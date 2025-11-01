You know the feeling when a new season begins and you realize that you have nothing to wear? OK, I’ll be the first to admit to being a tad dramatic, but sometimes (yes, even as a fashion editor), you have to take an honest inventory of what’s missing in your wardrobe. And for me, this fall, it’s over-the-knee boots. I haven’t been able to get them out of my head — especially after the Khaite and Balmain Fall/Winter 2025 fashion shows where they sent models down the runway in various leather, patent, and calf-hair printed boots. It doesn’t help, either, that my favorite stylish New Yorkers like Michal Kurtis and Leandra Medine Cohen wear them so well, too.

So, on my quest to find the perfect over-the-knee boots that work best for me, I discovered just how many amazing pairs are available right now — from heeled, flat, to slouchy versions there’s something at every price point. That said, you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg in order to look chic (but if you can, I’m honestly a little jealous). You will, however, have to style your boots in a way that goes the extra mile. Because if you’re going to wear a dramatic statement shoe, you’ll want to take it all the way.

I personally plan to style over-the-knee boots with the more obvious mini skirts and mini shorts, but also layered underneath longer jackets and skirts. I think it looks super chic to be completely covered from head-to-toe. Don’t believe me? Take it from the styling in Khaite’s latest Fall campaign.

Ahead, find my top 10 over-the-knee picks to get you through the season. Happy shopping!

Staud Sebastian Over-The-Knee Boot $895 See on Staud Staud is always a reliable mid-priced option for high-quality boots every year. So when they veered into over-the-knee territory, I knew they would be an instant hit. Make an impression with these sharp pointed-toe boots for evenings out with friends or even your next date.

Chloé Janis Patent Leather Over-The-Knee Boots $1,795 See on Bergdorf Goodman If you’re into a funkier style, opt for a burgundy patent leather pair by the one and only boho destination, Chloé. Not only will a block heel be super comfortable to walk in, but you’ll stand out in a way that begs the question, “Who makes your boots?”

Sézane Lise Thigh-High Boots $430 See on Sézane While over-the-knee boots are pretty bold in nature, they can still be worn more casually. This thigh-high pair by Sézane is the perfect example. Style them with a midi skirt and a sweater for your next day at the office.

Jeffrey Campbell Shamble Boot $440 See on Revolve Speaking of everyday boots, this dark brown pair with an almond-toe shape are as autumnal as it gets.

Zara High Shaft Heeled Boots $129 See on Zara Before committing to a pricier pair, it’s a smart idea to test out the style first. Luckily, these are simultaneously of-the-moment and fairly classic in style.

Schutz Helena Over-The-Knee-Boot $298 $149 See on Schutz Schutz has always been a consistent destination for stylish shoes on a budget and this snakeskin pair are no exception (and they’re on sale!).

Simkhai Noah Leather Over-The-Knee Boots $1,095 See on Shopbop Buckled everything has been having a big moment recently. That’s why when I spotted this buckle strap detail, I knew they were a trend worth investing in.

Khaite Colt Snake-Effect Leather Over-The-Knee Boots $2,800 See on Net-a-Porter This year, I’ve been really into incorporating more prints into my typically minimalist style by way of accessories. So when I came across these python printed boots by Khaite, I knew I immediately had to add them to my wishlist.

LPA Virna Boot $378 See on Revolve For a dose of texture, opt for a pair of luxe chocolate brown suede boots to add into the rotation.