and elegant pale florals on the set pictured above is especially striking. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

11 This Satin Nightshirt You Can Wear As A Dress Amazon Ekouaer Button-Down Sleepshirt $30 See On Amazon The deep V-neckline adds just the right amount of sultriness to this button-down satin nightshirt, while the roomy fit allows for ease of movement (you don’t even have to unbutton it all the way to get it on and off, so you can be ready for bed in seconds). And the contrast of comfort and sensuality is one of the best things about this piece — you can easily pair it with strappy heels and a chic clutch for an instant evening look, as one Amazon shopper did: “I wore this with a pair of heels. Every single person I ran into complimented my ‘dress’ and said they LOVED it. Little did they know, it was my nightgown,” they gushed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Satin Lace-Trimmed Set That’s Both Sultry & Cute Amazon IN'VOLAND Satin Lace PJ Set $25 See On Amazon How cute is this satin sleep set? The lace trim is slightly boudoir-esque, while adjustable spaghetti straps ensure you’ll feel comfortable all night long. One Amazon reviewer raved that the satin material is “breathable and soft,” and another confessed that they bought this “beautiful” set in three colors. And it offers the versatility characteristic of great silk (or satin) pajamas: Try wearing the camisole under a blazer with jeans, or the shorts with an oversized sweater and clogs to run errands. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

13 This Strappy Satin Nightgown With So Many Styling Options Amazon Vlazom Satin Nightdress $14 See On Amazon If you want to feel like Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface (and who doesn’t?) try this satin nightgown. The strappy chemise style is classic, while the knee-length hem means you can wear it as a dress. In cold weather, layer this elegant number over a turtleneck, and pair it with tall boots. Grab it in deep blue or green for the Scarface vibes — and then in a few, wear-with-everything neutrals, like black and ivory. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

