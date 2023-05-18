ICYMI: Trend forecasting agency WGSN and its sister company Coloro have looked into their sartorial crystal balls — and apparently, things are about to get moody. Their teams predict that “Future Dusk,” a mix of timeless dark blue and mysterious, shadowy purple, is poised to be the 2025 color of the year. According to Caroline Guilbert, head of creative content at Coloro, the up-and-coming shade reads familiar and futuristic, while striking that sweet spot between timeless dark blue and mysterious, shadowy purple.

“This makes it the perfect color for a period of uncertainty and awe, aligning with the rise of the metaverse and AI as well as a fascination for the second space age exploration, representing an inspiration to build new worlds,” the color wiz tells TZR over email, further stating the reason for the color selection. What’s more, the expert says that Future Dusk aligns with the masses’ growing desire for deep and dreamy hues.

So why the complete 180 from 2024’s bright, cheery color, Apricot Crush? “We have tracked the return of tinted darks that are gaining momentum thanks to their trans-seasonal and gender-inclusive appeal,” Guilbert explains of the sartorial gear switch. “They are being seen as appealing not only in fashion but also in interiors, product design, and the automobile industry for their captivating depths.”

Of course, the easiest way to begin interacting with 2025’s color of the year is by simply wearing it — which is, fortunately, incredibly easy to do. Keep scrolling ahead for four ways to pull off the rich shade, as inspired by some of our favorite content creators.

Oversized Jacket

Try tapping into the dark hue via a sporty jacket. This JW Anderson design in particular would work with both distressed jeans and slouchy trousers alike. A simple way to set the look apart? Throw a less expected shade into the mix, like olive green. The two rich hues complement one another surprisingly well.

Slip Skirt & Matching Pumps

Dive head first into 2025’s color of the year by coordinating a skirt and shoe in the shade, as demonstrated by Aimee Song here. Then offset the witchy palette with an oatmeal-colored cardigan and round out the look with some luxe sparkly earrings.

Special Occasion Dress

Searching for a sultry going-out number? A Future Dusk gown, like influencer Chrissy Ford’s style above, is sure to suit your needs. Stick to an edgy theme throughout the rest of your outfit by opting for black accents (which, contrary to what you’ve heard in the past, works beautifully with blue).

Bold Bomber

Rest assured, maximalists — you can still work Future Dusk into your looks, even if you usually gravitate toward brighter hues. One way to do so? Team a bomber jacket in the purplish-blue color with a vibrant blouse and animal print trousers. For extra style points, work in a dramatic rosette.