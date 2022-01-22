Ah, the cashmere wrap — small enough to be a scarf, large enough to be a blanket; doubles as a nifty mélange of the two. Endless ways to wear it, endless reasons to love it. The best cashmere wraps are cozy enough to take a nap in, yet chic enough to wear to dinner, striking the perfect balance between loungewear and outerwear. Made of 100% cashmere (or occasionally a cashmere blend), these pieces are the impossibly soft, effortlessly chic capsule wardrobe staple you didn’t know you needed — and the one you won’t believe you ever lived without.

The beauty of the cashmere wrap lies in its versatility — truly, what other article of clothing could you possibly wear both to a black-tie wedding and on an airplane? These cozy scarves are must-haves for frigid temps, of course (or for keeping at the office for those days when the air conditioning just won’t quit), but a cashmere wrap blended with silk or cotton can be a beautiful, more lightweight option for outdoor events on brisk summer evenings. Either way, you’ll revel in your wrap’s cozy factor. It’s the sophisticated older sister of the beloved childhood security blanket — and these days, who couldn’t use a bit of extra comfort?

Scroll on to shop 11 of the best cashmere wraps, all available on Amazon.

1 This Splurge-Worthy Cashmere Travel Wrap With A Cult Following Amazon White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap $315 See On Amazon There’s a reason The Zoe Report editors repeatedly recommend this 100% cashmere travel wrap from White + Warren. It’s an undeniably cozy investment piece that’s so chic — and so luxe. Wrap it twice around your neck to battle frigid temperatures, or drape it casually over your shoulders at the office. At 84 by 37 inches, it’s large enough to easily double as a blanket, meaning it’s perfect for those weirdly freezing plane rides (or, you know, a mid-day nap). You can find three more colors here, in addition to the shades on the page featured above. Available colors: 6

2 A Cashmere Shawl That Will Keep You Warm All Winter Amazon Fishers Finery Cashmere Knit Shawl $129 See On Amazon Is it just me, or does this sumptuous, oversized cashmere shawl, with its chunky fringe trim, remind you — in the best possible way — of Lenny Kravitz’s unforgettable gigantic scarf moment of 2012? If, like Lenny, you just can’t deal with the cold, this shawl might be your savior. It comes in nine understated colors, and unlike most cashmere wraps, it’s delightfully stretchy; a function of the cashmere being knit rather than woven. One Amazon reviewer called it “one of my most important and versatile pieces,” adding that “it’s substantial and drapey without being too thick… I gave this to myself as a birthday gift and couldn’t be more pleased.” Available colors: 9

3 This Handwoven, Raw-Edged Cashmere Shawl That Makes A Gorgeous Gift Amazon Maya Sapana 100% Cashmere Woven Wrap Shawl $140 See On Amazon This 100% cashmere shawl from Maya Sapana is ethically handwoven in Nepal by local artisans and features a unique raw edge that sets it apart from the rest. It comes in 10 gorgeous, vibrant shades, all of which are achieved using Swiss AZO-free dyes. In addition to its sumptuous softness and excellent quality, the sleek packaging is especially noteworthy: A premium-quality box, an informational brochure, and a pouch to store the shawl in are all included, making it a great gift option (though I can’t say I’d blame you if you wanted to keep it for yourself). Available colors: 10

4 A Wrinkle-Resistant Cashmere Wrap That’s Perfect For Travel Amazon cashmere 4 U Pure Cashmere Wrap Shawl $130 See On Amazon If you’re under the impression that it requires effort to look elegant while traveling, this ribbed-edge cashmere wrap is here to change all that. It’s the perfect easy-breezy piece to throw on over any ensemble — yes, even sweats — adding instant comfort, warmth, and polish. When you’re feeling a bit too toasty, just fold it up and toss it in your bag — it’s completely wrinkle-resistant. Available colors: 11

5 This Lightweight Cashmere Shawl That’s Perfect For A Summer Wedding Amazon Cashmere Boutique 100% Pure Cashmere Shawl $109 See On Amazon This fringed cashmere shawl is warm yet lightweight; the perfect piece to drape around your shoulders during an outdoor wedding or cocktail event. But that’s not its only potential use: Thanks to its lightweight feel and longer length (it measures 80 inches long), this versatile piece can work overtime as a scarf, head wrap, travel throw, and blanket. And considering that it’s made of 100% cashmere, it’s hard to ignore that reasonable price point, too. Available colors: 9

6 A Fringed Cashmere Stole That Comes In So Many Colors Amazon MARUYAMA Cashmere Stole $141 See On Amazon The generous size of this 100% cashmere stole — which comes in 18 colors — is perfect for all the aforementioned cashmere-wrap uses, and its playful fringed edges add a touch of flair. One Amazon reviewer gushed: “Super soft, not too thick… easy to carry to [the] office, and really warm.” The luscious taupe shade pictured (‘Milk Coffee’) is a fan favorite among shoppers, though multiple people mentioned purchasing more than one shade. Available colors: 18

7 This Italian-Made Cashmere Stole That’s Just So Cozy Amazon Dalle Piane Cashmere Stole $140 See On Amazon This gorgeous cashmere stole from family-owned label Dalle Piane is crafted in Prato, Italy, an area that’s legendary for its textile district, and comes in six cheerful colors that are sure to brighten up the dreariest of winter days. One Amazon reviewer commented: “it is warm yet light and feels incredibly lush,” and another wrote: “Every time I wear it someone tries to take it from me because it is so soft, cuddly, and warm!” To avoid this problem, I suggest buying one for yourself and one for a friend; should you choose to do so, a chic gift-box option is available. Available colors: 6

8 A Cashmere-Silk Blend Scarf You’ll Wear Year-Round Amazon Chan Luu Cashmere & Silk Scarf $195 See On Amazon Cashmere isn’t only for winter — this luscious, cashmere-silk blend scarf from Chan Luu is so lightweight and breathable, it’s the perfect choice for those summer evenings when temperatures drop just slightly. Unlike the jacket or cardigan you’ve undoubtedly found yourself carrying around instead of wearing, it folds up small — and comes with a storage pouch — so you can toss it in your bag on the go, then slip it on when you feel a chill. Its textured edges give it a cool, unfinished look that adds a hint of edge to any look. It also doubles as a shawl — so chic for a beach bonfire or an outdoor cocktail event. Available colors: 7

9 This Elegant, Designed-In-Paris Cashmere Wrap Amazon Citizen Cashmere Scarf Wrap $160 See On Amazon Crafted from hand-combed, free-range Mongolian cashmere (read: ethically treated goats!) and designed in Paris, this timelessly elegant wrap boasts clean, fringe-free edges and comes in an array of colors, including a navy-and-white Marinière stripe that would look right at home on the windswept beaches of Brittany, France. Multiple Amazon reviewers commented on the sophisticated way it drapes, thanks to its pitch-perfect weight — not too thick, not too airy, but just right. Available colors: 9

10 A Cashmere-Blend Pashmina That’s Such A Steal Amazon vimate Cashmere Pashmina Shawl $17 See On Amazon Cashmere can, admittedly, be pricey — so if you’re on the hunt for a more budget-friendly option, this cashmere-blend pashmina, which comes in a whopping 20 colors, is just the ticket. Its breathable, cashmere-cotton construction makes it perfect as an extra layer on chilly summer evenings or in overly-air-conditioned spaces like offices, hotel rooms, movie theaters, and airplanes. One Amazon reviewer called it “wonderfully soft and not the least bit flimsy,” while another was especially pleased that it rolled up “smaller than a soda can” for easy storage and transportation. Available colors: 20