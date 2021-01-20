Andra Day's Inauguration Day Outfit Is The New Neutral Everyone Will Be Wearing This Spring

Inauguration Day is a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of the traditional in-person parade in Washington D.C., the Presidential Inaugural Committee created a "Parade Across America," showcasing, via a livestream, performances from the likes of Culver Academies and guest speakers like Jon Stewart. On the list of performers was singer and activist Andra Day who wore a brown monochrome outfit for Inauguration Day as she sang "Rise Up" on top of the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles.

"I was really honored to just be a part of this moment in history — and in my opinion, a moment for healing. I think it's time, and it's long overdue for America. I'm just honored to be a part of this," said Day in an interview with ABC News, prior to Inauguration Day.

Day shared that when thinking about her performance for today and what was appropriate for the times, social justice was a topic that was "essential to the conversation." Her performance reflected this as she chose to collaborate with figure skater Kaitlyn Saunders for the virtual event. (Saunders first made headlines in June 2020 for her skating routine over the Black Lives Matter mural in Washington D.C.) This afternoon, while Day was in California singing, Saunders, in tandem, performed a moving skating routine over the same BLM mural in D.C.

For those wondering about Day's song choice, "Rise Up" was her 2015 Grammy-nominated hit which was adopted as the anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement. The musical piece played an important role in her mission to highlight social justice issues, too, during the Inauguration livestream.

Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

While Saunders wore a sparkling blue leotard, Day's outfit fell into the minimalist neutral category. She wore a silk taffeta brown shirt tucked into a coordinating skirt, which featured a slit in the middle to showcase her black peep-toe pumps. Oversized gold hoops and a side-swept ponytail completed the look. The outfit was effectively pared down to let Day's voice be the focal point. Her choice in opting for a monochromatic look, too, echoed the day's outfit choices from First Lady Jill Biden, who wore all blue, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who wore all purple.

Watch her and Saunders' full performance on Biden Inaugural's website.