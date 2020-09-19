38 Comfortable, Cheap Things Fashion Girls Are Wearing Now

Fashion trends are a reflection of the era in which they’re popular, and never has that rang more true than today. In a year when most of us are spending a lot more time at home than usual — and feeling uncertain in more ways than one — the comfortable, cheap things fashion girls are wearing right now make sense. After all, the fashion world is nothing if not resilient; while trading out power suits for sweatsuits and incorporating a cloth face mask into every outfit can certainly be challenging, it’s no surprise that stylish women everywhere are adapting quickly.

If you’ve been struggling to express your personal style in this moment, this edit will serve as much-needed inspiration. It’s packed with the kind of effortlessly chic, comfortable pieces tastemakers and fashion insiders have been living in — think comfy dresses, easy lounge sets, cool athleisure staples ... you get the idea. Every pick on the list is super affordable ($35 or less, to be precise) yet has an elevated look and quality feel. As if that doesn’t sound good enough, all 38 picks are available on Amazon Fashion and come with free, two-day shipping for Prime members, meaning getting them delivered to your doorstep couldn't be any easier.

To discover the surprisingly affordable finds fashion girls are loving right now, just keep reading.

1 These Stretchy Joggers That Look Like Work Pants Amazon SweatyRocks Striped Plaid Long Pants $21 See On Amazon Preppy-chic prints like tartan and windowpane give these joggers a polished, dressed-up look; they'll look great with your favorite band tees and hoodies, but they'll also work beautifully with a fitted turtleneck and pumps for the office. While the pants come in 20 different prints, each style is slightly different, so be sure to note the slight variations before ordering. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available styles: 20

2 A Cute Cropped Tee Sold In Over 20 Tie-Dye Prints Amazon SweatyRocks Tie Dye Shirt $16 See On Amazon Cute, cropped tees in tie-dye prints are one of the most fun ways to style your sweats and leggings — especially right now, when tie-dye is all the rage. If you're not into this particular color scheme, it's worth checking out the other tie-dye prints in which this tee comes, which range from bright rainbow to understated pastels. Available sizes: XS — 4X

Available colors/styles: 21

3 This Breezy Dress That's A Cute Outfit All On Its Own Amazon AIEason Loose Mini Dress $16 See On Amazon Floaty, billowy babydoll dresses, like this one, are dominating the trend circuit this season, and it's not exactly hard to see why: The romantic silhouette is both visually striking and exceptionally comfortable, whether you pair it with tights and chunky combat boots or a pretty pair of sandals. This particular iteration is especially soft and fluid, with ruffles trimming the short sleeves and layers of tiered ruffles beginning right at the bust. Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors: 5

4 A Classic Fleece Sweatshirt To Pair With All Your Comfy Bottoms Amazon Hanes V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $9 See On Amazon Classic pullover sweatshirts, like this one from Hanes, have never been more essential. Not only are they soft, effortless, and cozy, but they're super versatile for pairing with all your casual bottoms: leggings, sweats, bike shorts, jeans. They're also kind of chic in that popular, normcore way. At less than $10 each, it's worth buying a few of these in different colors, since you'll likely end up living in them. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available styles: 10

5 A Two-Piece Lounge Set That Comes In So Many Fun Colors & Prints Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Tie Dye Printed Pajamas $30 See On Amazon This tie-dye lounge set is surprisingly versatile. Whether you're sleeping, lounging, or running errands around town, you can wear both pieces together, or mix and match them with other pieces in your closet. The set consists of drawstring-waist shorts and a slouchy drop-shoulder top, which has long, loose sleeves finished with elasticized cuffs. It also comes in lots of other prints and design variations, so be sure to check out the other options if you don't love the set in the picture. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors/styles: 33

6 The Best-Selling Pants That Are Comfortable, Yet Polished Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pant $23 See On Amazon Reviewers are a bit obsessed with these best-selling paperbag-waist pants — and frankly, it's not hard to see why. They're polished enough to wear anywhere, including to work, yet the light, stretchy fabric they're made with is as comfy and unrestrictive as sweats. They come in a ton of colors, their cropped, high-waist silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and they even have pockets. What's not to love? "Always get compliments when I wear these," one reviewer commented, adding, "The best part? They feel like pajamas." Available sizes: XS — 3X

