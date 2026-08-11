If you watched Aquamarine, Blue Crush, or Soul Surfer growing up, chances are you developed at least a slight obsession with emulating the cool, sun-kissed, laidback beach girl vibes that all those films’ main characters share. To be fair, it’s hard not to envy the equally chill and it girl factor that many early-aughts leading women effortlessly embodied. And that desire to look as radiant as the summer sun still reigns true in today’s media. Zara Larsson regularly glitters in micro board shorts and bikini tops on stage while melodically declaring “summer isn’t over yet” — no matter what month it is — while shows like Love Island and Outer Banks make the case for having a wardrobe that consists exclusively of swimwear.

And while those examples of the coastal girl aesthetic are certainly a more glamorous portrayal than how those who actually spend all their time oceanside present, there are still plenty of valid notes vacationers can take to embrace sun-kissed style — starting with accessories.

Whether you’re a puka shell enthusiast or a true surfer looking for minimalist chains that add a touch of sparkle to a wetsuit without getting in the way of your waves, the current jewelry market offers endless options for diving headfirst into a coconut girl vibe. From the very-90s corded necklaces trend with enamel fish pendants, to strands of imperfect pearls on anklets, and lucite bangles that look like the spirit of the ocean is captured inside of them, TZR has curated an array of summer-ready adornments we’re sure Sara Paxton would approve of. See and shop them all below.

Cult Of Sun Linea Beaded Necklace $48 See On Cult Of Sun Thanks to its stainless steel base and 14K gold plating, this playful pistachio green beaded necklace is tarnish- and water-resistant, making it a great choice for lounging poolside.

Chan Luu Costa Anklet Abalone $145 See On Chan Luu These natural abalone beads give a funky pearly effect without the price tag.

Spicy Dan Maui Beaded Necklace $195 See On Spicy Dan The color combination of these varying pink opal beads and the turquoise carabiner pendant makes for a very Y2K-coded accessory.

Catbird Little Orb Gold Collar $328 See On Catbird Perfect for layering under your favorite rash guard.

Stone Fruit Fishbone Hoops $195 See On Stone Fruit While we don’t recommend wearing these for a rough wave day, these 14K gold dangle drop earrings could certainly withstand a dip in your pool of choice, plus a nice cocktail date afterwards.

Éliou Reef Anklet $275 See On Éliou The cubic zirconia stones punctuate the resin fish and shell charms looped around this layered anklet.

Roxanne Assoulin The Long Happy Cord Charm Necklace $190 See On Roxanne Assoulin This cord is 32 inches long, making it suitable as a wraparound bracelet when it’s time to dive into the water, and easily transitioning into a statement pendant necklace for a beach shack lunch.

Madewell Shell Statement Hoop Earrings $45 $35 See On Madewell Make a statement with these oversized shell hoops.

Anthropologie Fish Pendant Necklace $48 See On Anthropologie This skeletal necklace is more of an out-of-water option, but delivers all the right vibes.

Jennifer Behr Elva Bead-Embellished Pendant Necklace $400 See On Net-a-Porter Strung with dark blue glass beads and finished with a bright cyan fish charm, this Jennifer Behr piece gives major mermaid energy.

Susan Alexandra Tiny Joys Studs $70 See On Susan Alexandra Who doesn’t love a hand-painted kitschy Susan Alexandra treasure?

Cult Gaia Ami Ring $228 See On Cult Gaia With a mother-of-pearl inlay, this ring is sure to be a conversation starter.

Miss Cecilia Aqua Drift Bangle $79 $64 See On Wolf & Badger Carry the feeling of an ocean wave no matter where you are with this swirly resin bangle.