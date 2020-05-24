There’s something so elevated about high-neck swimwear. In a sea of tiny triangle bikinis and navel-grazing necklines, the more covered-up silhouette stands out for its refreshing sense of stylish sophistication. Of course, that’s not to say all high neck swimsuits are modest. Quite the opposite, actually: While there’s certainly nothing wrong with embracing a modest swimwear look, the extra coverage a high neckline provides gives you leeway to show off more skin in unconventional ways. Seriously, browse through some of the chic high neck swimsuits currently on Amazon, and you'll see — in addition to all the gorgeous full-coverage designs, you’ll spot cool cutouts, sheer mesh, and a wealth of backless, high-leg, and cheeky silhouettes.

For inspiration on how to embrace this style, look no further than this editor-curated roundup, which features an array of stylish high-neck swimsuits to suit anyone’s taste. Whichever of this season’s swimwear trends you’re loving — daring cutouts, swimsuits as clothing, the return of ‘80s swimwear in all its gaudy glory — you’re sure to find plenty of inspiration ahead. Better still, every swimsuit on this list is available on Amazon, meaning you can get all your summer swimsuit shopping done without leaving your favorite spot on the couch.

Ready to dive in? Then just keep reading.

1. The Best-Selling Ruched Swimsuit With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Tempt Me High Neck Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit $29 Amazon See on Amazon Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers gave this fan-favorite swimsuit a perfect five-star rating — if it makes that many women feel "like a goddess," there's a pretty solid chance it'll look great on you, too. The high neckline looks elegant, while the sultry mesh cutouts show off the perfect amount of skin. Finally, the soft padded cups give a nice shape and provide support, while the elegant ruching on the bodice adds a waist-enhancing touch. Available sizes: XS-22

2. A Chic Ribbed Bikini Top That Nails The Naked Swimwear Trend — & Is Versatile Enough To Wear As A Top Body Glove Ingrid Strappy Back High Neck Bikini Top $53 Amazon See on Amazon There are so many reasons to love this ribbed bikini top from Body Glove. Business in the front, party in the back, it nails the art of showing skin without sacrificing sophistication. Plus, it's practically tailor-made for this season's swimwear-as-clothing trend: It'll look so cute worn as a top with denim cutoffs and jeans. Since Body Glove designs their bikini separates to be mixed and matched, you'll have lots of options for bottoms, ranging from high-waisted to itty-bitty. More of a print person? Fear not — in addition to several other solid colors, it comes in an of-the-moment retro floral print straight out of the '60s. Available sizes: XS-XL

3. A Full-Coverage Tankini That Comes In Several Different Styles & Prints Coastal Blue Plus Size Control Tankini Top $65 Amazon See on Amazon With its floaty asymmetrical hemline, this unique tankini top proves how sophisticated full-coverage swimwear can be. Because the top is sold individually, you can pair it with any swimsuit bottoms you like, or complete the set with the matching shirred black bottoms. Even if you're not into this particular print or silhouette, it's worth checking out the other designs in which this suit comes, which vary in terms of color, style, and print. Available sizes: 16-26

4. A Pretty Floral Swimsuit With A Delicate Scalloped Trim CUPSHE Vintage Floral Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit $33 Amazon See on Amazon With its vintage floral print and sweet scalloped trim, this romantic one-piece suit is as pretty as can be. Featuring a keyhole cut out in the front, built-in cups, and a gathered seam under the bust, it's an excellent option if you're looking for a relatively full-coverage, but still stylish, swimsuit to wear this summer. Available sizes: XS-XL

5. A Little Black Swimsuit That Can Be Worn Two Different Ways CUPSHE Deep Feelings Cross One-Piece Swimsuit $30 Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this sleek one-piece swimsuit is that it's basically two stylish suits in one. Cross the straps in the front, and it's a strikingly sophisticated high-neck suit; cross them in the back, and it's a plunging halter that exudes retro glamour straight out of Old Hollywood. Either way, it's totally gorgeous, with high-cut legs, shirring at the bodice, and soft removable pads. Available sizes: XS-XL

