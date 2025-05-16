There are cardigans, and then there are Almina Concept’s cardigans. The minimalist brand has turned the wardrobe hero on its head, introducing its beloved v-neck look with billowy sleeves and a cinched-in waist — a silhouette that’s won over hordes of style-loving shoppers, including this fashion writer. Even Kendall Jenner wore a taupe iteration in a TikTok video last November. But before I continue harping on about the sweaters, which, yes, are arguably the label’s hallmark look, there’s much more to Almina Concept worth discussing.

Though it may not sound like a novel concept anymore, founder Angela Gahng, who cut her teeth at Barney’s, Club Monaco, and Loewe, working in e-commerce and merchandising, noticed a need for luxe-looking closet essentials that wouldn’t break the bank. “A lot of my co-workers and friends were like, ‘I really want to wear elevated, cool clothes, but I don't want them to be all COS,’” the designer, who launched the label in 2018, tells TZR on a recent call. She would also hear remarks like, “‘I don’t want everything to be from J.Crew. I want looks to be a little bit more special than that, but I don't want to pay $800 for a shirt.’”

The Korean-American, who recently relocated from Los Angeles to New York, adds that her background allowed her to identify contemporary and luxury price points. “I felt like there was a sweet spot missing [in the industry],” she notes about launching the brand. As such, she introduced accessible basics with fun twists, like the aforementioned cardigans. Most products won’t run you more than $300, save for the long wool cashmere coats, which ring in at $450.

On top of its coveted sweaters, Almina Concept champions chic, no-fuss shirts, such as its oversized button-ups — another Kendall Jenner favorite. The model sported its baby blue iteration in the summer of 2022. Speaking of its celebrity endorsements, which Gahng says cause the specific items to sell out within a day or two, Emily Ratajkowski took to the streets of New York City in its gray cropped ribbed tank in July 2023. And things really snowballed from there. Now, influencers and industry insiders like TyLynn Nguyen, Eva Chen, and Coco Schiffer flock to Almina Concept for its elevated basics — think plain tees, boxer shorts, linen pants, and barn jackets.

Even in a sea of understated brands infiltrating the market, Almina Concept still manages to set itself apart from the rest, capturing the hearts of pared-back dressers everywhere. How so, you wonder? For starters, the label manufacturers in Seoul, specifically at mom and pop factories. “They’re really good,” Gahng says about the small teams she works closely with. “They’ve been doing this from generation to generation. It’s something that’s very beautiful and I want to keep it alive.” And because she’s partnering with these family-run shops instead of large factories, Gahng says the quality of her pieces is maintained. “They are really keen on making sure the sewing is perfect, as well as the cut of the garment.”

Gahng turns to her Korean heritage for style inspiration as well. “Korea has mastered incorporating old classics and traditions with new modern elements,” she explains. “With 5,000 years of history, they adapt quickly but still do not miss [the opportunity] to incorporate classic traditional elements in their modern buildings, art, and fashion. That is the basis of what Almina Concept stands for, keeping classic pieces but adding elements of newness to keep the brand.” Meanwhile, Gahng utilizes natural fibers, including cotton, silks, and linens, when crafting each collection.

The designer is devoted to maintaining Almina Concept’s fair price points, even in this unpredictable economy (though we can dive into that topic another day). Yes, even seven years in, she’s sticking to one of her founding tenets. “I’m always pushing to lower the price but keep the quality high,” she says, reiterating, “The brand started because it was missing that price point.”

On that note, shop an edit of Almina Concept’s chic, budget-friendly looks. And if you’re looking for outfit ideas, check out the brand’s Instagram page — it serves as a beacon of inspiration.