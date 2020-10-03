43 Comfy Pieces Fashion Girls Rewear Multiple Times A Week

For those of us who live and breathe fashion, there’s nothing more exciting than stepping out in a fresh new outfit. That said, the vast majority of fashion girls can’t always wear something new. Rather, the most stylish women tend to own a collection of versatile, tried-and-true staples that can be counted on to look great without requiring much thought or effort. And while clothes you wear often are always worth investing in, your go-to pieces don’t have to come from luxury designers. As a matter of fact, many of the chic, comfy pieces fashion girls rewear multiple times a week can be found on Amazon Fashion — and discovering them for yourself is as easy as scrolling through this roundup.

The 43 pieces featured here are proof that great style doesn’t require sacrifice. Once you’ve stocked your closet with easy, versatile building blocks like these, putting together an outfit you feel great in will take mere seconds — and won't make you wish you could just stay in your pajamas. Plus, since most of these pieces are affordable and easy to care for, you can reach for them as often as you want without worrying about wearing them out.

To see the buzzy Amazon fashion pieces tastemakers have been living in, just keep reading.

1 A Comfy Pair Of Joggers In An Elevated Print Amazon SweatyRocks High Waist Pants $21 See On Amazon A chic windowpane print makes these popular knit joggers feel elevated enough to wear to work — but they're also comfy enough to throw on with with a hoodie and cool sneakers when you're off-duty. They're cut in a slim, high-rise silhouette, with a comfy drawstring waist and cuffs at the ankles. Be sure to check out the other plaid prints in which they come, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

2 A Soft, Flowy Jumpsuit That's Both Comfy & Chic Amazon LAINAB Short Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuits with Pockets $35 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to love this knit jumpsuit. For one, it's incredibly comfortable and relaxed, like a more versatile version of your favorite lightweight pajamas. But despite the flowy, unrestrictive fit, it doesn't appear shapeless, thanks to the elastic drawstring waist and full-length silhouette. Plus, it has pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: S-XL

3 These Luxe Leggings That Look Like Perfectly Tailored Suede Pants Amazon SweatyRocks High Waisted Suede Leggings $21 See On Amazon A sleek, streamlined silhouette with no visible waistband makes these leggings look more like impeccably tailored suede slacks than loungewear. Made of buttery faux suede with a comfortable stretch, reviewers say the fabric feels satisfyingly substantial, without feeling suffocating. Get them in brown (pictured) or black. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

4 A Long, Classic Cardigan You'll Reach For Everyday Amazon Goodthreads Women's Boucle Shaker Stitch Cardigan Sweater $20 See On Amazon A cozy bouclé knit means this versatile cardigan is the perfect way to layer rich texture into any cold-weather ensemble. The wool-blend knit is thick and warm, yet because wool is still breathable, it won't lock in sweat or cause you to overheat. Featuring a relaxed fit, longline silhouette, and two roomy patch pockets, it's a timeless wardrobe staple that's worth owning in multiples. Available sizes: XS-XXL

5 This Luxurious Pashmina That Could Pass For Real Cashmere Amazon MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere-Feel Pashmina Scarf $14 See On Amazon Reviewers swear this pashmina scarf feels just as soft and luxurious as genuine cashmere, despite ringing up at less than $15. It's no surprise, then, that it has a near-perfect rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, not to mention more than 1,000 glowing reviews. It's available in a veritable rainbow of colors, so it's not a bad idea to buy multiples to go with every outfit in your wardrobe. Available colors: 25

6 This Rib-Knit Lounge Set That's *So* Soft & Comfy Amazon Verdusa Rib Knit Crop Top & Shorts Lounge Set $23 See On Amazon An ultra-soft and smooth rib knit makes this chic lounge set as comfy as it gets. You'll love wearing it when you're curled up on the couch at home, but the minimalist fit and color make it polished enough to throw on for running errands, whether you wear the cropped shirt and shorts together, or mix and match them with other staples in your wardrobe. It’s also available in a short-sleeved version, which will come in clutch on steamy summer nights. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 The Perfect Basic Tank For Layering Amazon AYIFU Plus Size Tank Top $16 See On Amazon Once you've tried on this basic V-neck tank, you'll notice the subtle details that make it stand out from the rest. For example, there's the buttery-soft jersey fabric it's made with, which is luxurious-feeling, essentially wrinkle-proof, and drapes beautifully. Plus, there’s the subtle pleating along the V-shaped neckline for an elevated, blouse-like touch, but it’s no less versatile (or comfy) than a standard tank top. You’ll want to pick this up in several colors, and maybe a cheeky print or two. Available sizes: 14 — 26

