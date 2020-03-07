34 Comfortable Pieces That Look Great On Everyone & Under Are $30 On Amazon

While the athleisure craze that dominated the past decade is by no means over, the fashion set is once again redefining what comfortable clothing looks like today. Today, more and more trendsetters are pairing streetwear staples with more classic pieces, like blazers layered over hoodies and sundresses styled with sneakers. Basically, looking stylish and feeling comfortable is easier than it's ever been before. And with these 34 comfortable pieces from Amazon that are all under $30, it's affordable, too.

The pieces featured in this edit prove that even the most comfortable clothing can look polished and put together. You’ll see timeless styles and classic silhouettes, and lots of skin-friendly, breathable fabrics like rich jersey or cotton. Despite being affordable, these pieces don’t skimp on quality; in fact, our editors hand-picked each one because they look and feel expensive. And, since everything is available on Amazon, and most items are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, you won’t have to wait long to start wearing your new clothes. Better yet, some of these pieces are eligible for Prime Wardrobe, a feature that allows you to try out clothes at home for up to a week before deciding whether to buy them or not. So, you can actually test out how comfortable these pieces are for yourself.

Ready to upgrade your collection of comfy-yet-polished staples? Then keep reading to discover our top 34 picks on Amazon right now.

1. A Comfortable, Breathable Dress With Two Roomy Pockets Zandiceno Casual V-Neck Tank Dress $24 Amazon See On Amazon The relaxed, flowy fit makes this sleeveless dress super comfortable, while the waist-cinching drawstring adds a bit of feminine shape. Other highlights include a curved, split hem that's shorter on the sides, allowing for more airflow and breathability, plus a subtle V-neckline and two roomy pockets. "Love that there are pockets on this dress, and they are not bulky and do not stick out," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: 4-14

2. A Cover-Up That Doubles As A Menswear-Inspired Tunic Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit/Beach Cover Up $26 Amazon See On Amazon The definition of relaxed elegance, this airy shirt dress can be worn so many different ways. Pair it with sleek leggings or bike shorts and add a thick, waist-cinching belt, or throw it over a bikini as a chic swim cover-up. Choose from 20 different colors and prints, from crisp, classic white to various shades of plaid. Available sizes: S-XXL

3. A Casual-Chic Jumpsuit You Can Easily Dress Up Or Down LAINAB Short Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit with Pockets $25 Amazon See On Amazon Between the wide, full-length legs and drawstring-cinched waist, this jumpsuit utilizes every trick in the book to visually elongate your figure. Made of rayon and spandex, it has a soft, cozy feel with a nice hint of stretch, and it's even designed with pockets. Dress it up with gold hoop earrings and strappy sandals, or keep it super casual with classic white sneakers. Available sizes: S-XL

4. A Cozy Sweater Dress That Shows Off Your Waist R.Vivimos Cotton Knitted Tie Waist Sweater Dress $15 Amazon See On Amazon A front-facing tie cinches the waist of this knit pencil dress, adding structure and shape to its otherwise simple design. Blouson sleeves add another trendy touch, while a selection of 23 colors makes it easy to find your perfect match. Over 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a perfect five-star review, raving about its quality, fit, and versatility. Available sizes: S-XL

5. A Slouchy Waffle Knit Tee That's Perfect For Casual Days IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tunic Blouse $10 Amazon See On Amazon A stylish alternative to a basic oversized tee, this waffle knit tunic is the definition of comfy-chic. It's cut in a slouchy fit with dropped shoulders, a V-neckline, and buttons down the front. Reviewers love the soft fabric and waffle knit texture, and how the fit can be adjusted depending on how tightly you tie the front. Choose from 21 colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

