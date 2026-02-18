Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Abby Champion has been the name on everyone’s lips — in part due to her September wedding to The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose family is essentially American royalty (he’s the great-nephew of John F. Kennedy, for perspective). But don’t be mistaken: Champion has cultivated an impressive fashion career in her own right. This past NYFW alone, the 28-year-old walked for Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, and Altuzarra. With a schedule that rarely slows down, Champion has perfected her off-duty style.

The model basically lives out of a carry-on these days. “I might be in Los Angeles one day, New York the next, and Aspen shortly after,” she tells TZR. “Because of that, I need pieces that are versatile, easy to layer, and adaptable across settings.” As last-minute jobs and events can pop up at any time, she leans on strong basics — including Levi’s jeans, a white tee, and a Victoria’s Secret T-shirt bra — that can take her from day to night in one fell swoop. “A few statement jackets or shoes elevate these staples, making it possible to feel stylish and prepared no matter where I am,” Champion notes.

(+) Courtesy Of Abby Champion (+) Courtesy Of Abby Champion INFO 1/2

Champion always falls back on this outfit formula, and for good reason: “It’s effortless, adaptable, and reflects the way I actually live and travel,” the model explains. “That’s why it feels uniquely mine, it’s versatile without ever feeling generic.”

With her workload steadily increasing, having a reliable uniform has become nonnegotiable. Champion’s most recent project? Starring in a campaign for Victoria’s Secret’s Signature collection, where she joined household names like Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Imaan Hammam. “The Victoria’s Secret team creates a welcoming, inspiring, and safe environment, which makes it feel like hanging out with friends while being creative at the same time,” says Champion. “I’m excited for everyone to see the campaign and future projects, and I feel grateful to be part of a team that encourages honesty, creativity, and collaboration.”

Courtesy Of Victoria's Secret

If you’re feeling inspired by Champion’s signature model off-duty style, scroll below for some of the fashion insider’s wardrobe essentials.