8 These Soft Joggers That Come In So Many Playful Colors & Prints Amazon KIRUNDO Drawstring Elastic Waist Joggers $25 See On Amazon A chic, sage-green tie-dye print gives these lightweight joggers an of-the-moment update. Though you have 31 other solids and prints to choose from, like animal print and camouflage. Designed with ribbed cuffs, pockets, and a drawstring waist with a slightly slouchy fit, they’re super breathable and easy to care for. Pair them with sneakers, a white tank, and a classic denim jacket for a comfy off-duty look that feels effortlessly cool, but you'll also likely end up living in them around the house. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Slouchy Cardigan To Complete All Your Cozy-Chic Looks Amazon Saodimallsu Chunky Popcorn Cardigan $26 See On Amazon Another open-front cardigan made of a chunky popcorn knit, this one has dropped shoulders and a relaxed, boxy fit. The slouchy, texture-rich layer will be the perfecting finishing touch to so many cozy-chic outfits — throw it on with a cute bralette and high-waisted joggers, or dress it up for work with a sleeveless turtleneck and tailored pants. Available sizes: S-XL

10 This Classic Flannel Button-Down That Will Hold Up For Years Amazon Carhartt Women's Rugged Flex Hamilton Shirt $30 See On Amazon Add some rugged charm to your wardrobe with this Carhartt flannel button-down. Made of cotton flannel with a touch of added stretch, it has a relaxed fit and two chest pockets that are big enough to hold your essentials. A true workwear classic with grungy-chic appeal, its durable construction will hold up for years, even with lots of regular wear and tear. Available sizes: XS-3X

11 A Fashion-Forward Take On The Classic Knit Tee Amazon Daily Ritual Pima Cotton and Modal Interlock Balloon-Sleeve Top $25 See On Amazon Dropped shoulders and billowy blouson sleeves give this classic long-sleeved tee a cool, fashion-forward update. The super soft jersey of which it's made is a breathable, lightweight blend of cotton and modal that tucks perfectly into your jeans or other bottoms. In addition to the pale pink featured above, it also comes in six other colors — and since this piece is so versatile and well-priced, it's not a bad idea to buy a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 These "Build Your Own" Leggings That Make It Easy To Find Your Perfect Fit Amazon Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant $44 See On Amazon The trick to finding your perfect pair of yoga pants? Order a customizable pair, like this one from Core 10. The brand lets you choose your ideal waistband style and inseam length, making it far more likely to get a just-right fit. Designed with a moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch, they both pass the squat test and hold their shape over time. "These are the best leggings I’ve ever owned," one reviewer declared. "I have Lululemon, Spanx, and fabletics, along with other smaller brands, and these are by far THE BEST." Available sizes: XS-3X

13 The Timeless, Basic Sweatshirt You'll Want In All 10 Colors Amazon Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $7 See On Amazon Hanes has a reputation for making timeless, affordable basics that are so comfy and ubiquitous, they've reached iconic status. This classic crewneck sweatshirt is no exception — a number-one best-seller on Amazon, the simple staple has been given nearly 2,000 glowing five-star reviews thus far. Pair it with bike shorts, tube socks, and chunky white sneakers, and voilà — it's the quintessential athleisure look beloved by generations of tastemakers ranging from Gigi Hadid to Princess Diana. Available sizes: S-XXL

14 An Elegant Shawl That's Perfect For Long Travel Days MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Shawl Poncho $37 See On Amazon It's not hard to see why this poncho is such a fan favorite — thus far, it has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 3,000 verified shoppers on Amazon. Gorgeous draping and an asymmetrical hem give the piece a rich, elegant look, while the bamboo viscose it's made with feels luxuriously soft and warm. Factor in the vast array of colors and prints it comes in, and there's a strong case for buying several to give as gifts over the holidays. "This is a BEAUTIFUL shawl," one reviewer gushed. "So incredibly soft, and looks very expensive." Available colors/prints: 32

15 This Slouchy Waffle-Knit Top That's Super Comfy & Versatile Amazon Adreamly V-Neck Long Sleeve Waffle Knit Off The Shoulder Top $25 See On Amazon Depending on how you style it, this slouchy waffle-knit top can work for lounging around the house, a casual get-together, or even a night out on the town. Featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline with a V-cut front and back, the slouchy, oversized silhouette has dropped shoulders, a hip-grazing length, and ribbed cuffs and the neck and sleeves. Available sizes: S-XXL

