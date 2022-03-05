Never underestimate the power of a long winter coat. As the sartorial icing on your outfit’s cake, the best long winter coats do a couple very important things: They prevent hypothermia (essential), and allow you to run to the store in your pajamas while still looking put-together (also essential).

Of course, the longer the coat, the warmer it is — and, arguably, the more dramatic — but the material makes a difference, too. If maximum warmth and protection against the elements is your priority, you may want a maxi puffer jacket. A classic wool coat works well for cold-but-not-freezing temperatures — and, aesthetically speaking, there’s nothing quite so chic as an extra-long single- or double-breasted wool coat, whether worn over evening finery or your comfiest joggers. On the list ahead, you’ll also find coats made of sherpa and faux fur to really double down on the cozy factor. Meanwhile, details like the collar, cuffs, hoods, and hardware inject your coat with personality and style, and can add extra warmth, too. For instance, a high stand-up collar will protect against wind and look so cool at the same time, while a stylish parka with two-way zippers keep you warm on those dreaded icy days.

From ankle-grazing puffers to mid-calf military coats, the best long winter coats suit every style, climate, and height (including you, petites!) — and you can get them all on Amazon.

1 This Maxi Down Jacket That’s No Match For Freezing Weather Amazon Orolay Winter Maxi Puffer $150 See On Amazon Orolay’s long puffer coat is filled with 90% duck down and 10% feathers, so you know this coat will keep you warm when the temperature drops. The polyester shell is waterproof, so you can stay dry even on the iciest, snowiest days. A two-way zipper offers a touch of luxe convenience, allowing you to moderate your exposure to the elements. According to one Amazon reviewer, “This coat is super warm without being bulky. [...] It keeps me warm in these 0 degree winters.” The shade range is so much more sophisticated than you’d expect from such a functional piece; the beige color, pictured, would look especially editorial topping off a tonal ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Long Teddy Bear Coat That’s So Cuddly & Warm Amazon UGG Gertrude Long Teddy Coat $248 See On Amazon There’s nothing cozier than this thick, textured teddy coat by UGG. It’s double-breasted and hits below the knee, which adds a formal contrast to the coat’s playful nubby texture, and makes it just as appropriate for the office as it would the weekend — try it with tailored wool trousers for the former, or platform sneakers and wide-leg sweatpants for the latter. Meanwhile, the roomy side pockets can hold keys or a phone. Take your pick among three chic shades: ivory (pictured), black, or dusty rose. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

3 A Belted Wool-Blend Coat With A Refined, Elegant Feel Amazon Kenneth Cole New York Full Length Wool Jacket $120 See On Amazon This full-length, wool-blend coat is just waiting to dress up your office pants and dresses (or, you know, your sweatpants). The envelope collar adds visual interest, and a tie belt allows you to adjust the fit; it’s roomy enough to layer a thick sweater underneath on extra-chilly days, while still cutting a sleek silhouette. And just because this coat is tailor-made for office wear doesn’t exclude it from your OOO looks — this would look just as chic with a hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap or beanie. Available sizes: 2 — 14

4 This Double-Breasted Coat Made Of Sophisticated Faux Fur Amazon The Drop Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat $130 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a coat with some texture, but like the glamorous vibe of fur over teddy, consider this coat by The Drop. It’s made of super-soft faux fur (just try to stop petting yourself while wearing it), and the double-breasted collar offers a little peek into whatever you’ve got on underneath. The generous fit allows for easy layering; try this with a hoodie, sweats, and a pair of lug-sole boots on the weekend, or with a shimmery dress and a cashmere wrap for nighttime wear. This hits somewhere around the knee, depending on your height, so it won’t swallow up petite frames. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

5 This Extra-Long Puffer Coat That Looks Surprisingly Polished Amazon Cole Haan Stand Collar Essential Down Coat $155 See On Amazon Thanks to the subtle side slits and streamlined fit, this puffer by Cole Haan is the type of piece you can toss over pretty much anything and still look put-together. Between the extra-long length, knit storm cuffs, and real down-and-feather fill, it’ll keep you so toasty. The stand collar provides extra protection against the wind; folded down, it has the chic feel of a shawl. And navy is a fantastic, neutral substitute for black — it’s just unexpected enough to feel special during the drab cold months. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

6 The Classic Wool-Blend Coat That Belongs In Every Closet Amazon Roaman's Plus Size Long Wool-Blend Coat $97 See On Amazon This wool-blend coat is the perfect dressy option. The single-breasted style is classic, and will complement skirts and trousers on days you’re in the office, or pair well with dresses for evening wear. Oversized, contrasting silver buttons and sharp darts add military-inspired flair, while roomy side pockets can accommodate your keys, phone, or wallet if you’re running out for a bite to eat. Amazon reviewers indicate that this coat runs small, so size up to allow room for layering your chunkiest cashmere sweaters. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 34 Plus

