As a relatively new Los Angeles resident, I’ve quickly learned there are a few rites of passage that come with the territory: matcha runs, weekend hikes, and taking an annual trip to Indio for Coachella. Though I crossed the first two off my list within my first month here, I finally made it to the iconic festival last weekend after years of having serious FOMO in New York City. And yes — alongside seeing Justin Bieber — planning my Coachella outfits was easily my favorite part of the festivities (hey, I’m a fashion writer, after all!).

I attended the festival with Reebok, which teamed up with Karol G for her Sunday night headlining set. (The Latina artist and her backup dancers were outfitted in looks from the athletic brand, including a custom silver Reebok Freestyle Hi on the singer.) When it came to my own outfits, comfort was key — especially in the footwear department. Reebok’s cushy Club C 85 carried me through miles of walking, while on other days, I reached for flat boots, including leather pairs from Larroudé and Frye and Co. The overall vibe of my looks skewed light and effortless, with breezy silhouettes like mesh dresses, oversized Bermuda shorts, and sheer blouses leading the charge.

If you’re attending an upcoming music festival (Stagecoach?), scroll ahead for all my outfit inspo.

Sporty Chic

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Though I wore boots the first two days, I knew my feet couldn’t handle another pair by day three. Instead, I slipped into the aforementioned Reebok kicks, which helped keep the throbbing at bay (at least somewhat). I wanted the look to balance a sporty edge with a touch of romance, so I paired them with my favorite ruffled With Jéan bloomers. For accessories, I took a cue from Hailey Bieber’s signature bandana-over-baseball-cap styling trick.

Matchy Matchy

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Hands down, my most complimented look of the weekend was this blue Shani Shemer set, which I wore to the 818 Tequila outpost. I styled the printed sheer piece over a matching patterned bikini from the label, tying everything together with a bandana in the same color story. This fringe ba&sh bag, meanwhile, felt right at home at Coachella. The only downside? Wearing a swimsuit for 12-plus hours wasn’t exactly comfortable.

Easy Breezy

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Bermuda shorts and tall leather boots proved to be a go-to formula among festival-goers, including myself. The pairing strikes the perfect balance between fashion-forward and functional. I softened the look with a sheer ruffled blouse, then layered on a striped bandana and seashell necklace for a playful twist. And, of course, a rhinestone water bottle stayed slung over my shoulder all weekend — hydration, but make it fashion.

Print Play

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Dôen can do no wrong in the dress department. Case in point: this yellow paisley-print number. I wore it to the Rhode event on Saturday (a major highlight of my weekend), which took place in the afternoon heat. To shield myself from the sun, I finished the look with a checkered bucket hat from Wyeth.

A Little Sultry

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

Thursday night’s YSL Beauty party called for a sultrier approach to my Coachella wardrobe. I went with a skin-baring, hardware-adorned Bardot top, pairing it with lace, lingerie-inspired shorts from Free People to play up the mood. Knee-high leather boots from Larroudé completed the evening-out look.