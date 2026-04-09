We’re in the home stretch, everyone. Sure, it may still be quite chilly in some parts of the country, but with spring well underway, summer is in sight. With that in mind, perhaps you're finalizing a slate of outdoor trips and outings — and, naturally, your warm-weather wardrobe. When it comes to the latter, the April 2026 fashion news has you more than covered, with brands releasing a wave of must-have collections and collaborations this month.

One such label is FARM Rio. Beloved for its vibrant colors and attention-commanding prints, the brand teamed up with Rip Curl — an iconic Australian surf brand with equally bold designs — on a feel-good assortment of beach necessities, including swimwear, tees, pants, and hats. In a similar vein, if hiking is more your speed, you’ll have a hard time choosing just one piece from FP Movement and Cotopaxi’s collaboration — think trail-ready bags, hats, and even packing cubes. Of course, you needn’t be the outdoorsy type to revel in April’s fashion news. Perhaps Ganni’s Mini Hobo bag campaign starring True Whitaker will spark sartorial inspiration.

Ahead, find a full breakdown of the fashion news worth knowing about this April. And, as always, bookmark this post as it’ll be updated throughout the coming weeks.

FARM Rio Designs A Surf Collection With Rip Curl

Courtesy Of FARM Rio

Surf season is upon us, and FARM Rio’s latest collaboration has everything you need to shred in style. On April 1, the whimsical label debuted a collection in partnership with Rip Curl. “Many attributes could justify the collaboration between FARM Rio and Rip Curl, but the most important of all is passion: two brands built by people who are passionate about their own lifestyles and the products that express them,” Gabriel Oliveira, FARM Rio’s branding director, said in a press release. Together, they released colorful, print-heavy wet suits, swim jackets and shorts, bikinis, tees, and more beach-day essentials.

True Whitaker Fronts Ganni’s Latest Campaign

Courtesy Of GANNI

True Whitaker, a rising actor best known for her role in HBO’s I Love LA, fronted Ganni’s latest campaign spotlighting the brand’s Mini Hobo Bag. The smallest silhouette in Ganni’s Hobo lineup, the style arrives in new colors, textures, and eye-catching finishes. Lensed by Gray Sorrenti, the emerging it-girl showcases a range of iterations, from a leopard-print version to a rich red style. She’s a bona fide Ganni girl.

FP Movement & Cotopaxi Launch Outdoor Gear

Courtesy Of Cotopaxi

Finding cute outdoor gear can feel nearly impossible — that was, until FP Movement and Cotopaxi came together to design a playful collection of hiking essentials. For those who enjoy hitting the trails, check out the line’s travel backpack, roomy shoulder bag, five-panel hat, and packing cubes. Don’t be surprised if your fellow outdoors enthusiasts start asking about your new colorful staples.

STAUD Enters The Home Space

Courtesy Of STAUD

After winning over the fashion crowd for its bold ready-to-wear and statement accessories, STAUD is venturing into homeware. On April 7, the Los Angeles-based label launched its inaugural home collection, spanning ceramics, leather goods, and textile pieces. “STAUD has always been about more than just your wardrobe, it’s about a point of view and a way of living,” Sarah ‘Staud’ Staudinger, co-founder and creative director of STAUD, shared in a statement.

“Over the past ten years, we’ve been building the world of STAUD piece by piece.” The expansion feels like a natural progression, as Staudinger is an artist in her own right, with a passion for ceramics. “This collection is especially personal to me because it was inspired in part by my own growing interest in ceramics and the kinds of objects that make a space feel unique and alive,” she added.