6. The Super Soft Jersey Dress That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $13 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this easy V-neck swing dress? The drape of rich jersey simply can't be beat, and the flared skirt and dropped hemline create a silhouette that looks good on literally everyone. Plus, it's one of the most versatile pieces you can own, since it works in any season, for practically any occasion. Wear it on its own during summer, then style it with a jacket, tights, and booties when the weather gets cold. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7. These Pants That Feel Like Leggings, But Look Like Real Jeans Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging $13 Amazon See On Amazon If you love the look of "real" pants, but feel more comfortable in leggings (who doesn't?), you'll love these popular jeggings. Not only are they almost shockingly affordable, but Amazon reviewers say they're nearly perfect in every way: they're comfortable, have a just-right fit, don't lose their shape, and actually look like real jeans. "I was hesitant because a lot of times jeggings look like....well, jeggings," one reviewer wrote. "These look exactly like jeans, and are sooo comfortable." Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

8. The Perfect Swingy Tee For Everyday Wear Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing T-Shirt $26 Amazon See On Amazon Classic stripes play up the soft, swingy silhouette of this top-rated scoop neck tee. The silky-soft jersey fabric it's made with drapes beautifully against skin, creating a look that's relaxed, yet doesn't feel shapeless. It's the perfect everyday essential, and you'll wind up wearing it all-year round — so might as well stock up on a few colors. Available sizes: 1X-7X

9. An Airy Chiffon Dress For All Your Warm-Weather Occasions NERLEROLIAN Adjustable Strappy Split Midi Dress $23 Amazon See On Amazon Dressed up for a party, or down for a lunch date, you'll find yourself reaching for this chiffon midi dress time and time again. Airy side slits add movement and breathability, while a drawstring above the waist gives it a bit of tailored shape. Plus, it's available in 11 gorgeous colors, including black, emerald, and a vibrant shade of fuchsia. Available sizes: S-XL

10. The Chicest, Most Comfortable Pair Of Dress Pants You'll Ever Own GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets $25 Amazon See On Amazon These paperbag-waist pants are almost too good to be true. Made of a stretchy, lightweight fabric with an elastic waist and two roomy pockets, they're the epitome of functionality and comfort — but their high waist, self-tie belt, and cropped length makes them super stylish, too. Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough, giving them over 1,500 perfect five-star reviews. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

11. A Classic A-Line Dress Made Of A Soft, Breathable Material Levaca Flowy Short Sleeve Midi Dress with Belt $26 Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason A-line dresses, like this one, literally never go out of style. The classic silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and it works for so many different occasions, from weddings and baby showers to cocktail parties and date nights. Ruffles and a tie-bow at the waist give this dress an especially pretty feel. Available sizes: S-XL

12. A Colorful Sweater That's Lightweight Enough To Work In Any Season Zesica Long Sleeve Striped Crew Neck Sweater $20 Amazon See On Amazon Playful stripes give this classic crewneck sweater a stylish, eye-catching update. With its relaxed fit, ever-so slightly cropped cut, and slouchy dropped shoulders, it'll pair equally well with jeans, leggings, or denim cutoffs. "This sweater garnered more compliments than I could have imagined," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: S-XL

13. A Soft, Slouchy Top Made Of Wrinkle-Resistant Jersey Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Swing Tunic $19 Amazon See On Amazon Once you feel how soft this scoop neck tunic top is for yourself, you'll likely want to buy one in all seven colors. As comfy and lived-in as an old favorite, its relaxed, slouchy fit feels effortlessly cool, and it looks good with everything: jeans, shorts, leggings, joggers, even overalls. Plus, the rich, smooth jersey it's made with rarely wrinkles, making it an ideal option for traveling. Available sizes: XS-XXL

14. A Comfy Pair Of Leggings With A More Polished Look Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings $20 Amazon See On Amazon Because they're made with a thick, stretchy ponte knit fabric, these leggings look polished enough to wear out with heels, or to pair with your blazers and blouses for work. Still, their elevated look doesn't mean they're less comfortable. "I've only just tried them on, but I feel confident in saying these are the most comfortable pair of leggings I have ever bought," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

15. A Silky Soft Jersey Dress You'll Wear All-Year Round Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon Think of this versatile sleeveless dress as the perfect blank canvas for your wardrobe. Wear it on its own, cinched with a belt, layered under a blazer ... the styling options are virtually endless. It's made of pajama-soft jersey that feels amazing against bare skin, and has a seam down the back, a V-neckline, and a curved hem with side slits. Choose from four colors... or just buy them all. Available sizes: 1X-7X