7 A Quilted Parka With A Furry Collar & Removable Hood Amazon London Fog Diamond Down Quilted Coat $124 See On Amazon The diamond quilting on this long parka by the classic brand London Fog is such a chic detail; it’s sure to dress up your cozy loungewear, but it will also fit right in with more structured looks. The removable faux-fur collar gives you the option to add warmth and texture, and the snap closure feels like a more refined alternative to a zipper. A removable hood offers extra warmth and protection in wet weather, and the polyester shell is water-resistant, so it can stand up to the worst winter conditions. “It’s so warm, even when it gets down into the low teens, I’m comfortable,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “And while it looks stylish, it feels like you’re wrapped in a down comforter. This was an excellent investment.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

8 A Long, Fur-Trimmed Leather Coat With A Retro-Cool Vibe Amazon Jessica London Plus Size Fur-Trim Leather Swing Coat $171 See On Amazon The slight A-line cut and furry trim on the collar and cuffs of this leather coat offer a touch of ‘60s style; try pairing it with some cigarette pants to lean into the retro vibe (add a pair of lug-sole boots to keep things modern). Side pockets allow for a little storage on days when you don’t want to carry a bag. It’s made from real leather and lined for extra warmth, and the fit is loose enough to wear your thickest, coziest sweaters underneath. Pick it up in black, pictured above; or in rich chocolate brown for a slightly softer effect. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 32 Plus

9 This Cardigan Coat In So Many Fun Colors & Patterns Amazon Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Long Coat $44 See On Amazon A fan-favorite on Amazon, this fuzzy cardigan coat is available in so many fun colors and patterns that it’s difficult to choose just one. You can’t go wrong with the caramel hue pictured, though if you’re drawn to darker colors, try the army green for a sophisticated alternative to black. The double-breasted style makes this office-appropriate, and the playful, nubby texture will effortlessly pair with sweats and leggings. Toss your keys and phone in the roomy front pockets; the open, cardigan-style design allows you to show off your outfit underneath. (Take a cue from the model above, and wear this coat over a sheer mesh turtleneck and ripped denim for an evening out.) Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 This Simple, Streamlined Coat That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Amazon Essentials Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat $63 See On Amazon Made of a water-resistant wool blend, this coat from Amazon Essentials has a roomy fit that’s perfect for layering over chunky sweaters or hoodies, though the slouchy fit looks so cool with a T-shirt in transitional weather. This coat is one of the shorter options on this list, which makes it a great option for anyone on the petite side, or who doesn’t require the full coverage of a super-long winter coat. It will look great with chunky boots, as shown on the model, though the clean lines will also pair well with office or evening wear. In comes in a handful of neutral colors, like the suiting-inspired gray pictured above; or, opt for the punchy marigold to brighten up bleak winter days. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A Stylish Update On The Classic Quilted Coat Amazon Daily Ritual Quilted Long Coat $77 See On Amazon The chic quilting and drapey collar on this Daily Ritual coat will dress up your loungewear, but it can also play nicely with more formal looks. The shorter length and thinner weight make this a fantastic option for slightly warmer climates or transitional weather; it’s made from a water-resistant blend of polyester and nylon, and the high button collar allows you to retain warmth. One Amazon reviewer gushed, “The look is amazing anyway you wear it. You can dress it up and down or open or closed. Sometimes I button just the top and leave bottom open. It’s amazing and I’ve gotten many compliments.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 A Long, Hooded Teddy Coat That’s Both Casual & Elegant Amazon Woman Within Plus Size Long Hooded Berber Fleece Coat $66 See On Amazon The ankle-length cut and lapel collar lend an air of effortless elegance to this long fleece coat, while a cozy hood keeps the look low-key (and extra cozy). The length also means this teddy coat will keep you extra warm, and the soft, pet-able texture amps up the comfy factor. Two roomy front pockets can hold keys or your phone, and the roomy fit allows for layering on very cold days. You can easily pair this with office attire; on the weekends, toss it over a pair of sweats and boots for a brisk stroll in the park. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 3X-Large Plus

13 A Mid-Length Puffer With The Coziest Fleece-Lined Pockets Amazon Amazon Essentials Midweight Longer Length Puffer Coat $59 See On Amazon The knee-length cut and slimmer fit of this puffer by Amazon Essentials makes it an excellent, cold-weather option for most frames. The hoodless stand collar protects against wind, and the fleece-lined pockets are guaranteed to keep your hands warm. “The color is brilliant and beautiful,” one Amazon reviewer gushed. “It has a hidden pocket which was a nice surprise. Also, it has an extremely soft sheep-like feel in the inside of the pockets. Love it!” Take your pick from three neutral shades — camel, black, and charcoal — or, opt for pink to inject your winter wardrobe with some cheer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 A Military-Inspired, Longline Coat That’ll Stand The Test Of Time Amazon Karl Lagerfeld Paris Military Long Wool Coat $105 See On Amazon The chunky buttons on this longline wool coat by Karl Lagerfeld Paris are just one of its chic, military-inspired details. A pleated back and neat back belt (complete with matching buttons) further the coat’s military structure — and ensure you’ll make a fashionable statement coming and going. It’s made of 100% wool, which will help keep you warm, and contributes to its heirloom feel — this is a piece you’ll reach for season after season. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

