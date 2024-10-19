(The Shopping List)
Let’s hear it for this unsung styling hero.
Every season, I subconsciously gravitate towards a specific piece or style that I find myself reaching for regularly. This spring, for example, I was all about vests and, later in the summer, I could constantly be found in boxer shorts (yes, you can dress them up). This fall, my latest obsession is already starting to materialize: cardigans. The easy, versatile top has hit the top of my priority list, worn with everything from my favorite jeans and mini skirts to slinky slip dresses. It’s truly a catch-all.
And while most of the options in my closet at the moment are pretty lightweight in fabrication — it’s still pretty warm in LA — I am starting to stock up on cozier, thicker iterations to prep for colder days to come. To my delight, I have no shortage of options to fit my mood and fashion whims as just about every brand and retailer is jumping on the cardigan bandwagon.
One of my favorite sweaters of the season is courtesy of newly launched NONAME Is Needed, sister brand of uber-popular knitwear label Naked Cashmere. While the fabrication is the same, the offshoot is a cheekier, more audacious version of its more neutral and classic predecessor, featuring punchy, retro-inspired prints and colors. (I’m currently wearing the label’s Dotty Mini Cardigan in red nonstop).
For days when a more traditional look is in order, you can’t go wrong with soft heather gray style, and KHAITE’s Levi cardigan is a solid choice. The subtle drop-stitch detail and slightly boxy fit gives it a comfy yet elevated look that pairs perfectly with denim and a black leather belt.
If you’re ready to fully embrace cardigan season, too, take a look at my wishlist below to help you hit the ground running.
DISSH is my go-to for elevated staples, and this super soft knit sweater is a perfect example.
I love the almost water-color-like effect on this sweater courtesy of the multi-shade wool yarn.
The moderate temps in LA call for short-sleeve options, even in the fall and winter months. I love this sweet style from Khaite that transcends seasons thanks to its timeless silhouette and color.
Even as the trends comes and goes, I will always be a coquette lover. This ribbon-infused sweater channels the look in a less overbearing way.
Like everyone else, I’m fully onboard the chocolate color trend that’s infiltrating social feeds at the moment. The loose, slightly oversized fit of this easy cardigan makes it great for everyday wear.
Say what you will about celebrity brands, but I’m a stan for Gigi Hadid’s knitwear label Guest in Residence. She is fully championing timeless, quality sweaters, and this rusty orange number is a prime example.
I don’t what I appreciate more, the sweet soft pink shade of this cozy cardigan or the super affordable price tag.
I love the cool, vintage look of Lacoste cardigans. This bright green iteration gives off ‘70s tenniscore vibes.
For more formal occasions, this sunny knit cardigan from Balmain will elevate any look — even your favorite pair of jeans.