16 These Sleek Liquid Leggings That Are Lined In Cozy Fleece Amazon Plush Fleece-Lined Liquid Leggings $75 See On Amazon Looking at these sleek liquid leggings, you'd never guess that they're lined in plush, cozy fleece. They're absolutely perfect for cold winter days, whether you style them with other edgy athleisure pieces or dress them up with heels and a leather jacket for a night out. The classic black pair nails the classic, leather-like look, but the wine and army green versions are also pretty eye-catching. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17 A Pair Of Espadrille Sandals With A Trendy Platform Sole Amazon Steve Madden Kimmie Wedge Sandal $41 See On Amazon These Steve Madden espadrilles turn the classic shoe style into something a little edgier and more modern with the addition of a toothy, contrast flatform sole. The elastic straps also add a graphic edge, while also ensuring a super-comfortable fit — so you can walk in them all day long, then head straight to cocktails. They come in so many colors and prints as well, so there’s truly something to suit every aesthetic. Available sizes: 5-11

18 This Casual-Chic Hoodie That'll Look Great With Everything In Your Closet Amazon Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Cotton Modal Terry Hooded Henley $29 See On Amazon The henley-style V-neck and minimalist design give this basic hoodie a clean look that's more elevated than most sweatshirts. It's made with Daily Ritual's signature super soft terry fabricth, a luxurious blend of cotton terry and modal. Reviewers say it's well-made, breathable, and warm, but not bulky, making it comfortable to wear in at least three seasons. "The material feels amazing against the skin," one reviewer gushed, adding, "Something about this fabric bend draws sweat away from my body." Available sizes: 1X-4X

19 An Effortlessly Cool Smock Top You’ll Reach For *All* Summer Long Amazon CILKOO Frill Smocked Crop Tank Top $21 See On Amazon Between the beachy print, smocked bodice, cropped fit, and long tied shoulder straps, this top is the best of effortlessly stylish summertime dressing. “I am beyond impressed with this shirt!” one reviewer raved. “It fits perfect, great quality, light weight, held up through the wash and absolutely adorable! I highly recommend this shirt!” Note that it’s also available in a slightly different style with ruffled elastic straps, a longer hemline, and a plethora of color and print options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 The Super Stretchy Skinny Jeans With Over 14,000 Perfect Five-Star Ratings Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans $20 See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much reviewers love these Levi's skinny jeans, which are designed with a discreet elastic waistband so you can pull them on and off like sweats. The best-selling "super-stretch" jeans have more than 5,000 glowing five-star reviews and over 14,000 (!!!) five-star ratings, with fans raving about how they fit perfectly and keep their shape all day long. Reviewers are also quick to point out that despite the pull-on waist, they look like authentic denim jeans, not jeggings. And since they come in three different inseam lengths, it's easy to find the perfect fit. Available sizes: 2-28 (short, medium, long)

21 A Cozy Blanket Scarf That's Large Enough To Snuggle Up In Amazon Bess Bridal Blanket Scarf $15 See On Amazon This blanket scarf will instantly elevate any cold-weather ensemble, all while protecting you from Mother Nature's worst. A fan-favorite on Amazon with a stellar 4.6-star average rating, it's available in a host of classic colors and prints, making it easy to find options that complement your favorite jackets. Reviewers love how the 55 by 55-inch size makes it super versatile — you can use it as a shawl, lap blanket, or even a makeshift pillow on long plane rides. Available colors/prints: 34

22 A Knit Cropped Tank Top That’s Perfect For Transitional Dressing Amazon SweatyRocks Knit Ribbed Sleeveless Crop Top $18 See On Amazon This cropped tank would look so cute with a pair of denim cutoffs and sandals in the summer — but with its sweater-like knit construction and autumnal color palette, you can easily slip it on underneath a chunky cardigan when the weather cools down. There are lots of other colors and prints on this page, as well as a few tanks in slightly different styles, but they’re all equally stylish and versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

23 These Expensive-Looking Leggings That You Can Wear Work Amazon Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings $16 See On Amazon If you've never tried ponte knit leggings, well, consider yourself warned: Once you feel how comfortable these are — and how polished they look — you'll never want to squeeze into your skinny jeans again. Ponte knit leggings are far more substantial than most of the thin cotton or polyester ones we've grown used to, which gives these the sleeker, more put-together look of "real" pants. That said, they still feel totally lounge-worthy, thanks to a comfy elastic waist and plenty of added stretch. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

24 This Slouchy Funnel-Neck Sweater That Feels Impossibly Soft & Plush Amazon UGG Women's Sage Fluffy Sweater $88 See On Amazon This fluffy sweater from UGG is the stuff dreams are made of. It's not only impossibly cozy and plush, but has an effortlessly cool look, thanks to its slouchy fit, eye-catching texture, and stylish funnel-style neck. It's available in several chic neutral colors, plus a monochromatic leopard print that feels a bit more glam. It's bound to be a favorite for lounging around the house, but you can also easily dress it up with tailored pants and heels. Available sizes: XS-XL

