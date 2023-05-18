When Memorial Day Weekend rolls around, it means many of us get a small reprieve from work in order to spend time with loved ones. But in between catching up on the latest Real Housewives drama with your mom or getting coffee with a friend, you may want some quality alone time, too. For those who love to shop — ahem, that’s me — that means setting aside enough time to browse through your favorite online retailers. Enter, TZR’s tightly edited list of Memorial Day Weekend fashion sales.

Below, we’ve pulled together a curation with something for everyone, whether you’re seeking out a new swimsuit for summer or a nice dress for dinner (psst, Simon Miller has the cutest ones). In addition to ready-to-wear deals, many accessory brands like Mansur Gavriel and Nomasei are offering discounts on their seasonal collections of bags and shoes. The latter label, for example, has a generous 20% off incentive for shoppers from May 26 to May 31. Regardless of where your search takes you, you’ll stumble upon sales too good to pass up.

Ahead, find the websites worth checking out, so that once the holiday rolls around, you’ll already have a solid wishlist of what you want to buy. Keep this post saved on your phone or computer as well, since we’ll be updating it with more sale info as we receive it.

Simon Miller

The fashion-girl favorite label is offering up to 70% off its entire website from May 26 to May 29. On the one hand, you will score some amazing deals, but on the other, you may have trouble deciding what items to add to cart — you’ll want everything.

Mansur Gavriel

Is your summer purse collection in dire need of a refresh? If yes, say no more — the Instagram-friendly label is offering up to 40% off select styles from May 22 to May 29. We’re hoping its popular M Frame Baguette will be included in the discount.

Nomasei

For those unfamiliar with this eco-conscious footwear label, it was founded by two Chloé alums, Paule Tenaillon and Marine Braquet. The shoes have a French-girl vibe about them, so if this aesthetic speaks to you, take advantage of Nomasei’s 20% off offer sitewide from May 26 to May 31 with the code MEMORIALDAY.

M.M.LaFleur

If you find yourself with “nothing to wear” while getting dressed during the week, check out M.M.LaFleur’s selection of office-appropriate tops, pants, skirts, and dresses. The brand is offering up to 40% off select items from May 23 to May 30, so upon your return to work, you’ll have new items ready to wear.

Vitamin A

On May 22, the swimwear label is offering 25% off select items, so now’s the best time to scoop up a new bikini or breezy dress for summer.

Eberjey

We tell ourselves all the time that we’ll soon retire our bedtime college tees for a cute pajama set — and, well, it never happens. This month, however, we have a great reason to make good on that promise. From May 27 to May 30, loungewear label Eberjey’s offering an extra 30% off sale styles with the code SUMMER.

LIVELY

Pool and beach days are on the horizon, so make sure your swim drawer is stocked with the right goods. Loungewear label LIVELY can assist in this area, as it is offering up to 50% off all swim from May 25 to May 31. Customers will also get a free tote (worth $25 in value) with any order while supplies last.

Calzedonia

The Italian brand has all your swimwear needs covered for summer. From May 25 to May 29, you can shop its bikinis and one-pieces for $49 and cover-ups are 30% off.

Intimissimi

The lingerie brand is having a sale from May 22 to May 29, in which online shoppers will receive 50% off its microfiber and cotton panties. Meanwhile, the bras will be $19 — a steal!