Available colors: 30

7 A Three-Pack Of Soft (& Stylish) Microfiber Face Masks Amazon ABG Accessories Reusable Fabric Face Masks (3-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Step up your face mask game with this cute three-pack from ABG Accessories. Made of comfy microfiber with a soft, jersey lining on the inside. they're sold in tons of stylish prints, from on-trend tie dye and classic florals to a cool, zig-zag pattern that gives off Missoni vibes. Available colors/prints: 10 (three unique prints per three pack, or all black)

8 This Vintage-Inspired Midi Skirt That Looks Great With Everything Amazon SheIn Polka Dot A-Line Midi Skirt $22 See On Amazon This midi skirt is practically guaranteed to be an MVP in your wardrobe. With its dainty print and classic A-line silhouette, it'll look great with virtually anything you pair it with, from faded band tees to slouchy sweaters to a simple white tank top. You can wear it in literally any season, but it's also comfy enough for lounging around the house when you're feeling over sweats. The row of buttons at the side gives it a stylish vintage look, but it also has a hidden zipper to make it easy to take on and off. Available sizes: XS — XL

Available styles/prints: 7

9 A Strapless Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon ZESICA Belted Wide Leg Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon When you have an event, whether that's hosting friends at home or going out, and you can't be bothered with tight pants or dresses, breezy jumpsuits, like this one, will be your savior. They look just as polished, but they're a bit more stylish in that effortless, casual-chic way — not to mention super comfortable. An elasticized waist finished with a tie belt gives this jumpsuit shape, while the rest of the silhouette is flowy and relaxed. Wear it with sandals while the weather is warm, then add boots and a cropped jacket to update the look for fall. Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors/styles: 7

10 These Fluffy Faux Fur Slippers With Durable Rubber Soles Amazon LZLER Women Furry Slippers $15 See On Amazon How fun are these faux fur slippers? They'll instantly make any loungewear outfit feel totally fabulous, whether you love the rainbow version pictured or you go with one of the other styles, like leopard or light pink. The fluffy uppers are luxuriously plush, but the slippers also have anti-skid, waterproof rubber soles, so you won't have to worry about ruining them if you step out to check the mail. Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors/styles: 12

11 A Basic Muscle Tee Made Of Rich, Fluid Jersey Amazon Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Shirt $15 See On Amazon There's something effortlessly chic about this basic muscle tee, which is made of rich jersey and has a subtle mock neck cut. When worn on its own, the wide sleeves give it a slightly edgy, androgynous look, but it's also great for layering under your favorite blazers, jackets, or cardigans. "Got one, tried it on, and ordered three more. They are perfect in every way," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 11

12 An Airy Maxi Dress That's Comfy Enough To Sleep In Amazon Tongmingyun Plus Size Maxi Dress $27 See On Amazon This tie-dye maxi dress is basically a dream come true: Between the ventilation-boosting side slits and relaxed, flowy fit, it's as breathable and unrestrictive as wearing nothing at all, yet the fun print makes it a magnet for compliments. Factor in the roomy side pockets, and it's not hard to see why so many reviewers bought multiples. Available sizes: XL — 5X

Available colors/prints: 12

13 These Basic Bike Shorts That Are Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Core 10 Biker Short $25 See On Amazon Over the past year or two, the fashion set has made it abundantly clear that simple black bike shorts, like these, are by no means limited to cycling, or even casual athleisure looks. A cool-girl staple, they'll look great with oversized sweatshirts or tees, but they'll also be perfect for a whole range of more polished looks, including for fall. This particular pair is minimalist and classic, and made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with four-way stretch. Available sizes: XS — 3X

14 A Basic Dress That’s Suitable For Any Occasion Amazon iconic luxe Mock Neck Trapeze Midi Dress $25 Basic in the best way, you’ll wind up reaching for this dress at least once a week, whether you’re headed to the office or an event. Made of a smooth, ever-so-slightly stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, it has an of-the-moment mock neckline and half-length sleeves, which gives it a casual-chic vibe. The versatile silhouette makes it suitable for year-round wear, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

