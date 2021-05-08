Flare Jeans Are One Of This Season’s Biggest Trends — Shop 10 Great Pairs

While flared jeans saw a marginal resurgence in the early-aughts, they’re back in a major way — this time, with a more authentically vintage, ’70s-inspired vibe. Whether you’re emerging from skinnies-only territory or you’re all about wide, flowy hems, the best flare jeans of the season come in tons of different styles, from a slightly kicky take on the skinny jean to a super-dramatic, floor-sweeping bell-bottom.

When it comes to styling your new pair, take notes from Katie Holmes and give your look a retro spin with a relaxed button-up blouse and sandals — or go full Jane Birkin with a classic white tee and basket bag. Alternatively, wear them with something ultra-modern, like a cropped cardigan or brightly colored statement jacket. The options are literally endless, as proven by this round-up of influencer outfits all centered around the flare jean.

Either way, there’s certainly something to be said about a style of denim that’s been chic for decades — especially one that can so easily be dressed up for fancier occasions and professional settings. Case in point: the best flare jeans up ahead. Both stylish and versatile, they’re sure to secure a place in your wardrobe for years to come.

1 These Relaxed, High-Rise Jeans That Are Just The Right Amount Of Flared Amazon find. High-Rise Flare Jeans $26 See On Amazon These high-rise jeans are a low-risk way to try out the flared look, thanks to their affordable price point. They’re basically the perfect flare jeans, with a relaxed (but not too baggy) fit and a perfectly curved silhouette. They’ve also got wide, stitched cuffs that lend an eclectic feel when paired with clogs or cork sandals, but are subtle enough to mesh with any other aesthetic, too. Get them in this cool, mid-blue wash, a near-black blue, or white. Available sizes: 26W x 32L — 38W x 32L

2 These Flared Skinny Jeans That Offer The Best Of Both Worlds Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Skinny-Flare Jeans $30 See On Amazon With a slim silhouette that kicks out into a subtle flare at the hem, these jeans are an easy first step into the realm of relaxed-fit denim, but they still retain the slightly stretchy feel of a classic pair of skinnies. Designed with a high-rise waist and whiskered, faded finish, these are the type of jeans that will never go out of style. Available sizes: 16 — 26 (sizes 4—18 also available)

3 These Full-On Bell-Bottoms That Come In Tons Of Washes & Styles Amazon Sidefeel Mid-Rise Flare Jeans $37 See On Amazon Equal parts vintage and modern, these bell-bottom jeans will be so easy to style: Whether you keep your look casual with a basic white tank and sandals or dress it up with a puffed-sleeve blouse and heels, you literally can’t go wrong. Made from stretchy denim, these jeans are finished with a wide, sewn hem and two patch pockets on the front. On the same page, you can choose from a range of washes, but keep in mind that they may have slight design differences, like distressed details or frayed hems. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Pair Of Distressed Flared Jeans With Cool Patchwork Detailing Amazon HannahZone Ripped Bell-Bottom Jeans $35 See On Amazon Looking to take the trend a step further? Opt for a pair of bell-bottoms with cool distressed detailing and indelible patchwork motifs. With wide, flared hems at the bottom, these jeans certainly make a statement, whether you wear them as the centerpiece of your look or layered with other, eclectic pieces. Other design highlights include a four-pocket silhouette, belt loops, and a layered frayed hem. Get them in a range of blue and black washes with varying levels of distressing, from fully shredded to not at all. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

6 These Statement-Making Bell Bottoms With Frayed Cuffs Amazon Anna-Kaci High-Waist Bell-Bottom Jeans $37 See On Amazon Take your look to the next level with an even wider flare with these Anna Kaci bell-bottom jeans. These are sure to serve up plenty of movement as you walk, thanks to a flare width of up to 34 inches (as a point of comparison, the leg opening on a pair of skinnies typically ranges from 10 to 14 inches). Other design highlights include two back pockets (with none in front), a frayed hem, and a faded, whiskered finish. Get them in all of the essential denim shades, or something more colorful, like peach or powder blue. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 These Petite Flare Jeans In A Rich Dark Wash Amazon NYDJ Petite Barbara Bootcut Jeans $82 See On Amazon These petite jeans from NYDJ have a 29.5-inch inseam, which puts them directly in the sweet spot in terms of the right length of flared jeans for petites, since they’re designed to graze the top of your foot (note: you can also pick up the standard-length version in a 33-inch inseam). The dark wash pictured here is called “Rinse,” and it has matching hardware and stitching, which gives it a sophisticated look that can be styled so many different ways, including for more professional settings. You can also get them in white, black, or a range of lighter to medium indigo washes. Available sizes: 00 Petite — 18 Petite

8 A Pair Of On-Trend, Cropped Jeans With A Raw Flared Hem Amazon AG Adriano Goldschmied Jodi Crop Jeans $156 See On Amazon On the topic of shorter lengths, you can’t go wrong with this pair of on-trend cropped jeans. From AG Adriano Goldschmied, they have a slim, flared fit with a frayed, slightly shredded hem, which makes them feel so cool, whether paired with classic white sneakers or leather mules. They’re made from pure cotton, and you can get them in a spectrum of shades with varying degrees of distressing. Available sizes: 23 — 32

9 These Slouchy Pull-On Jeans That Feel Like Yoga Pants Amazon Laurie Felt Flare Pull-On Jeans $59 See On Amazon Sometimes it can be hard to trade your sweats and leggings for jeans — but that’s where this pair comes in. They’re designed to feel like your favorite yoga pants, but they look like premium denim. Much like a standard pair of jeggings, these pull-on jeans have a faux fly and faux-front pockets, with two functional back pockets. The wide hem is just the right amount of flared, and they come in several versatile washes, including light blue, dark indigo, and classic white. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

