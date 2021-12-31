With temperatures steadily dropping and no reprieve in sight till spring, now is the perfect time to up your outerwear game. Whether you’re in the market for a cozy, wear-anywhere puffer, a classic tailored peacoat, or a glamorous faux-fur jacket, there’s no need to sacrifice form for functionality. I’ve got you covered — literally — with this roundup of warm, stylish winter coats that are sure to turn heads on even the darkest, most frigid days.

When shopping for a winter coat, it’s best to first consider your priorities. Is this the year you invest in something timeless that’ll carry you through several seasons, or are you more in the mood for an on-trend, eye-catching statement piece? In either case, warmth and comfort are of utmost importance. Look out for thoughtful details like built-in fingerless gloves, removable hoods, and fleece-lined pockets that double as hand-warmers.

This year, outerwear trends run the gamut — from candy-colored shearlings to ‘90s-inspired neutral plaids to the cocoon coat that’s so popular, it has its own Instagram account (yes, The Amazon Coat is still going strong!). A structured silhouette can pull together any look in mere moments, lending instant polish for that dinner date or coffee meeting — while a slouchier style imparts an air of effortlessly chic style for bodega runs or walks in the park. For those dreary, dreaded “wintry mix” days, you’ll want something full-length and waterproof. And if you’re planning on traveling this winter, a lightweight down coat that folds up small to fit in your suitcase is always a great idea.

Scroll on to shop 17 warm, stylish winter coats, all guaranteed to keep you toasty (and chic) during the chillier months.

1 The Down Parka Everyone’s Raving About Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $200 See On Amazon Chances are, you’ve heard of the cult-favorite “Amazon Coat”: a stylish, water-resistant down parka that comes in 13 colors and boasts over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon (as well as its own IG account). The Orolay Down Jacket features a slouchy silhouette, voluminous paneling, and exposed zippers that exude an air of effortless chic; and its six large pockets mean you can easily run errands without a purse. A fleece-lined hood keeps your ears warm, while a high-density polyester shell lends extra wind-proofing. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 13

2 A Short, Classic Puffer For Any Occasion Amazon Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket $65 See On Amazon Simple, functional, and so on-trend, this mock-neck puffer is the perfect winter wardrobe staple. It comes in a wide array of colors — rich jewel tones, muted pastels, neutrals that’ll match with anything — and is even available in a few buttery-soft velvet options. Amazon reviewers call it “super warm and cozy,” shouting out the heat-trapping properties of its elastic wrist cuffs and exterior, snap-closure flap in particular. The best part? It’s machine washable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

3 A Double-Breasted Peacoat That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Anne Klein Plus Size Double Breasted Coat $90 See On Amazon For a ‘60s-inspired look with a modern twist, try this boxy, double-breasted peacoat from fan-favorite brand Anne Klein: queen of understated elegance. Oversized notched lapels add a hint of vintage flair, while vertical shaped princess seams lend structure. Go classic in black, navy blue, or charcoal; turn heads in red; or channel Edie Sedgwick in leopard. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 5

4 An Essential Hooded Puffer That Goes With Everything Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat $54 See On Amazon You’ll love the wide range of unique colors this hooded puffer comes in — sage green, Burgundy, metallic taupe, ice blue; even cheetah print! But it’s incredibly functional, too, as all the best puffer coats are — fleece-lined pockets double as hand warmers, and it features attached fingerless gloves for extra warmth while allowing you to scroll, tap, and type on your phone. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 11

5 A Full-Length Down Coat That’s A Match For Any Snowstorm Amazon Lands' End Maxi Down Coat With Hood $147 See On Amazon This slim fit, full-length coat is insulated with ethically sourced 600-fill power down that traps body heat without adding extra bulk, making it easy to move around on frigid days without feeling like the Michelin Man. Despite its unparalleled warmth, it’s lightweight, machine washable, and surprisingly easy to pack — Amazon reviewers note that it rolls up small to fit in a nearly-full suitcase. Hidden sleeve cuffs and a storm flap behind the zipper keep out icy gusts, ensuring you stay toasty even when a blizzard hits, while a faux-fur trim on the removable hood adds a chic touch. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (available in petite and tall)

Available colors: 5

6 The Plaid Peacoat That Always Looks Polished Amazon Tanming Double Breasted Pea Coat $52 See On Amazon Few articles of clothing lend instant polish to an ensemble quite like the peacoat. This season, reach for this on-trend, ‘90s business-chic update (think Clueless and Seinfeld vibes) that comes in two shades of neutral plaid. This wool-blend, double-breasted peacoat, which has classic notched lapels, is structured and slightly oversized, with two deep pockets to store your valuables. Pair it with a fitted turtleneck sweater and straight-leg jeans for a vintage-inspired, minimalist look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

7 A Slouchy, Faux-Shearling Jacket That’s Perfect for Layering Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Zip-Up Faux Shearling Jacket $42 See On Amazon This wildly versatile faux-shearling jacket offers a chic, slouchy update on the classic fleece — and comes in dozens of colors. Throw it on as a casual, stylish shell on milder winter days, or layer under an oversized coat for added warmth when the temperature drops. One Amazon reviewer gushed: “This jacket feels like what I imagine cuddling unicorns is like. Heaven.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

