When it comes to cozy winter knits, cashmere takes the cake on pretty much all accounts — it’s buttery-soft, breathable, ultra-luxe, and lasts forever. A cashmere sweater is a timeless investment piece that’s sure to carry you through several seasons, while a cashmere beanie, scarf, or pair of gloves makes an extra-thoughtful gift for a loved one (or yourself). But why give our upper bodies all the love? Equal parts casual and polished, the best cashmere joggers are just as comfortable as regular joggers — dare I say more comfortable? — and they offer an additional touch of luxury, making it possible to look put-together while feeling snuggly.

Cashmere joggers are perfect for relaxing at home, especially when paired with a matching cashmere sweater to make a lounge set. But with a swap of your slippers for sneakers or lug-sole boots, your trusty robe for a stylish winter coat, and the addition of some well-chosen accessories, you can easily wear your comfy pants out, too. Therein lies the beauty of the cashmere jogger: So much nicer than your trusty old sweats, so much less constrictive than your “hard pants.” Throw them on for a winter road trip, a movie night with your significant other, or a laid-back evening of cooking at home with friends. The opportunities are endless.

Scroll on to shop five of the best cashmere joggers you’ll have a hard time saying no to — and one easy-on-the-pocketbook pair you’ll have a hard time believing isn’t pure cashmere.

1 These Sleek, 100% Cashmere Drawstring Joggers JENNIE LIU 100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Jogger Pants $175 See On Amazon Made from 100% imported Mongolian cashmere, these sleek, classic joggers feature slanted side pockets and a stretchy drawstring waistband, which allows you to adjust the fit. A densely knitted, two-ply cashmere fabric means they’re warm yet lightweight, and less likely to pill. They come in three subdued shades — black, charcoal, and dark charcoal — that match with everything. “No more heating my sweatpants in the dryer every morning,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “These cashmere babies are the bomb! Not too heavy but keep you toasty all day.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 These Ribbed Cashmere Joggers That Are Part Of A Set You’ll Live In Amazon Cashmeren 100% Cashmere Loungewear Matching Set $165 See On Amazon Made of 100% cashmere, these ribbed joggers boast a substantial 12-gauge knit, meaning they’re super-soft, ultra-warm, and surprisingly lightweight, with impressive anti-pilling performance. “Fabulous quality,” confirmed one Amazon reviewer, “Super comfortable. Looks great running errands or lounging at home.” The best part? There’s a matching ribbed crewneck sweater, sold separately but available through the same listing. Choose from four rich neutral shades: black, light gray, eggshell, and camel. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 Another Pair Of Ribbed Cashmere Joggers That Come In A Punchy Hue Amazon State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Loungewear $185 See On Amazon Cashmere joggers are most often found in muted colors that match with everything — think black, charcoal, camel, and white. This ribbed drawstring pair is available in all those shades, plus my personal favorite: A gorgeous sunset orange (“Arancia Amara”) that’s sure to brighten even the gloomiest of winter days. State Cashmere also offers a matching crewneck sweater in the same listing, so you can mix and match colors, or coordinate from top to bottom for a chic monochromatic look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 These High-Rise, Cashmere-Blend Joggers That Are So Stretchy & Soft Dia & Co ThirdLove Plus Size Cotton Cashmere Relaxed Fit Jogger $125 See On Dia & Co These luxurious, cotton-cashmere-blend joggers from ThirdLove are — if you can believe it — even softer than they look. They’re high-rise, with elastic cuffs and a considerable amount of stretch, thanks to the addition of 33% nylon in the material blend, so you can move around freely. Apart from classic charcoal and tan, they come in a pretty sky-blue shade that’s perfect for the transition into early spring. Available sizes: Large — 3X

5 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Lounge Pants Made Of 100% Cashmere Amazon Citizen Cashmere 100% Cashmere Lounge Pants $195 See On Amazon If a wide-leg cut is more your speed than a tapered jogger, may I suggest these stylish lounge pants from Citizen Cashmere? Made from sumptuous 100% cashmere, they feature side pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist. The same company also offers a zip-up cashmere hoodie (listed separately) for a chic tracksuit look. One Amazon reviewer who invested in both shared: “It's a perfect no-brainer outfit for those days when I just want to throw on some sweats, but still want to look put-together and chic. The quality of the cashmere is outstanding, and I love the feel.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

