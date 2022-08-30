Whether you’re ready or not, fall is making its grand entrance — as are all the seasonal trends that come with it. From faux leather to patchwork prints, fall 2022’s fashion trends are already shaping up to be something special. So you’re going to want to add these seasonal staples to your wardrobe roster, stat (i.e. before they sell out.)

The simplest way to incorporate many of fall’s rising trends is through dresses, due to their near endless versatility. Personally, as the seasons change, I pretty much live in them since you can easily add tights or a jacket on cooler days — or similarly shed these accessories on warmer ones. The wardrobe essential can also easily transition between errand runs, dinners, and get-togethers with the right accessories. And with all of the stylish seasonal finds at Target, I can shop all of fall’s influencer-approved trends without shelling out a ton of cash.

Keep scrolling to see the top fall dresses the fashion set is scooping up from Target this season.