15 The Coziest Teddy Pullover — & It's Only $5 Amazon A&O Sherpa Mock Top $25 See On Amazon Yes, you read that right — this mock-neck pullover really is just $5. And considering how soft and cozy it is, you'll probably end up living in it come fall. Made of ultra-plush teddy fleece with a relaxed, comfy fit, the luxurious piece has long raglan sleeves and a hip-grazing curved hem. Available sizes: XS — S

Available colors: 3

16 These Jeggings That Actually Look Like Real Jeans Amazon Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Jegging $22 See On Amazon For days when you want the look of jeans — but don't necessarily want to squeeze into your non-stretch denim — these top-rated jeggings are the perfect compromise. Reviewers love them because, as one person noted, they're "thicker than most jeggings, but still super stretchy," giving you an authentic denim look with all the comfort of leggings. Plus, they're available in lots of colors and prints, including a black-and-white plaid that'd be perfect for work. Available sizes: 0 — 20

Available colors/prints: 10`

17 This Super Chic & Versatile Dress That's As Comfortable As A Nightgown Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $20 See On Amazon Though this dress could easily be dressed up for a night out (or work, if paired with a blazer), it's comfy enough to double as a nightgown. The super soft jersey fabric is lightweight, stretchy, and almost silky to the touch, not to mention ultra breathable. Plus, over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. When you can't bear to spend another day in sweats, throw this on; you'll be just as comfortable, but you'll feel infinitely more put together. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available styles: 11

18 A Basic Lounge Set That You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon Luvamia Loungewear Set $27 See On Amazon People love this soft and simple lounge set, which consists of a relaxed, long-sleeved shirt and matching gray joggers. At first glance, the set may not look like anything special, but as one reviewer explained, the thin, lightweight fabric it's made of has "teddy-like softness" and "incredible stretch." "If I had to give out an award for my most comfortable, soft, fluffy, and stretchiest set of loungewear, this one would win," the same reviewer added. Plus, you can wear each piece separately in a whole range of casual outfits, thanks to their simple versatility. Available sizes: S — XL

19 A Slinky Lace-Trimmed Camisole That's Great On Its Own Or Layered Amazon Romwe Lace Cami Tank Top $18 See On Amazon Silky-soft and subtly alluring, this lace-trimmed camisole is one of those easy wardrobe staples that you'll wear in all four seasons, either on its own or as an eye-catching layer under jackets, blazers, or cardigans. You can also use it to dress up your sweats and leggings when you're lounging or hosting at home. The criss-cross detail in the style pictured adds a unique touch, but if you don't love it, be sure to check out the other designs this comes in, which include options with wider straps, a deeper neckline, and a retro scalloped trim. Available sizes: L — 5X

Available colors/styles: 26

20 This Sleeveless Dress With A Comfy, Drawstring Waist Amazon Hount Sleeveless Casual Midi Dress with Pockets $26 Meet your new favorite comfy-chic dress. It’s simple, and therefore suitable for any setting, but subtle design details, like a cinched drawstring waist and two roomy pockets, give it a decidedly modern feel. Choose from nine solid colors, or try one of the bolder (but still subtle) tie-dye prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

21 These Comfy Lounge Pants You'll Never Want To Take Off Amazon 80 Manufacturing Pajama Pants $17 See On Amazon Falling somewhere between leggings and joggers, these pajama-chic lounge pants are sure to become instant favorites. Made of soft, breathable cotton blended with a generous percentage of spandex, their soft gray stripes give them a look that's cozy, fun, and stylish all at the same time. The pants come in two different styles — one with a wide, fold-over waistband and one with an elasticized drawstring waist — in either stripes or solid charcoal gray. Available sizes: S — XL

Available styles/colors/prints: 4

22 The Coziest Pullover Ever — & It's Super Stylish, Too Amazon KIRUNDO Winter Lapel Sweatshirt $34 See On Amazon This faux shearling pullover is one of those rare pieces that truly has it all: the relaxed fit and fluffy material make it as snuggle-worthy as a blanket, while the asymmetrical collar and zipper detail ensure it doesn't sacrifice style for all that cozy comfort. As if that weren't enough, it even has pockets — what more could you want? Available sizes: S — XL