16. The Waffle-Knit Tunic That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tie Knot Henley Tunic Blouse $21 Amazon See On Amazon Another slouchy waffle knit henley that's both comfortable and chic, this long-sleeved version is a true fan-favorite. Fans say it's well-made, super soft, and fits perfectly, giving it over 3,000 glowing positive reviews. "You can tie it tighter around the waist if you want it more form fitting, or looser if you prefer that look," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XXL

17. A Classic T-Shirt Dress That Can Be Styled Endless Ways Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck T-Shirt Dress $21 Amazon See On Amazon Equal parts comfortable and chic, this minimalist T-shirt dress is the best kind of basic. Pair it with chunky combat boots or sneakers; layer it under a blazer or denim jacket; cinch the waist with a belt; dress it up with heels — with this closet staple, the options never seem to end. Made of smooth jersey that feels buttery-soft to the touch, it comes in three colors: black, red, or olive. Available sizes: 1X-7X

18. The Fan-Favorite Wireless Bra That Won't Bulge At The Sides Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra $20 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers can't get enough of this wireless bra, saying it's "supportive," "comfortable enough to sleep in," and simply, "the one." It's designed with extra-wide straps and a special panel to prevent bulging at the sides, for a smooth, comfortable fit that won't dig in at the shoulders or show through thin tops. Choose from 10 colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. A Flowy Off-The-Shoulder Blouse In An On-Trend Tie-Dye Print Asvivid Printed Off The Shoulder Top $20 Amazon See On Amazon Flutter sleeves and a trendy tie-dye print make this off-the-shoulder blouse a true standout piece. Perfect for days and nights when you want to dress up your jeans, the tie-front detail makes it easy to adjust the length. "It will look amazing on any body type," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. This Versatile Swing Dress That Comes In So Many Colors AUSELILY Women's Sleeveless Casual T-Shirt Dress $15 Amazon See On Amazon Another comfy, versatile swing dress that's worth owning in multiples, this sleeveless version has over 2,000 positive reviews. It's made of a soft, stretchy matte fabric with a flowy silhouette, with a high neck, mini length, and — as hundreds of reviewers are quick to point out — two roomy pockets. Choose from 22 colors and prints, including a trendy shade of citrus yellow. Available sizes: S-XXL

21. The Best-Selling Levi's Jeans That Reviewers Say Fit Perfectly — & Are Super Comfy, Too Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $30 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers rave about these pull-on skinny jeans by Levi's, giving them more than 4,500 glowingly positive reviews. Fans love that they're stretchy enough to feel comfortable and keep their shape all day long, yet still have the look of "real" denim. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," one person wrote. Available sizes: 2-20 (short, medium, long)

22. The Perfect Crewneck Tee — & It Comes In 12 Neutral Colors Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt $16 Amazon See On Amazon You can never have too many basic crewneck tees, especially when they're as perfect as this one. It's cut in a relaxed, boxy silhouette with a slight crop and dropped shoulders, and is made of rich, smooth jersey that feels lived in and soft. The chest pocket adds the perfect finishing touch — you'll want to buy one in all 12 colors! Available sizes: XS-XXL

23. A Tailored Shirt Dress Made With Ultra Breathable Tencel Daily Ritual Tencel Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress $15 Amazon See On Amazon What's not to love about this easy shirt dress? Classically stylish and effortlessly cool, it's cut in a relaxed silhouette and finished with classic menswear details, but a waist-cinching belt keeps it from feeling shapeless. It's made of tencel lyocell, the cotton-like, breathable fabric that sustainable labels like Reformation consider the holy grail. Available sizes: XS-XXL

24. This Pretty Peplum Blouse That Looks Great With Everything Romwe Plus Size Floral Print Peplum Tie Wrap Blouse $21 Amazon See On Amazon Peplum silhouettes are one of the most striking ways to show off your waist, and the volume of this peplum blouse's flutter sleeves play up the effect even more. A sweet bow cinches the waist, while the plunging V-neckline shows off a hint of skin. Choose from over 15 floral and striped prints. Available sizes: 1X-4X

