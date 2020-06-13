11 Stylish, Strappy Sports Bras You Can Buy On Amazon

When shopping for a new sports bra, choosing one that keeps you comfortable and supported during your workouts is non-negotiable. But if you’re the type of person who requires a bit of extra motivation in order to actually get moving, owning cute workout gear that you can’t wait to show off can go a long way. Luckily, there’s a whole world of stylish strappy sports bras out there that give you the best of both worlds: They’ll satisfy your urge to look good at the gym without sacrificing performance or skimping on comfort.

Of course, not all sports bras are created equal — the best option for you will depend on your needs. If you’ll mostly be wearing your new sports bra for low-impact workouts like yoga or hiking, a style with minimal or medium support should do the trick. High-impact workouts, like running or CrossFit, call for something with significantly more bounce control and support. Beyond that, you’ll also want to look for bras designed to wick away moisture and with plenty of ventilation to keep you cool.

It’s a lot to take in, especially when you realize just how many options there are to choose from out there. To make things a bit easier, stick with any of the cute, supportive sports bras featured ahead. They're all available on Amazon — which means, if you're a Prime member, you can be rocking them in as little as two days — and they come in a wide range of styles to suit anyone's taste.

Ready to turn heads as you’re practicing your downward dog? Then just keep reading.

1. A Lattice-Style Bra-Top That's Sure To Turn Heads SEASUM High Impact Seamless Sports Bra $22 Amazon See on Amazon With its lattice-style back covered in cool cut-outs, this top-rated seamless sports bra is a true showstopper. The longline silhouette makes it perfect for wearing on its own as a crop top, or you can layer it under an open-backed tank to showcase the intricate details. Other highlights include removable push-up pads for when you want some extra lift, as well as the wide selection of styles in which it comes, which vary in color and design. Available sizes: XS-XL

2. A Seemingly Simple Sports Bra With A Cool, Strappy Back Core 10 'All Around' Sports Bra $25 Amazon See on Amazon The strappy back, shoulder cut-outs, and logo-stamped band up the cool factor of this versatile sports bra — it's the perfect base for infinite athleisure looks, but don't let the chic design fool you into assuming it falls short on performance. Made with a double layer of moisture-wicking performance fabric, it has medium compression and a hidden mesh lining for added breathability and comfort. Reviewers rave about how it it minimizes bounce and provides enough support for a wide range of workouts, without being so tight that it feels uncomfortable or restrictive. Available sizes: XS-3X

3. A Stylish Strappy Sports Bra That's Supportive Enough For Large Busts SYROKAN Bounce Control High Impact Sports Bra $22 Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to find stylish strappy sports bras and bralettes, but many of the cutest styles don't provide enough support for high-impact workouts, especially if you have a larger bust. Enter this cool, color-blocked sports bra, which is specifically designed to minimize bounce and provide maximum support during high-impact workouts. The contrasting mesh panels are not only eye-catching, but also provide extra ventilation to keep you cool. One reviewer wrote, "As a 36H, I was pretty resigned to paying $80+ for decent bras, which I can only wear for a few hours before my shoulders and neck beg me to take them off. This sports bra is a GAME CHANGER, and at a great price!" Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. Another Highly Supportive Sports Bra That Comes In Even More Sizes Yvette High Impact Sport Bra $29 Amazon See on Amazon For another high-impact sports bra that's great for larger busts, you can't go wrong with this pretty pick from Yvette. Made of a moisture-wicking performance fabric with a wide, supportive band, it has adjustable straps, a hook closure in the back, and a mesh panel in the front for extra ventilation. Dozens of fans confirm that it's an exceptional pick for larger busts, including this reviewer, who noted that she wears a K cup size. "I am blown away by the support, and love the fact I still have some shape as opposed to a big, solid tube." Available sizes: S-5X

5. A Stylish Snakeskin Sports Bra With Ample Coverage & Support Onzie Warrior Bra $58 Amazon See on Amazon This chic Onzie sports bra reimagines the of-the-moment python print in a cool lavender color. Aptly named the "Warrior," it's designed with a halter neck and strappy, longline back for enhanced support, making it ideal for medium- to high-impact workouts. Made of soft, stretchy jersey, it also has a wide chest band and soft, removable cups. Looking for the perfect bottoms to pair with it? Take your pick of the matching bike shorts or leggings. Available sizes: S-L

6. A Comfortable Yoga Bralette With Pretty Ruffles Core 10 Icon Series 'Ruffle' Yoga Bralette $26 Amazon See on Amazon Ruffles make anything they touch more romantic, like this pretty yoga bralette by Core 10. Made of a soft, stretchy performance fabric, it's the perfect sports bra for low-impact workouts like Pilates or barre. Try pairing it with ballerina-inspired pieces, like harem pants and leg warmers, for a chic athleisure look. Available sizes: XS-XL

7. An Affordable Sports Bra That Seems Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is icyzone Padded Strappy Back Sport Bra $17 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about this strappy-backed sports bra, and it's not hard to see why. It's stylish, supportive, and comes in tons of cool colors and designs, from brights and pastels to florals and abstract patterns. What really stands out to fans, though, is that despite its affordable price tag, it truly holds its own when compared to pricier competitors. As one Amazon reviewer put it, "The quality is that of a more expensive bra at a fraction of the price." Available sizes: S-XXL

8. A Simple High-Neck Sports Bra That Sparkles In The Sun Onzie Spirit Bra $38 Amazon See on Amazon Look closely, and you'll notice that this Onzie sports bra is covered in tiny sparkles. The glittery fabric will shine under the sun, making it especially ideal for outdoor workouts. Featuring a high neckline and thin criss-crossed straps, its light support and compression mean it's best for low-impact workouts like yoga. Not into sparkles? It also comes in a cool neon yellow color. Available sizes: M-L

9. A Surplice-Style Sports Bra In An Understated Tie-Dye Print Core 10 Icon Series The Ballerina Strappy Sport Bra $27 Amazon See on Amazon With its strappy back, surplice-style front, and on-trend tie-dye print, the style of this Core 10 sports bra alone is reason enough to love it. But it doesn't sacrifice performance, either: It's made of a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch performance fabric and has medium compression to minimize bouncing and provide support during high-impact workouts. Plus, how cute are the matching leggings? Available sizes: XS-3X

10. A Strappy Bralette With Pretty Cutouts In The Front Mae High Neck Bralette $16 Amazon See on Amazon You can never have too much tie-dye, as this pretty bralette makes abundantly clear. In addition to the gorgeous crochet-style detailing in the front, its thin double straps criss-cross in the back for an even more eye-catching look. If you're not into this particular design, be sure to check out the other styles it comes in, which include solid colors and options with mesh, fishnet-style cutouts. Available sizes: XS-XL