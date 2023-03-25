Known for their ankle-skimming lengths, relaxed fits, and lightweight constructions, duster coats have been an outerwear staple for decades. They particularly come in handy during the change of seasons, which can often bring unpredictable weather that requires a new level of layering aside from your go-to puffer coat that you wore all winter. So if you’re after something that can accommodate those days when it’s just warm-ish (and layer nicely over your sweaters, without adding any extra bulk), the best duster coats are exactly what you need.

The beauty of duster coats is that they offer longer lengths to add some definition to your everyday outfit, but don’t necessarily overpower your look the way a puffer or heavy winter coat would. It’ll still give you a layer of protection while being a part of your outfit instead of just covering it. If you’re after even more coziness (who isn’t?), try a long cardigan in a substantial knit that can stand in for a coat — duster cardigans are having a moment.

Below, you’ll find an array of stylish dusters and cardigans that will fit well in almost every closet, from chic belted trenches and double-breasted coats to cozy long-line sweater jackets you’ll want to wear everywhere. And the best part is that they’re all available on Amazon, so you can get them in little to no time at all.

1 A Classic Duster Trench Coat That’s Timeless In Any Wardrobe Amazon The Drop Noa Trench Coat $100 See on Amazon You simply can’t go wrong with adding a classic trench coat in a duster length to your wardrobe. Brought to you by Amazon’s in-house brand, The Drop, this timeless style is the perfect layering piece for unpredictable transitional or temperate weather. It’s double-breasted with a slightly oversized fit that you can dress up or down, while a removable belt offers additional structure. This timeless beige color can work for practically any season, but it also comes in black, light brown, and a deep khaki hue if you’d like something more refined. Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 4 | Material: 64% Cotton, 36% Nylon

2 This Lightweight Belted Wool-Blend Coat That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Chartou Double Breasted Wool Blend Overcoat $69 See on Amazon Adding a wool-blend coat into the mix is an excellent idea for the days when the weather is truly unpredictable. This double-breasted option is light in weight, so you can wear it over a chunky sweater on chilly days, or throw it over your favorite tee when the weather warms up a bit — either way, you’ll look effortlessly chic and feel comfortable. Snag it in essential neutrals including black, camel, or gray, or red for a nice pop of color. Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 30% Wool, 60% Polyester

3 A Flowy Duster Cardigan That’s Ideal for Warmer Weather Amazon Issac Lieve Maxi Cardigan $29 See on Amazon Consider this flowy, open-front duster cardigan if you’re after something that’s super lightweight so you can carry or wear it anywhere. It’s the perfect layer to grab on those semi-breezy days, and it makes for a great traveling sweater, since the soft jersey fabic is so lightweight and wrinkle-resistant. It comes in over 40 different colors and styles, from some with pockets and slits to even a few with hoods. You simply can’t go wrong with adding this super-soft cardi to your wardrobe. Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 41 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

4 This Elegant A-Line Wool-Blend Coat That’ll Elevate Any Outfit Amazon Jessica London Full Length Wool Blend Coat $173 See on Amazon If Olivia Pope from Scandal is one of your style icons, then this wool-blend coat is definitely for you. Its A-line structure will look elegant over a sleek pair of dress pants or classic LBD, while a single-breasted silhouette keeps the look sleek. A back vent — a signature detail of a classic duster — offers greater freedom of movement while you walk or sit. Opt for ivory for the full Olivia Pope effect, but the black and dark berry hues are equally beautiful. Sizes: 12 Plus — 30 Plus | Colors: 3 | Material: Wool Blend

5 A Luxe Wool-Blend Cardigan Coat That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Vince Collared Cardigan Coat $545 See on Amazon This soft brushed cardigan coat is a must for anyone who loves a cozy aesthetic. Made of a luxe wool and alpaca blend with a hint of stretch for an easy fit, the smooth texture will instantly elevate your ‘fit, so even if you’re wearing a sweatsuit and sneakers, you’ll still look put-together. A classic collar and horn buttons finish off the clean-meets-cozy vibe. It comes in this soft heather gray or black, both of which can be worn all year round. Sizes: XX-Small — 3X | Colors: 2 | Material: 36% Wool, 26% Nylon, 18% Alpaca, 18% Viscose, 2% Spandex

6 This Ultra-Cool Faux-Leather Duster Coat With Y2K Vibes Amazon chouyatou Faux Leather Long Trench Coat $40 See On Amazon For a cool spin on the classic duster, consider this faux-leather coat in a below-the-knee length that channels Y2K-era vibes — meaning it’s totally on-trend. Its single-breasted design, classic collar, and subtle side pockets keep the look streamlined, so you’ll find it surprisingly easy to throw on over anything from sweats to mini skirts. Belt it closed for more structure and warmth, or tie the belt in back to show off your outfit. Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 3 | Material: Faux Leather

7 This Duster-Length Shacket In Soft Flannel Amazon Mcedar Long Flannel Shacket $38 See on Amazon A flannel shacket is a fantastic addition to any wardrobe, and with its longer length and two drop pockets, this one does the work of a traditional duster, but it’ll feel a lot more cozy. It works great as a layering piece, whether you wear it over a sweater or tee as a topper, or under another coat for extra insulation (and at under $40 bucks, you can’t beat the price). This cozy option comes in 10 different plaid patterns, and pairs well with a comfy pair of sneakers or Chelsea boots. Sizes: Small — 4X | Colors: 10 | Material: 100% Polyester

8 A Soft Velvet Duster Cardigan With Thousands Of 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon R.Vivimos Ruffled Asymmetric Long Velvet Coat $34 Sew on Amazon This velvet duster has over 3,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, making it a trusted piece to add to your wardrobe. Its smooth, luxe texture, ruffled hem, and chiffon underlayer make for an effortless statement piece that’ll add a romantic edge to any outfit, even a simple pair of jeans and booties. This open-front cardi comes in some lush colors, like camel, ruby, and sapphire. “The color is rich and the fabric is soft, flowy and the perfect weight for multiple seasons. Just get it, already!” one Amazon reviewer raved. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: Velvet

9 A Belted Duster Coat That’ll Level Up Any Casual ‘Fit Amazon Ladiyo Belted Long Jacket $87 See on Amazon The easiest way to elevate a simple jeans-and-a-tee outfit combo is to throw a belted coat over it. When worn closed, it adds some mystery to what’s going on underneath, but it’s truly the perfect layering piece when worn open. This chic one has an oversized lapel collar and two roomy pockets that can fit your phone, keys, or other necessities without completely overpowering the coat. Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 80% Polyester, 20% Cotton