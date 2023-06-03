It’s no wonder the oversized blazer has been holding sartorial court for a minute. Versatile and effortless, the best oversized blazers can be worn all year long, pair well with ensembles ranging from casual to formal, and lend virtually any outfit a dash of relaxed-yet-polished coolness.

Single- or double-breasted, slightly relaxed or borrowed-from-the-boys baggy, an oversized blazer makes any outfit look more current, whether you toss it on over your joggers or a cocktail dress. That said, the styling possibilities for your oversized blazer are heavily influenced by its details. An oversized blazer in classic black can be worn all year long, and works particularly well for formal looks. A blazer in a creamy neutral or a vibrant shade is a chic choice for warm weather, or for those who like to turn classics on their heads — less intense than black, these can be coordinated with floral dresses and paler shades, or used to create eye-catching monochromatic ensembles. A faux-leather blazer loops in the Y2K trend, and it’s a great way to play around with texture.

A note on fit: While not all of the blazers on this list are oversized per se, they all have relaxed or longer fits, rather than a traditional tailored, body-skimming silhouette. You can always size up one or two sizes for a roomier fit.

Ahead, shop a handful of the best oversized blazers — because this trend has serious staying power.

1 This Popular Blazer In A Relaxed, Longline Fit Amazon The Drop Blake Long Blazer $75 See On Amazon This single-breasted blazer by The Drop is a year-round classic you’ll pair with everything from denim to biker shorts to cocktail dresses. While it’s not technically an oversized blazer, the relaxed, longline fit is generous enough to lean in that direction, and you can size up for an even roomier fit. The black version is a true wardrobe staple, but it’s available in array of chic colors, like Kelly green and bubblegum pink, if you prefer a bolder look. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 10

2 This Oversized Blazer In Pretty Pastels Amazon Steve Madden Apparel Kaira Blazer $60 See On Amazon For a delicate hint of color, consider this blazer by Steve Madden, available in four pretty pastel shades of pink, green, blue, and orange. The style is single-breasted with a single-button closure and two flap pockets, and the fit is relaxed enough to read oversized without overwhelming your frame. (Those who prefer a very loose fit may want to select a larger size.) Try pairing the pastel shade with a floral dress in a complementary color; instantly coordinated, all you’ll need to complete the look is a strappy heel. Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 4

3 A Trendy Oversized Blazer With An Extra-Roomy Fit Amazon Grlasen Long Sleeve Oversize Blazer $60 See On Amazon Truly oversized, the standout feature of this blazer is its on-trend, extra-roomy fit and elongated sleeves. It’s single-breasted with a two-button closure and two flap pockets, and it’ll hit around mid-thigh, depending on your height. Whether paired with athleisure as seen on the model, or belted over a maxi dress, this blazer has the classic stolen-from-the-menswear-department vibe of your dreams. You’ll find it in short-sleeve and vest styles in this Amazon listing, as well. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 30

4 An Oversized Blazer That Still Looks Streamlined Amazon CRAZY GRID Blazer $53 See On Amazon This blazer strikes the right balance between streamlined and slouchy, so it’s a great choice for those dipping their toes into the oversized blazer trend. It features two slanted pockets, a single-breasted lapel, and a single button closure. The longer length would pair perfectly with mini dresses and knee-high boots; or, toss it on over a pair of skinny jeans and heels (as the model wears above) for a chic and easy date night look. Choose from 25 colors, including solids and a classic houndstooth print. Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 25

5 This Double-Breasted Blazer You Can Wear As A Top Amazon The Drop Kurt Double Breasted Blazer $75 See On Amazon With its structured, double-breasted style, notch collar, and welt pockets, this oversized blazer by The Drop is giving modern-classic vibes. The fit is intended to be relaxed, but it can easily be sized up for an even more oversized fit. Try wearing it on its own as a top (you can layer a bandeau or longline bra underneath for a little extra coverage), and pair it with luxe trousers and strappy heels for the coolest cocktail party look. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 4

6 A Faux-Leather Blazer You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon The Drop Anouk Blazer $80 See On Amazon Whether paired with jeans and sneakers or a slinky slip dress, this faux-leather blazer can effortlessly dress any outfit up or down. While it was designed to be neither fitted nor roomy, you can can still size up for a more oversized look. Fully lined, the single-breasted style has a single-button closure and two flap-front pockets, and it’ll fit around the hip, depending on your height. Not only is it aesthetically versatile, the mid-weight faux leather is also a fantastic choice for transitional weather. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 4

7 This Slouchy Blazer In Statement-Making Teal Amazon BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN Bristol Blazer $539 See On Amazon Enter your statement era with this blazer by cool-girl brand BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN. The vibrant teal shade combines with a roomy fit and two oversized pockets for a look that’s on-trend and eye-catching. Made from a mid-weight, textured fabric, the single-breasted, single-button style features padded shoulders, a darted waist, and button cuffs. Pair it with neutrals like denim and a white T-shirt, or try a punchy, monochromatic look and layer it with other pieces in coordinating teal tones. Sizes: 2 — 12 | Colors: 1

8 This Relaxed-Fit Blazer With Sightly Padded Shoulders Amazon IN'VOLAND Casual Blazer $50 See On Amazon Slightly padded shoulders summon a whiff of ‘80s glamour in this relaxed-fit blazer. It features a single-breasted notch collar with two flap pockets, in a length that hits around the hip, but can be sized up for a slouchier aesthetic. With so many ways to wear it, you’re sure to keep this blazer at the front of your closet. Sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus | Colors: 9

9 This Boxy Blazer In A Creamy Neutral Amazon FSHAOES Oversized Blazer $53 See On Amazon Just as timeless as black, the creamy neutral shade of this boxy blazer won’t overpower floaty floral slip dresses or other pieces in lighter shades. The single-breasted style is fully lined, and features a two-button closure with a notch lapel and welt pockets. For an elevated casual look, take a cue from the model and pair it with denim shorts and strappy heels. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5

10 This Expensive-Looking Single-Breasted Blazer Amazon MEROKEETY Casual Blazer $52 See On Amazon Shoppers rave about the quality of this single-breasted blazer; one customer shared that it looks “amazing on,” and another confirmed that “it’s very expensive looking.” The slightly drapey fabric is fully lined, and the single-breasted style features a notch collar with two welt front pockets, in a relaxed fit that hits at the hip. It’s available in shades ranging from neutral to vibrant, but in black it’s a can’t-miss classic. Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11