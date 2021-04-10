The moment the weather starts warming up in the northeast, I start dreaming about summer dresses. For most of the year, I tend to shop for neutral, staple pieces, but all bets are off once summer hits. I quickly turn to bright colors, flowy fabrics, and statement silhouettes. My favorite thing about dresses? They make putting together an outfit so much easier. When the forecast predicts sweltering heat, I just want to throw something on and head out the door. Each season I like to pick out a few new affordable summer dresses under $150 to last me through the year (and beyond).

There are a few important factors to take into account when shopping for a new season: You have to consider length, occasion, and wearability. When I’m shopping for dresses, I tend to look for midi-length pieces that err on the casual side. Comfort is super important for me, so I look for lighter fabrics and pay attention to details to make sure I won’t have to adjust the dress constantly (falling straps are a big no!). I try my hardest not to buy a bunch of statement dresses since I’m trying to build a timeless wardrobe, but I just can’t help myself when it comes to summer clothes. That’s where price comes in. When I’m picking out pieces that I know won’t stay in my wardrobe forever, I look for something affordable.

Summer will be here before you know it, so there’s no harm in starting to add to your warm-weather wardrobe now. Keep scrolling for the under-$150 dresses I’ve had my eye on for summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Affordable Summer Dresses: Standout Shades

As I mentioned, I love a bold summer dress. An eye-catching frock doesn’t have to always feature a print, though. Instead, I gravitate towards high saturation. When shopping for bright-colored dresses, I look for a piece with a simpler silhouette to keep it from being over complicated.

Affordable Summer Dresses: All White

While I love a bright summer dress, I also love a classic white number (and no, you don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to start wearing white). Floaty sleeves and a relaxed silhouette are my current favorite iteration. Elevate your look by adding bold, colorful accessories, or keep it classic with silver or gold jewelry.

Affordable Summer Dresses: The Mini

Mini dresses are going to be all the rage in a few months, which is why I’m buying them now. I like a simple A-line silhouette, and I always like to pair my mini dresses with sneakers for a cooler look.

Affordable Summer Dresses: Cutouts

Spring’s cutout trend will definitely extend into summer, so now is the time to give it a try and get used to this daring style. A major bonus of this trend? Free air conditioning!

Affordable Summer Dresses: The Weekender

She’s comfy, she’s cute, she’s The Weekender. Throw this dress on with a pair of sneakers or sandals, grab your bag, and you’re good to go. It’s the easy dress that I plan on wearing all the time.