Available colors/styles: 20

23 This Fan-Favorite Mini Skirt That's Super Fun To Wear Amazon Hibluco Pleated Skirt $19 See On Amazon When you can't be bothered with pants — even sweats — floaty skirts are by far the most comfortable alternative. And this one in particular is incredibly versatile and cute, with its animal print and layers of tiered ruffles. You can wear it all year round, too: Pair it with a simple white tee and sneakers in summer, then style it with a turtleneck, booties, and tights once the weather gets cold. Available sizes: S — XL

Available prints: 27

24 An Off-The-Shoulder Swing Dress That's More Comfortable Than It Looks Amazon ROSIANNA Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Swing Dresses $32 See On Amazon A one and done outfit all on its own, this swingy, off-the-shoulder dress is both super stylish and super comfortable, thanks to its soft knit fabric, flowy skirt, and relaxed bodice. It's perfect for days when you have to get dressed up, but can't be bothered with tight clothes or putting in much effort. Available sizes: XL — 3X

Available colors: 3

25 A Two-Pack Of Basic Tees That Look & Feel Expensive (But Are Actually Super Affordable) Amazon Amazon Essentials 2-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt $19 See On Amazon When it comes to comfy staples that will always be chic, a classic crewneck tee is difficult to top. Conveniently, these are sold in packs of two, making it easier than ever to stock up on your favorite colors and prints. Reviewers, for their part, can't get enough — in more than 3,000 glowing reviews, people rave about their perfect fit and soft, substantial fabric, with its a "luxurious-feeling" blend of cotton, modal, and elastane. "They look and feel more expensive than they are," one person noted. The duo pictured, containing classic stripes and on-trend camo, is a particularly stylish choice. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available color/print combinations: 29

26 This Cute Sweater That Can Be Cinched With A Drawstring To Adjust The Fit Amazon BerryGo Pullover Sweater $25 See On Amazon Cinch the drawstring in the front of this pullover sweater to get your perfect fit — the cropped look is practically tailor-made to pair with high-waisted bottoms, or you can relax the front for a longer silhouette that's perfect with leggings. Knit of a soft, chunky material, it has a V-neckline, cuffs at the wrists, and slouchy dropped shoulders. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 3

27 An Oversized Lounge Set In An Of-The-Moment Print Amazon luvamia Women Tie Dye Pajama Set $29 See On Amazon Soft and unrestrictive, this tie-dye lounge set is perfect for wearing around the house. That said, if you do want to wear it out, you'll have no shortage of styling inspiration, since practically every celebrity and tastemaker has been rocking the tie-dye sweatsuit trend all year. The set consists of a long-sleeved tee and matching drawstring-waist joggers, each of which have patch pockets at the chest and sides, respectively. Available sizes: S — XXL

Available colors/styles: 17

28 A Simple Surplice Dress With The Perfect Comfy Fit Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $26 See On Amazon You'll reach for this simple surplice dress time and time again, whether you're pairing it with tights and boots or sneakers and a jean jacket. Made of lightweight viscose with a hint of added stretch, it's cut in a relaxed, empire-waist silhouette, with a full, flowy skirt that's flirty, but not too short. "This dress fits so well I almost cried when I tried it on," one reviewer happily reported. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors/prints: 6

29 This Cozy Open-Front Poncho That Feels As Soft As Pashmina Amazon Kollie More Open Front Poncho $20 See On Amazon Whether you're curled up on the couch, stuck in a drafty office, or on a long flight, you'll love wrapping yourself in this comfy poncho, which is basically like a shawl, blanket, and cardigan in one. The piece is not only cozy, but also gorgeously well-made, and feels like luxurious cashmere. Plus, the wide range of prints it comes in ensures you'll find one you love — and while you're ordering, why not pick up a few extras for last-minute holiday gifts? Available sizes: One size

