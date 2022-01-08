We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
By A. Graham
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When it comes to cozy winter knits, cashmere takes the cake on pretty much all accounts — it’s buttery-soft, breathable, ultra-luxe, and lasts forever. A cashmere sweater is a timeless investment piece that’s sure to carry you through several seasons, while a cashmere beanie, scarf, or pair of gloves makes an extra-thoughtful gift for a loved one (or yourself). But why give our upper bodies all the love? Equal parts casual and polished, the best cashmere joggers are just as comfortable as regular joggers — dare I say more comfortable? — and they offer an additional touch of luxury, making it possible to look put-together while feeling snuggly.
Cashmere joggers are perfect for relaxing at home, especially when paired with a matching cashmere sweater to make a lounge set. But with a swap of your slippers for sneakers or lug-sole boots, your trusty robe for a stylish winter coat, and the addition of some well-chosen accessories, you can easily wear your comfy pants out, too. Therein lies the beauty of the cashmere jogger: So much nicer than your trusty old sweats, so much less constrictive than your “hard pants.” Throw them on for a winter road trip, a movie night with your significant other, or a laid-back evening of cooking at home with friends. The opportunities are endless.
Scroll on to shop five of the best cashmere joggers you’ll have a hard time saying no to — and one easy-on-the-pocketbook pair you’ll have a hard time believing isn’t pure cashmere.