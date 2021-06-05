The 14 Best Black One-Piece Swimsuits To Wear In & Out Of The Pool

While barely-there bikinis in bold, colorful prints are undoubtedly cool right now, there’s still a strong case to be made for the classics. Chic, sophisticated, and timeless, the best black one-piece swimsuits will find a permanent spot in your warm-weather wardrobe for years to come, whether you’re an avid swimmer or just a strong proponent of wearing all-black everything.

Given the sheer volume of swimwear silhouettes out there, it’s no surprise that there isn’t one, single definition of a “one-piece” bathing suit. Like the LBD, you can find countless iterations of the silhouette — think asymmetric, high necked, or strapless, all of which are represented in this edit. Though in addition to style, you’ll also want to consider the level of functionality you’ll need. If you’re simply planning to lay out and tan, you’ll be fine opting for style over function with a plunging swimsuit, or one with plenty of design details like ruffles or ruching. But if you intend to swim laps or do water workouts, you may prefer one crafted specifically with performance in mind (like a sporty silhouette made with compression fabric). And, if you like your swimwear to be highly supportive, you’ll want to take note of padding style and coverage level to ensure your one-piece bathing suit feels as good as it looks.

Whether you’re planning your next beach vacation or lounging in your own backyard, do it with the utmost sophistication in the best black one-piece swimsuits you can get on Amazon. The best part? Almost all of them can double as bodysuits — because you can absolutely wear swimsuits as clothes.

1 A Classic Black One-Piece With A Strappy Back Detail Amazon American Trends One-Piece Swimsuit $29 See On Amazon This one-piece swimsuit is about as classic as it gets, albeit with a twist — it boasts a sleek front and criss-cross straps in the back for a surprising detail. Its has a fixed, padded shelf bra and a full-coverage bottom that’s designed to move with you, so you’ll feel comfortable, supported, and covered, even if you go for a serious swim. Available sizes: 2-4 — 14-16

2 This Chic One-Piece With A Crossover Detail & Split Straps Amazon Calvin Klein Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit $70 See On Amazon Calvin Klein injects their signature effortless style into this one-piece suit, designed with a crossover detail at the cups and split straps (which happen to be adjustable — handy!). Ruched sides and a full-coverage bottom offer a sophisticated note, while UPF 50+ offers added sun protection (but that’s not an excuse to skimp on the sunscreen, of course). Available sizes: 4 — 18

3 A Sophisticated One-Piece With Ruched Detailing & Molded Cups Amazon Caribbean Sand Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit $40 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this sophisticated one-piece suit. In addition to textured ruching throughout the bodice, it has a ton of supportive features like a mesh lining, attached molded cups, a shelf bra, adjustable straps, and a full-coverage bottom. It’s so versatile, you’ll likely be tempted to wear it as a bodysuit paired with linen shorts or pants for post-beach drinks. And who’s to say you can’t? Available sizes: 18 Plus — 24 Plus

4 This High-Neck Suit Backed By 15,000+ Positive Amazon Reviews Amazon Tempt Me High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit $31 See On Amazon With over 15,000 glowing Amazon reviews, this high-neck swimsuit is well on its way toward cult-favorite status. That’s down to its wealth of interesting details that set it apart from your basic black one-piece. Take the mesh trim, for example, inset at the front and back, as well as the knotted under-bust band that adds support in addition to style. Other key details include a back cutout with a hook closure, ruched sides, and a full-coverage bottom that’s equal parts sexy and demure. Available sizes: X-Small — 22 Plus

5 A One-Piece With A Removable Waist Belt & A Plunging Back Amazon PRETTYGARDEN One-Piece Swimsuit $29 See On Amazon How stunning is this one-piece swimsuit? This features a trendy ribbed finish and detachable belt (with a front clasp closure), while a plunging back and low-cut sides offer unapologetically daring details. This is another suit that lends itself perfectly to wearing in lieu of a top. It’d look especially cool when paired with shorts or a leather mini skirt for a night out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 This Strapless One-Piece With An Optional Halter Strap Amazon Anne Cole Twist-Front Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit $48 See On Amazon Whether you wear it with the included halter strap or without, this sweetheart-neckline swimsuit is a total stunner. Finished with shirred sides and a twist detail in front, the silhouette is effortlessly chic. It also features removable molded cups and a full-coverage bottom, and the silicone grip at the top hem ensures that it won’t slip if you forgo the strap. Available sizes: 6 — 16

7 A Sweet, Vintage-Inspired Swimdress Amazon COCOSHIP Retro One-Piece Swimdress $34 See On Amazon If you’re into a retro aesthetic, you’ll find every reason to love this sweet swimdress, like its darling silhouette, front bow detail, and built-in shorts. It also has self-tie halter straps and removable cup padding so you can customize the fit. Top it off with a fiery red lip to channel your iconic, retro screen-siren of choice. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

8 A Long-Sleeved Rash Guard For Ample Sun Protection Amazon Daci Long-Sleeve Rash Guard Swimsuit $30 See On Amazon If you prefer a little more coverage, or a lot more sun protection, opt for this long-sleeved rash guard with a UPF 50+ rating. It has a high neckline with a partial zip closure and a built-in shelf bra that keeps you secure, whether you’re swimming, surfing, kayaking, or simply like an athletic look. The pads aren’t removable, though some Amazon shoppers have reported success in snipping them out if you’d prefer less support. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 This Off-The-Shoulder Swimsuit With A Fluttering Neckline Amazon Daci Plus Size Off Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit $31 See On Amazon With its off-the-shoulder cut, fluttering trim, and lace-up detail, the overall vibe of this one-piece swimsuit is playful yet chic. A moderate-coverage bottom and optional, adjustable shoulder straps add comfort and support, though you could even push the shoulders up to wear as ruffled straps if you’d prefer. Available sizes: X-Large — 22 Plus

10 A Pinup-Style Suit With A Deep Plunge Amazon COCOSHIP Retro Backless One-Piece Swimsuit $29 See On Amazon Take a plunge (pun slightly intended) with this pinup-style swimsuit. Its self-tie halter straps and removable cups create a super-deep, V-neck silhouette that leaves the back entirely open, so it cuts a seriously sexy figure. It’s so easy to imagine this with skinny jeans or leather pants for a night out, or even with boyfriend jeans for a contrasting silhouette. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

11 This Athletic Swimsuit That’s Perfect For Water Workouts Amazon Speedo PowerFlex One-Piece Swimsuit $33 See On Amazon Speedo is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to athletic swimsuits, and this sleek, conservative-cut one-piece is no exception. It’s constructed of the brand’s PowerFlex fabric, built with compression technology to increase circulation, aid muscle recovery, provide UPF 50+ protection, and resist chlorine-induced fading. It’s performance wear at its finest, but this classic silhouette looks so cool and sleek. Available sizes: 4 — 24

12 A Wraparound Monokini You Can Style Two Ways Amazon SUUKSESS Wrap Cut-Out Monokini Swimsuit $26 See On Amazon Anything you can wear multiple ways is an instant essential, like this monokini with wraparound straps that you can tie either in the front or back — though you can likely get creative with it, too. With a front cutout, it has the look of a bikini with all of the convenience of a one-piece, including removable padding, adjustable straps, and a full-coverage bottom. Available sizes: 4-6 — 16-18