25 The Versatile Jumpsuit You'll Probably End Up Living In Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Casual Stretchy Jumpsuit $29 See On Amazon The drawstring waist and cuffed legs on this sleeveless jumpsuit are perfect loungewear details, and the super-soft fabric make it at least as comfortable as your average pajama set. That said, you can easily throw on a pair of cool sneakers, an elevated bag, and a layered chain necklaces to run errands in style. It also comes in a version with wide legs, as well as one with a scoop-neck top. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Comfy Cropped Hoodie Sold In Tons Of Tie-Dye Prints Amazon SweatyRocks Crop Top Sweatshirt $20 See On Amazon A cropped cut and tie-dye print make this hoodie far more stylish than most, but not to worry — it's still every bit as comfortable as an old favorite. Made of a lightweight, cotton-poly blend that's super soft and holds up well in the wash, it'll pair perfectly with high-waisted leggings or jeans, or you can layer it over a printed tank or bodysuit for some fun pattern play. Available sizes: XS-XL

27 A Versatile T-Shirt Dress That Works In Any Season Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress $18 See On Amazon A swingy silhouette makes this soft and simple T-shirt dress drape effortlessly and beautifully; made of silky jersey, the basic wardrobe staple can be styled countless different ways. Add a cardigan and heels to make it work for the office, or pair it with sneakers and a statement jacket for a cool off-duty look. Plus, since it functions as a great layering piece, you can wear it with thick tights in the winter, too. Available sizes: 1X-6X

28 A Fun, Plush Hoodie That's As Cozy As A Fleece Blanket Amazon PJ Salvage Women's Loungewear Cozy Items Hoody $58 See On Amazon A bold tiger print makes this PJ Salvage hoodie look totally fierce, while the plush faux fur fabric feels oh-so soft and snuggly. The relaxed-fit sweatshirt has a half zipper with an O-ring pull, and a drawstring hood lined in a thermal fabric. For double the cozy cuteness, be sure to complete the set with the matching drawstring-waist shorts. Available sizes: XS-XL

29 A Chunky Cable-Knit Cardigan With A Slouchy, Relaxed Fit Amazon Dokotoo Chenille Knit Cardigan $36 See On Amazon Everything about this knit cardigan exudes cozy-chic fall style: the chunky texture with cable-knit accents; the rich, earth-toned color options; the slouchy dropped shoulders and oversized fit. Reviewers say the texture-rich acrylic knit feels soft and luxurious, and not the least bit itchy. "This is exactly what I was looking for," one person shared. "It doesn’t drown my posture and looks very classy and expensive." Available sizes: S-XXL

30 These Fan-Favorite Joggers That Are Luxuriously Thick & Cozy Amazon Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers $18 See On Amazon These joggers are universally beloved by Amazon reviewers, who say they're "super thick and cozy" and "really well-made." They're made of premium fleece lined with luxuriously soft French terry, and have slit pockets, cuffed ankles, and a comfy drawstring waist. Best of all, they come in a ton of fun colors and prints, including leopard, camo, and a pretty heathered blue. Several options also have a coordinating sweatshirt, including the star-spangled charcoal pair pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XXL

31 A Timeless & Versatile Maxi Dress That Works In Any Season Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress $20 See On Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and extremely travel-friendly, this chic maxi dress is practically guaranteed to become a favorite. While the fit is relaxed and flowy, a defined waist and full, floaty skirt keep the overall silhouette from being shapeless. Made of a lightweight, versatile blend of viscose and elastane, the dress comes in five colors and prints — just don't be surprised if you end up buying them all. Available sizes: 1X-6X

32 A Wear-With-Everything T-Shirt With An Elegant Square Neckline Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Half Sleeve Square Neck T-Shirt $19 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials is one of the market’s best-kept secrets for making high-quality, comfortable basics that seem far more expensive than they actually are. Take this T-shirt, for instance. The stretch-cotton construction is classic and comfortable, but the elegant square neckline and 3/4-length sleeves elevate an otherwise simple silhouette. The marigold hue pictured above will give any outfit an unexpected pop of color, but it can’t hurt to pick up some neutrals (like black, white, and gray) as well. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 A Cozy-Chic Pullover That's Warm Enough To Use As A Jacket Amazon Angashion Women's Long Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt $36 See On Amazon Another impossibly soft, teddy-like fleece layering piece, this half-zip pullover will more than likely earn a regular rotation in your wardrobe. The multi-tonal brown plaid complements the classic, cozy look, but if you're partial to solid colors, it's also available in a variety of chic neutrals. "This sweater is SO WARM! I can never find a pullover that is warm enough to wear when it’s COLD outside, but this one did the trick," one reviewer noted. Available sizes: S-XL