8 A Cozy Teddy Coat You Just Might Want To Lounge In Amazon Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Open Front Cardigan Coat $51 See On Amazon If the advent of WFH has turned you off “hard pants” forever, look no further than this knee-length, open-front teddy coat: outerwear’s answer to sweatpants. Amazon reviewers call it “so fluffy and soft” and “extremely warm,” and another writes that “it feels like the most amazing fleece blanket ever!” A lapel adds necessary structure, preventing you from looking like you’re wearing a bathrobe. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 22

9 A Statement Trench With Dramatic Flair Amazon Bellivera Faux Suede Trench with Detachable Fur Collar $68 See On Amazon Sometimes, form takes precedence over function. This sleek, elegant statement coat draws inspiration from the glamorous screen sirens of Old Hollywood noir — think Faye Dunaway in Chinatown or Lauren Bacall in The Big Sleep. It’s 100% vegan, boasting all the style of suede and fur with none of the animal cruelty. A self-tie belt cinches at the waist to give it a more defined silhouette. You can’t go wrong with any of the classic neutral colors this coat comes in, but the bubblegum pink (pictured) makes for an especially daring look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

10 An Oversized Faux-Fur Coat That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon The Drop Kiara Faux Fur Coat $130 See On Amazon With wide lapels, deep pockets, and a chic boxy cut, this soft and cozy faux-fur coat instantly elevates any ensemble, whether casual or dressy. It comes in three understated neutral tones — chocolate, sand, and charcoal — that are sure to match your winter wardrobe, and it’s great for layering over chunky sweaters. One reviewer shared: “I love the fit. And it’s really soft; moreso than I expected.” Of its next-level softness, another wrote: “My friends like to hug me because of the softness of this jacket.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

11 An Ultra-Warm Ski Jacket That Comes In So Many Colors Amazon MOERDENG Waterproof Ski Jacket $65 See On Amazon Whether you’re hitting the slopes, throwing snowballs with the kids, or running errands in a blizzard, this best-selling ski jacket is sure to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable. It’s waterproof and windproof, with a soft fleece lining, adjustable cuffs to help seal out cold, and zippered inner pockets to keep your keys and phone safe while you enjoy the great outdoors. One Amazon reviewer called it “so warm it’s ridiculous.” It comes in 14 colors, including subdued shades like black and gray, but the brights (like lemon yellow and fluorescent green) feel particularly utilitarian-cool. Pair it with hiking boots and a primary-colored turtleneck to complete the look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

12 Another Classic Peacoat You’ll Reach For Every Day Amazon chouyatou Single Breasted Mid-Long Coat $59 See On Amazon This chic and timeless single-breasted peacoat — which comes in an array of neutrals, an eye-catching tomato red, and a few different plaids — is sure to become a tried-and-true closet staple. Its structured shoulders, button closure, and notched lapels lend instant polish, while deep pockets at the waist can be used to warm your hands or store your valuables. Wear it open on milder days to showcase your outfit; then turn up the collar and pair with a cozy oversized scarf on colder ones. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

13 The Softest Sherpa-Lined Army Jacket Amazon Soularge Plus Size Sherpa Lined Jacket with Detachable Hood $93 See On Amazon This military-style jacket boasts a breathable, 100% cotton shell, sturdy brass detailing, and the dreamiest sherpa lining that belies its rugged exterior. A double-closure placket at the neck keeps icy gusts at bay, while 3-D pockets do double duty: a button-down snap section keeps valuables secure and a fleece-lined slant feature will keep your hands snuggly warm. Amazon reviewers call it “no-nonsense,” touting its removable fleece-lined hood and its ability to stand up to “even the toughest of northern winters.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 4

14 A Rustic Shawl-Collar Faux Shearling That’s So ‘70s Amazon Calvin Klein Shawl Collar Faux Shearling Coat $110 See On Amazon For a winter look that’s cozy, low-maintenance, vintage-inspired, and countryside-approved, try this faux-shearling option from Calvin Klein. With its plush lining, faux-suede exterior, and slim yet relaxed cut, it’s the epitome of effortless chic. Throw on over high-waisted flares, a fitted turtleneck, and chunky heeled ankle boots for a look that’s so Laurel-Canyon-in-the-‘70s. Turn the shawl collar up around your neck on extra-chilly days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

15 The Coolest Aviator-Style Faux-Leather Puffer With A Sherpa Lining Amazon Levi's Breanna Puffer Jacket $88 See On Amazon Faux-leather puffers are so on-trend right now — and the look gets an aviator-style update with this option from Levi’s. It features a bold, asymmetrical moto-chic front zipper, a cozy sherpa-lined collar and cuffs, and snap-down lapels and epaulettes. Unlike a real leather puffer, it’s 100% vegan and machine washable. This exact style is available in three more shades: soft pink, vintage red, and a rich cognac brown. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available styles: 14

16 A Velvety-Soft Structured Fleece That’s Cozy & Elegant Amazon Columbia Panorama Long Jacket $115 See On Amazon A classic fleece is a utilitarian winter wardrobe staple, but sometimes the cut of said fleece leaves something to be desired. This structured thigh-length version from Columbia delivers on all accounts. It’s just the right amount of oversized, lending that coveted effortless look without swallowing you up, and its wide collar can be worn down or up for added warmth. Made of extra-cozy faux-sherpa fleece, with two side-zippered pockets to store valuables and keep your hands toasty, it features binded cuffs, a drawcord adjustable hem, and a hidden snap closure. One reviewer confirmed, “It’s like being wrapped in a warm blanket that somehow still manages to look elegant.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 4