25. A Versatile Maternity Dress With Stylish Ruched Details Daily Ritual Maternity Shelf Bra Dress $25 Amazon See On Amazon Ruching at the sides gives this maternity dress a sporty-chic, fashion-forward update. It's a comfy, versatile piece that's easy to dress up or down for virtually any occasion, whether you style it with sneakers or sandals. It's made of silky-smooth jersey that'll drape beautifully over your newfound curves, while a scoop neckline and a built-in shelf bra finish off the design. Available sizes: M-XXL

26. A Soft Jersey Tee That Feels Heavenly Against Bare Skin Daily Ritual Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve T-Shirt $23 Amazon See On Amazon Made of smooth, silky jersey with the perfect amount of stretch, this basic V-neck tee is an essential wardrobe staple. Wear it on its own with all your favorite bottoms, or under your jackets and blazers as a super soft base layer. "This top has the softest most comfortable fabric ever! It feels wonderful on," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 1X-7X

27. The Elevated Version Of Your Favorite Comfy Sweatpants Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Jogger Pant $20 Amazon See On Amazon The slim fit, minimalist design, and heathered wash elevate the look of these drawstring-waist joggers. They're certainly soft and comfortable enough to wear lounging around the house, but you can also pair them with a jean jacket and white sneakers to run around town in (they're also the best airplane pants). One reviewer commented that "They feel like butter." Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. A Cropped Crewneck Tee With A Fun Tie Detail SweatyRocks Loose Short Sleeve Crop Top $13 Amazon See On Amazon Pair this playful cropped tee with high-waisted bottoms or denim cutoffs; the proportions will highlight your waist and visually elongate your legs. The camo print and tie detail add a stylish, on-trend touch, but it's also sold in a near-endless assortment of other colors and prints, including tie-dye. Available sizes: XS-XXL

29. The Versatile Jersey Dress That You'll Likely End Up Living In Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Gathered Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon A buttery jersey fabric ensures this easy dress will be among the most comfortable in your closet, while the cinched elastic waist gives it just the right amount of shape. With its high neckline, wide straps, and knee-grazing length, it's perfectly polished enough to wear to work, but can easily be dressed down for a more casual look, too. Choose from three colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

30. A Classic Hanes Tee With An Updated, Feminine Fit Hanes Stretch Cotton Raglan Sleeve Tee $10 Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers love this raglan tee by Hanes, saying it's soft, comfortable, and incredibly well-made, especially when you factor in the unbelievably affordable price. It's made of smooth, breathable cotton with plenty of added stretch, with three-quarter length sleeves and a slightly wide neckline. Choose from a range of six solid colors, including black, white, and electric turquoise. Available sizes: S-XXL

31. The Fan-Favorite Midi Dress That Comes In 33 Colors & Prints OUGES Long Sleeve V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets $26 Amazon See On Amazon It's hard to imagine something more effortless than this midi skater dress — made of breathable cotton with a hint of added stretch, it's comfortable for any season, and can easily be dressed up or down for so many occasions. The classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks great on literally every body, and the dress even has two roomy patch pockets! Available sizes: S-XXL

32. A Simple Cotton Tank That Highlights Your Arms & Shoulders LouKeith Halter Tank Top $15 Amazon See On Amazon Show off your shoulders with this classic halter tank; it's an easy summer staple that works with so many different outfits. Made of soft, breathable cotton with a healthy dose of spandex, it's available in a gorgeous range of 17 solid colors. Available sizes: XS-XL

33. The Most Versatile Simple Dress To Keep In Your Closet Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress $20 Amazon See On Amazon A throw-on-and-go option that's as comfortable as pajamas, this sleeveless jersey dress is destined to be a favorite. Featuring wide straps, a V-neckline, and a curved, dropped hem, the simple design looks great on its own, and works equally well as a layering piece under blazers, jackets, and chunky sweaters. Choose from 11 colors, including brick, olive, and an of-the-moment blue. Available sizes: XS-XXL