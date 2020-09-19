22 Chic Sports Bras Under $35 You Can Wear As Regular Bras

There’s no denying that sports bras, and their less intense cousins, bralettes, are far more comfortable than traditional underwire bras. And thanks to the rise of athleisure-chic fashion and group workout classes as social outings, today's best sports bras are more stylish than ever. Case in point? This roundup features 20 chic sports bras under $35 you can wear as regular bras because they’re fashionable, comfortable, and look amazing under clothes.

All the sports bras on this list are standout picks; each was selected for its quality construction, devoted fan following, and of course, its stylish look. That said, choosing the right sports bra for you will depend on your priorities. For example, if you’re planning to wear your new sports bra exclusively as a regular bra, you can likely get away with something that’s a bit less supportive. On the other hand, if you want a sports bra you can wear from Zumba to happy hour, factors like supportiveness and breathability will be important things to consider.

Luckily, there’s literally something for everyone in this roundup, from sexy sports bras to sporty-chic bralettes and some great compression bras, too. Finding the perfect option for you is as easy as reading through this list — just don’t be surprised if you never find yourself reaching for your regular bras again.

1 This Stylish Bralette With A High Neckline & Cutout Details Amazon Mae High-Neck Bralette $16 See On Amazon Cool cutouts that look like crocheted lace make this high-neck bralette more than worth showing off. As if the front weren't pretty enough, it has thin, criss-crossed straps in the back that are super stylish, too. The tie-dye print pictured complements the look perfectly, but if you'd rather have something more neutral, it's also available in a range of solid colors. "I can finally wear my low-cut shirts without fear of toppling out of them," one reviewer happily reported. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/prints: 18

2 A Lace Sports Bra To Pair With All Your Plunging Tops & Dresses Amazon Urbandaizy Seamless Lace Sports Bra $15 See On Amazon The dainty lace overlay is what makes this sports bra so special, and not just because it's so pretty — it's also perfect for layering under plunging dresses or tops, saving you the trouble of wearing a cami when you want a more modest look. Under the lace, it's a simple seamless sports bra, with soft removable pads for extra shaping and support. Available sizes: S-3X

Available colors: 42

3 This Comfy, Unlined Bralette That's Totally Invisible Under Clothes Amazon Calvin Klein Unlined Bralette $28 See On Amazon If you're the type who'd rather go braless at all times, this unlined bralette by Calvin Klein is the next-best thing for situations when you're looking for a smooth effect. Made of a soft, stretchy blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, its simple design provides a bit of extra support and coverage without feeling restrictive. Plus, the open back and logo-adorned band add major style points, especially when you pair it with the matching panty. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/prints: 12

4 A Longline Sports Bra You'll Want To Show Off From The Back Amazon Core 10 Lattice Back Sports Bra $31 See On Amazon A longline silhouette and strappy back make this sports bra perfect for pairing with open-back tops and sweaters. Made of a stretchy performance fabric with a hint of compression, its stylish design and fuller coverage mean it's also ideal for wearing on its own as a crop top during your workouts. "This looks fantastic under tanks and dresses," one reviewer noted. "I never could wear so many sleeveless tops; they just look sloppy and show too much of me. Now, I can wear all kinds of tanks and I look fantastic." Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors: 6

5 A High-Impact Sports Bra That Minimizes Bounce Without Smushing Your Boobs Amazon SYROKAN High Impact Sports Bra $22 See On Amazon If you have a larger bust — or if you're constantly on the hunt for the most supportive sports bras in general — this high-impact sports bra may be exactly what you're looking for. Unlike most sports bras, it comes with built-in underwire and encapsulated cups, giving you a secure, supportive fit without the creating a uni-boob effect. But reviewers say it's far more comfortable than a traditional bra, thanks to its wide, adjustable straps, moisture-wicking performance fabric, and mesh panels for increased breathability. Available sizes: 32B-42F

Available colors/styles: 9

6 A Crossover Sports Bra With A Cool, Strappy Back — & It Comes In So Many Cute Tie-Dye Prints Amazon Core 10 Ballerina Sports Bra $26 See On Amazon Between the tie-dye print, strappy back, and plunging surplice front, this ballerina-inspired sports bra is almost too pretty to cover up with clothes, especially when you pair it with the matching leggings. Still, there's a lot more to it than good looks — the performance fabric it's made of is not only super soft, but also has moisture-wicking capabilities and four-way stretch. Plus, it also has medium compression to minimize bouncing and provide support during your workouts, but the surplice design keeps your breasts separated, not smushed. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors/prints:

7 A Comfy Cotton Sports Bra That Oozes Classic American Style Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Sports Bra $34 See On Amazon If you love the fit and feel of a classic sports bra, but prefer breathable cotton to moisture-wicking performance fabrics, this Tommy Hilfiger sports bra will give you the best of both worlds. It's available in over 30 Americana-inspired styles in assorted shades of red, navy, white, and gray, all made of lightweight cotton and stretchy spandex. Available sizes: S-XL

Available designs: 36

8 A Mesh-Accented Sports Bra That Fits Large Busts Like A Glove Amazon Yvette Mesh Sports Bra $28 See On Amazon Cool cutouts overlaid in mesh give this sports bra a slightly edgy — and definitely alluring — look. Reviewers are wowed by how supportive it is and how perfectly it fits, especially for larger cup sizes. Plus, it minimizes bouncing and wicks away moisture, and the mesh panels provide extra ventilation during tough workouts. "I'm wearing it all day long," one reviewer reported. "I feel comfortable, I feel supported. At one point I even forgot I was wearing it." Available sizes: S-5X

Available colors/styles: 5

9 A Padded Push-Up Bralette That's Great For Smaller Cup Sizes Amazon Mae Cross Back Sports Bra $18 See On Amazon With its scoop neckline and sporty silhouette, this cute bralette actually looks more like a traditional sports bra than some of the other picks on this list, but wire-free cups with a generous amount of push-up padding stand out in the sea of minimizing sports bras. The criss-crossed straps in the back are adjustable, making it easy to tweak the fit to get the perfect amount of cleavage, and the tie-dye print pictured gives it an extra stylish, on-trend look, though it's available in solid colors, too. Editor's note: If you're interested in more of the best push-up padded sports bras, our friends at Bustle have put together a great guide. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/prints: 4

10 A High-Impact Sports Bra Designed To Keep Large Busts Secure & Comfortable Amazon SYROKAN High Impact Sports Bra $22 See On Amazon Another one of the best high-impact sports bras for larger cup sizes, this one is designed for maximum support and control, with a U-cut back, a bit more coverage, and slightly wider, adjustable straps. It also has double-layered, moisture-wicking cups as well as underwire that's placed on the outside to minimize irritation. "LOVE IT!" one reviewer gushed. "If you want a good underwire bra for all-around daytime, workouts, AND evening, this is it!" Available sizes: 34C-48E

Available colors: 7

11 A Longline Sports Bra With Cool Cutout Details — & It's Basically A Shirt On Its Own Amazon SEASUM Seamless Cutout Sports Bra $20 See On Amazon Intricate, lattice-style cutouts in the back mean this seamless sports bra is guaranteed to turn heads. You can wear it on its own as a bra-top, thanks to its longline silhouette, or pair it with all your open back tops. The moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric of which it's made feels soft and substantial, and it comes with removable, push-up pads, too. If you don't love this particular option, be sure to check out the 45 (!!!) other styles it comes in, most of which vary in design as well as color. Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors/styles: 45

12 A Comfy Cotton Bra With A Front Closure That Doubles As A Chic Ruched Detail Amazon Fruit of the Loom Front Close Sports Bra $10 See On Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much people love this sports bra by Fruit of the Loom. Reviewers can't seem to get enough of its stretchy, breathable, wire-free design, giving it more than 3,400 glowing reviews thus far. Designed with a handy front closure disguised as a cute ruched detail — which means this would also look cute poking out under low-cut tops —reviewers note that it's a particularly great bra for recovering after a surgery, since it's truly comfortable enough to wear around the clock. Available sizes: 34-48

Available colors: 7

13 A Cute Bralette You Can Wear As A Crop Top Amazon Mae High Neck Bralette $18 See On Amazon A ribbed texture, strappy back, and high, halter-style neckline add interest to this stylish bralette-top. Made of a soft, seamless fabric with removable pads and no underwire, it's designed to be a perfect fit for cup sizes A-C. You can wear it on its own with high-waisted bottoms and sweats, or pair it with a blazer or cropped jacket. "I love wearing it for leisure wear, as a bra under a shirt, or even for exercise," one reviewer commented. "It is super comfy and doesn't chafe." Available sizes: XS-XL