6. An Updated Take On The Iconic Baywatch Swimsuit Iris & Lilly High Neck Cross Strap Swimsuit $25 Amazon See on Amazon For a subtle nod to '80s swimwear, you can't go wrong with this classic red one-piece, which gives off serious Baywatch vibes. The sleek, minimalist silhouette allows the bold color to shine, while its criss-cross back gives it a fun, stylish update. It would also would work well as a bodysuit with denim cutoffs for a casual off-duty look. Available sizes: 0-14

7. A Colorful Floral Swimsuit With A Backless Halter Neck Anne Cole Plus Size Floral High Neck One Piece Swimsuit $56 Amazon See on Amazon Add a bouquet of gorgeous colors to your swimwear collection with this pretty floral swimsuit by Anne Cole. With its backless halter neckline and stylish keyhole cutout, it nails the perfect balance between modest and flirty. Throw it on with some espadrilles and a cute denim mini, grab your sunnies and bag, and you're on your way to a beautiful summer day. Available sizes: 16-24

8. A Statement-Making Suit That Nails The '80s Swimwear Trend MOOSLOVER Short Sleeve Cheeky Bikini Set $22 Amazon See on Amazon The '80s are back, baby. Embrace the trend head-on with this statement-making two-piece suit, which mixes the dialed-up prints, neon colors, and high-cut silhouettes for which the era is known. Definitive proof that high-neck swimwear isn't always modest, its ultra cheeky, high-cut string bottoms more than balance out the extra coverage up top. If you love the style of this suit, but not the color or print, be sure to check out the other designs in which it comes, like snakeskin or palm leaves. Available sizes: S-L

9. A Glittery, Elegant One-Piece That'll Sparkle In The Sun Kenneth Cole New York High Neck Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit $44 Amazon See on Amazon A chic take on the season's lurex swimwear trend, the sparkles on this pretty suit by Kenneth Cole make it an especially fun option for sunny days. A keyhole cutout at the bust shows off a hint of skin, while shirring on the bodice gives it a nice bit of texture. Other highlights include soft removable cups and adjustable ties at the neckline to ensure a perfect fit. Not into sparkles? The suit comes in 17 other colors and prints — now the only tricky part is narrowing down your favorites. Available sizes: XS-3X

10. A Full-Coverage Tankini Sold In So Many Cute Colors & Prints Tempt Me Ruched One Shoulder Tummy Control Tankini $32 Amazon See on Amazon Ruched details and an asymmetrical silhouette add sophistication to this sleek tankini set. Reviewers love how the built-in padded cups offer plenty of support, and how the ruched bodice provides extra coverage and control. It's sold in over 20 colors and prints — some monochromatic, some mixed and matched — from solids to florals to stripes. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. A Nautical-Inspired Suit That Exudes Old Hollywood Glamour Bleu Rod Beattie Mio Plus Size Striped High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit $124 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel like a bombshell in this nautical-inspired suit from Bleu Rod Beattie. The high-waisted "bottoms" make your legs look miles long, and the pattern of angled stripes adds definition at the waist, which helps create a natural hourglass shape. The square neckline and belt add even more retro-chic glamour to the look — throw on a floppy sunhat and some oversized shades, and you'll look like you belong on a vintage pin-up poster. Available sizes: 16-22

12. A Sleek One-Piece Swimsuit With Stripes Of Sheer Mesh Holipick Mesh High Neck Swimsuit $27 Amazon See on Amazon Stripes of sheer mesh wrap this otherwise simple swimsuit in sophisticated style — in fact, it could easily double as a top for nights out all year round. Featuring a round cutout in the back and a hook-and-eye closure at the neckline, it's available in seven vibrant colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

13. A Gorgeous One-Piece Suit That Looks Even Better From The Back Trina Turk High Neck Halter One-Piece Swimsuit $73 'Amazon See on Amazon Trina Turk is known for her gorgeous signature prints, and this sleek one-piece suit makes it easy to see why. The full-coverage, minimalist front allows the bold print to shine, and also contrasts beautifully with the exposed strappy back. If you're not into this particular print, check out the other designs this suit is sold in — between vibrant florals and retro paisley, you'll be sure to find a style that suits your taste. Available sizes: 0-20