Available colors/styles: 30

30 This Slouchy Mock Neck Sweater With Statement-Making Sleeves Amazon Simplee Oversized Cropped Pullover Sweater $23 See On Amazon Voluminous lantern sleeves, dropped shoulders, and a slouchy, cropped fit all contribute to this mock neck sweater's eye-catching silhouette. The soft, chunky knit is perfect for fall — pair it with leggings, boyfriend jeans, or a mini skirt and tights. "Words cannot express how much I love these sweaters," one reviewer gushed. "I bought one in every color." Available sizes: 0 — 14

Available colors/styles: 14

31 A Retro-Chic Pencil Dress With Eye-Catching Statement Sleeves Amazon Lionstill Ribbed Dress $26 See On Amazon Because it's really just a long, cozy sweater, this sweater dress is one of the comfiest, one-and-done outfits you'll find. Reviewers love virtually everything about it, but they're especially impressed by how the adjustable tie not only cinches the waist, but also lets you tweak the overall fit, whether you wear it in the front or back. It's the perfect cozy piece for all your cold-weather events when you want to feel put together, but comfortable. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 9

32 A 3-Pack Of Basic Tanks You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon Boao Basic Sleeveless Racerback Crop Tank Tops (3-Pack) $19 You can never have too many basic tops — like these sporty-chic crop tops, for example. Though they’re definitely great for working out, you’ll wind up wearing them on so many other occasions, too, whether you’re lounging around at home or going out for a night on the town. Pair them with jeans, denim cutoffs, sweats, a midi skirt, or layer them under a flannel or cropped jacket when the weather gets cold. They also make great undershirts! Available sizes: Small — Large

33 This Pajama-Soft Jumpsuit That's The Definition Of Casual-Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $30 See On Amazon This jumpsuit literally couldn't be more lounge-worthy, thanks to the impossibly soft, terry fleece material it's made with. That said, it still looks polished enough to wear around town, whether you wear it on its own with sneakers or throw on a cropped jacket or long, open cardigan. Featuring deep side pockets and an elasticized drawstring at the waist, it has a scoop neck, wide straps, and slim, cuffed legs. Available sizes: XS — XXL

Available colors: 6

34 A ‘70s-Chic Top With Fluttery Bell Sleeves Amazon SweatyRocks Adjustable Drawstring String Long Bell Sleeve Crop Top $19 Designed with fluttery bell sleeves and a cropped fit, this top from SweatyRocks is so much fun to wear. Other design highlights include a deep V-neckline and a ribbed, textured fabric — though it does come in a smoother version, if you prefer (be sure to check out the 30+ styles that are sold on the same page). Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 31

35 The Perfect Easy Maxi Dress For Dressing Up Or Dressing Down Amazon Essentials Plus Size Maxi Dress $31 See On Amazon Soft and swingy, this maxi dress will make your legs look miles long, thanks to the visually-elongating effect of its long skirt and empire waist. Made of a lightweight blend of viscose and elastane, it's cut in an easy fit that's slightly relaxed throughout, although you can easily cinch the waist with a belt for a more polished look. Dress it up with sandals and earrings, or embrace it as a house dress. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors/prints: 5

36 The Bootcut Yoga Pants That Are Cool Again Hanna Nikole Plus Size Bootcut Yoga Pants $29 Like all things ‘90s, black bootcut yoga pants are once again cool. Considering how comfy and versatile they are, though, they’re one of the few reincarnated trends that actually make sense. You can dress these up or down with the right accessories — add a pair of heels, a black tank, and gold hoops for a night out, or pair them with a simple T-shirt and hit the gym. The best part, though? These have not one, not two, but three pockets — two on the outside, and one hidden in the waistband for a credit card or key. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available styles: 14

37 This Versatile Jersey Tank Top That's Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Tank Top $18 See On Amazon This basic tank top is one of those versatile wardrobe staples that's worth owning in multiples. Featuring wide sleeves, a subtle V-neckline, and a curved, dropped hem, it's made of the rich, fluid, jersey knit fabric Daily Ritual is known for. It'll look great on its own paired with some flowy wide-leg pants or tucked into a high-waisted jeans, but since the jersey feels so great against bare skin, it's also the ideal layering piece to wear under your favorite blazers and cardigans. Available sizes: 5X — 7X

Available colors: 3