Available colors: 3

14 The Iconic Calvin Klein Bralette That'll Literally Always Be Chic Amazon Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette` $21 See On Amazon Calvin Klein's classic cotton bralette has been a cool-girl staple for decades, so you'll have no problem finding inspiration for ways to style yours. Made of a buttery-soft blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, the simple, unlined bralette has a scoop neckline, racerback cut, and wide elastic band stamped with Calvin Klein's iconic logo. Wear it with an open blazer, boyfriend jeans, and of course, the matching panty, or simply with baggy sweats for an effortless, off-duty look. Available sizes: XS-3X

Available colors/prints: 41

15 A Classic Adidas Sports Bra With Retro '90s Charm Amazon adidas Sports Bra $25 See On Amazon A graphic of adidas' iconic logo adds retro charm to this otherwise simple sports bra. It's perfect for the current lingerie-as-outerwear trend — try wearing it with bike shorts, kitten heels, and an open, oversized blazer for an unexpected pairing that's effortlessly cool. Designed with a moisture-wicking fabric and Climacool ventilation that make it one of the most breathable sports bras around, it offers light support and compression, as well as overall comfort. Plus, it's made with nearly 90% recycled materials, so wearing it will make you feel great inside and out. Available sizes: XXS-XXL

Available colors: 8

16 Another Stylish Sports Bra You'll Want To Show Off From The Back Amazon YIANNA Strappy Sports Bra $19 See On Amazon Eight dainty straps criss-cross in the back of this popular sports bra, creating an intricate woven effect in the center. You'll love showing it off as you're practicing your downward dog, but it'll also look gorgeous under open-back tanks or tees when you're off-duty. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric that feels soft and stretchy to the touch, the bra has removable push-up pads and a simple scoop neckline. Available sizes: S-XXL

Available colors: 5

17 A Supportive, Halter-Style Bra With A Plunging V-Neckline Amazon Zumba V Neck Sports Bra $10 See On Amazon For a sports bra with serious sultry charm, this V-neck bra is difficult to top; it looks like a regular bra, but it functions like a sports bra. The plunging neckline and removable pads give you great cleavage, while the moisture-wicking performance fabric will keep you cool and comfortable during tough workouts. While it's technically designed for high-impact activities like Zumba, a few reviewers note that although it is supportive, it's not the most effective at minimizing bounce, especially for larger cup sizes. For that reason, it may be a better option for low-impact workouts or casual wear. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors/prints: 12

18 These Seamless Bra-Tops That Are Perfect For Wearing Under Cozy Sweaters Amazon COMFY BRA Racerback Sports Bra $17 See On Amazon Reviewers couldn't be more impressed by the quality of these seamless sports bras, especially considering the affordable price for a pack of two. Their minimalist, longline silhouette makes them the perfect base for layering underneath sweaters and other tops when it's cold — they'll offer extra warmth — while the compression fit and wide, snug band will keep you comfortable and supported during low-impact workouts and beyond. Their smooth, stretchy material, lack of padding, and skin-hugging fit mean they'll be virtually invisible under clothes, too. Available sizes: S-XL

Available color combinations: 4

19 A Medium-Impact Sports Bra That's Both Functional & Stylish Amazon Reebok Strappy Padded Sports Bra $35 See On Amazon This Reebok sports bra perfectly nails the balance between style and function. It's made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric that feels soft and smooth to the touch, and is designed with angled side seams for added stability, as well as strategically placed mesh panels for maximum breathability. Other highlights: Its strappy back and contrasting colors add visual interest, its simple V-neck design is attractive and versatile, and its removable pads provide shaping and support — what more could you need? Available sizes: XXS-XL

Available colors: 4

20 A Stretchy, No-Dig Bra Designed For A Super Smooth Look Amazon Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra $19 See On Amazon Chic in a simple, understated way, this best-selling bralette is a great choice for anyone who hates the look of lines under clothes. Designed to minimize digging, it hugs you tightly but remains comfortable, thanks to its stretchy, spandex-infused fabric and wide band. Available sizes: XS-XXL

Available colors: 16

21 This Lace-Up Sports Bra That'll Look Great Poking Out Under V-Neck Sweaters & Shirts Amazon PUMA Women's Lace Up Bra $17 See On Amazon Let this PUMA sports bra peek out under your favorite low-cut sweaters and tops to add a subtly alluring touch to any outfit. Made of nylon and spandex, it has a fully seamless construction, which means no lines will show through when worn under tight clothes. Available sizes: S-XL