(Trends)
Accessorize The Aquamarine Way With These Beachy Jewelry Picks
We’re diving headfirst into this trend.
If you watched Aquamarine, Blue Crush, or Soul Surfer growing up, chances are you developed at least a slight obsession with emulating the cool, sun-kissed, laidback beach girl vibes that all those films’ main characters share. To be fair, it’s hard not to envy the equally chill and it girl factor that many early-aughts leading women effortlessly embodied. And that desire to look as radiant as the summer sun still reigns true in today’s media. Zara Larsson regularly glitters in micro board shorts and bikini tops on stage while melodically declaring “summer isn’t over yet” — no matter what month it is — while shows like Love Island and Outer Banks make the case for having a wardrobe that consists exclusively of swimwear.
And while those examples of the coastal girl aesthetic are certainly a more glamorous portrayal than how those who actually spend all their time oceanside present, there are still plenty of valid notes vacationers can take to embrace sun-kissed style — starting with accessories.
Whether you’re a puka shell enthusiast or a true surfer looking for minimalist chains that add a touch of sparkle to a wetsuit without getting in the way of your waves, the current jewelry market offers endless options for diving headfirst into a coconut girl vibe. From the very-90s corded necklaces trend with enamel fish pendants, to strands of imperfect pearls on anklets, and lucite bangles that look like the spirit of the ocean is captured inside of them, TZR has curated an array of summer-ready adornments we’re sure Sara Paxton would approve of. See and shop them all below.
Thanks to its stainless steel base and 14K gold plating, this playful pistachio green beaded necklace is tarnish- and water-resistant, making it a great choice for lounging poolside.
These natural abalone beads give a funky pearly effect without the price tag.
The color combination of these varying pink opal beads and the turquoise carabiner pendant makes for a very Y2K-coded accessory.
While we don’t recommend wearing these for a rough wave day, these 14K gold dangle drop earrings could certainly withstand a dip in your pool of choice, plus a nice cocktail date afterwards.
The cubic zirconia stones punctuate the resin fish and shell charms looped around this layered anklet.
This cord is 32 inches long, making it suitable as a wraparound bracelet when it’s time to dive into the water, and easily transitioning into a statement pendant necklace for a beach shack lunch.
This skeletal necklace is more of an out-of-water option, but delivers all the right vibes.
Strung with dark blue glass beads and finished with a bright cyan fish charm, this Jennifer Behr piece gives major mermaid energy.
Carry the feeling of an ocean wave no matter where you are with this swirly resin bangle.
Aquamarine isn’t just for March babies — but bonus points if it is your actual birthstone.