34 This Basic Surplice Dress That Can Be Worn So Many Different Ways Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Surplice Dress $22 See On Amazon Sweet and simple, this surplice dress is one of those easy wardrobe staples you'll find yourself reaching for in any season. The classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks great on literally everyone, the stretchy viscose fabric is lightweight and unrestrictive, and the versatile design is easy to dress up or down. Just don't be surprised if you end up buying every color. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35 A Pair Of Stretchy Jeggings That Are Comfortable Enough To Lounge In Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Capri Jegging $25 See On Amazon Love the look of jeans but can’t bear a button and zipper today? Consider these pull-on jeggings. They’re made with 9% elastane for a good amount of stretch — and not a button or zipper in sight — but the two belt loops, pocket and fly stitching, and feathering at the hips offers the illusion of real jeans. Feeling playful? Pick up a bold hue, like bright pink, or a print, like polka-dots. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (short, regular, long)

36 The Newest Must-Have Piece For Athleisure Dressing Amazon NIMIN Athletic Skort $27 See On Amazon According to the fashion set, tennis fashion is this season’s coolest way to wear our beloved athleisure clothing. Of course, a tennis skirt is integral to the look; and at just about $27, this one is an affordable (but stylish) option. The skort comes equipped with a pocket for your phone, in case you’d like to step out bag-less. You can’t go wrong with the classic tennis whites option linked above, though the style comes in eight other colors, as well. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 Two High-Quality Tees For Less Than You'd Normally Pay For One Amazon Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Reviewers love these tees so much, it just makes sense to sell them in packs of two. Made of a smooth, substantial blend of polyester, viscose, and elastane, fans say the simple tees are well-made, fit perfectly, and feel far more expensive than they actually are. The loose, drapey fit enhances the comfortable feel, as does the tagless back — but they’re certainly polished enough to tuck into a leather skirt, pair of trousers, or another elevated bottom if you want to dress up a bit. Available sizes: XS-XXL

38 A Pair Of Classic Birkenstock Slide Sandals, Waterproofed Amazon Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal $50 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more relaxed-cool than a pair of Birkenstock Arizona sandals. In a unique (and functional twist), this pair of Birks are made of waterproof EVA, so they’re ideal for wearing to the beach or pool — though they’re still a comfortable, low-key chic counterpart to your city outfits, too. Expect the same molded footbed and adjustable double strap as your traditional leather Birkenstocks. Available sizes: 5 — 15-15.5 (available in narrow)

39 A Waffle-Knit Sweater With Cool Asymmetrical Details Amazon GRECERELLE Women's Cowl Neck Asymmetric Wrap Sweater $36 See On Amazon A relaxed cowl neck and asymmetrical button closure add stylish personality to this comfy sweater. The chunky knit has a waffle-like texture, and the hem is split in the front, falling longer in the back. Reviewers say the versatile piece is well-made and expensive-looking, awarding it a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000 glowing reviews on Amazon thus far. Available sizes: S-XXL

40 These Classic, Comfy Joggers For Your Workouts & Beyond Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Brushed Tech Stretch Jogger Pant $24 See On Amazon These classic jogger pants are made with a tech-stretch performance fabric, so they're an excellent choice for your workouts — but honestly, you don't have to be at the gym to appreciate their easy comfort and versatility. Cut in a relaxed silhouette with a drawstring waist, cuffed ankles, and pockets, the comfy-chic pants are perfect for everything from running errands to movie marathons on the couch. Available sizes: 1X-6X

41 A Cozy Teddy Pullover With A Cool Asymmetrical Collar Amazon KIRUNDO Faux Shearling Shaggy Pullover Zip Up $32 See On Amazon A zippered, asymmetrical collar gives this teddy pullover an extra cool touch, while the plush, faux shearling fabric makes it about as cozy as it gets. Featuring ribbed cuffs, a hip-grazing length, and roomy functional pockets, it's a versatile cold-weather staple you'll reach for time and time again. Available sizes: S-XL

42 These Shearling-Lined Booties That Are As Cozy As Slippers Amazon DREAM PAIRS Women’s Montreal Faux Fur Ankle Bootie $33 See On Amazon A cozy faux fur lining ensures you'll be reaching for these ankle booties all winter long. Made of durable PU leather with plush padded insoles, the versatile design can be worn two different ways: fold the top over to show off the shearling inside, or lace them up all the way for a more classic combat boot look. Available sizes: 5-11

