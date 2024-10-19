Every season, I subconsciously gravitate towards a specific piece or style that I find myself reaching for regularly. This spring, for example, I was all about vests and, later in the summer, I could constantly be found in boxer shorts (yes, you can dress them up). This fall, my latest obsession is already starting to materialize: cardigans. The easy, versatile top has hit the top of my priority list, worn with everything from my favorite jeans and mini skirts to slinky slip dresses. It’s truly a catch-all.

And while most of the options in my closet at the moment are pretty lightweight in fabrication — it’s still pretty warm in LA — I am starting to stock up on cozier, thicker iterations to prep for colder days to come. To my delight, I have no shortage of options to fit my mood and fashion whims as just about every brand and retailer is jumping on the cardigan bandwagon.

One of my favorite sweaters of the season is courtesy of newly launched NONAME Is Needed, sister brand of uber-popular knitwear label Naked Cashmere. While the fabrication is the same, the offshoot is a cheekier, more audacious version of its more neutral and classic predecessor, featuring punchy, retro-inspired prints and colors. (I’m currently wearing the label’s Dotty Mini Cardigan in red nonstop).

For days when a more traditional look is in order, you can’t go wrong with soft heather gray style, and KHAITE’s Levi cardigan is a solid choice. The subtle drop-stitch detail and slightly boxy fit gives it a comfy yet elevated look that pairs perfectly with denim and a black leather belt.

If you’re ready to fully embrace cardigan season, too, take a look at my wishlist below to help you hit the ground running.

No Name Is Needed Dotty Mini Cardigan $495 See On No Name Is Needed I can always expect multiple compliments when I wear this quirky polka-dot cardigan from brand-new label No Name Is Needed.

DISSH Levi Silver Marle Knit Cardigan $130 See On DISSH DISSH is my go-to for elevated staples, and this super soft knit sweater is a perfect example.

Sézane Emile Cardigan $170 See On Sézane I love the almost water-color-like effect on this sweater courtesy of the multi-shade wool yarn.

KHAITE Nora Cardigan $1,480 See On Net-A-Porter The moderate temps in LA call for short-sleeve options, even in the fall and winter months. I love this sweet style from Khaite that transcends seasons thanks to its timeless silhouette and color.

For Love & Lemons Laurel Oversized Cardigan $229 $160 See On For Love & Lemons Even as the trends comes and goes, I will always be a coquette lover. This ribbon-infused sweater channels the look in a less overbearing way.

Loulou Studio Brown Sao Cardigan $300 See On SSense Like everyone else, I’m fully onboard the chocolate color trend that’s infiltrating social feeds at the moment. The loose, slightly oversized fit of this easy cardigan makes it great for everyday wear.

Guest In Residence Stealth Cashmere Cardigan $285 See On Net-A-Porter Say what you will about celebrity brands, but I’m a stan for Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label Guest in Residence. She is fully championing timeless, quality sweaters, and this rusty orange number is a prime example.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan $20 See On H&M I don’t what I appreciate more, the sweet soft pink shade of this cozy cardigan or the super affordable price tag.

Lacoste Women's Cashmere Cardigan $390 $234 See On Lacoste I love the cool, vintage look of Lacoste cardigans. This bright green iteration gives off ‘70s tenniscore vibes.