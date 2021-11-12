Compared to the last holiday season, you likely have more parties and gatherings to attend this year. Whether you’re having an intimate dinner with colleagues from work or hosting a big bash at your home for New Year’s Eve, you will need at least one festive look to get you through the events. A great way to look for party-ready outfit inspiration is by checking out all the 2021 holiday fashion campaigns. (They will inspire you to change out of your sweats asap.)

Prada, Versace, and more are releasing their latest celebratory collections that feature must-have items like monogram accessories and sequin tops. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s campaign is filled with dressing inspo — think ‘90s hair clips and satin dresses — for New Year’s Eve. If you’re looking for gifts to give, purchase a festive velvet cardholder from the likes of Kate Spade. For those who are on a more budget-friendly holiday outfit or gift search, turn your attention to the under-$90 sweaters from Banana Republic. (The brand’s holiday ads also feature the latest outerwear trends for winter such as faux fur coats and quilted jackets.)

You’ll find that the campaigns from various labels, below, will provide plenty of dressing inspo for your next holiday gathering. In addition, the majority of the brands have already released their selection of party-ready offerings so should you see a bag or dress you like, simply head over to the website to shop. Make sure to bookmark this post, as it will be updated with more campaigns as they roll in.

Prada

For Prada’s 2021 holiday campaign video, the theme is about bringing people together through shared experiences like traveling. The short narrative features four rising talents — Julie Garner, Shira Haas, Louis Partridge, and Taylor Russell — who, together, embarks on a voyage across the frozen terrains of Los Angeles. Their end destination is a cliff that overlooks the city, which is filled with lights and a joyous spirit. The inspiration behind the dreamscape came from William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream and was directed by photographer and film director Glen Luchord — who has worked with Prada since the 1990s.

MICHAEL Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Courtesy of Michael Kors

Designer Michael Kors released holiday campaigns for his two lines — MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens — that celebrate the joy of traveling and partying with your loved ones while wearing fashionable attire. It makes sense then that the location for the shoot was the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. The designer highlights a range of graceful looks such as shimmery mini dresses and cropped puffer jackets in a palette of vibrant hues. Model Bella Hadid, YouTuber Bretman Rock, Lori Harvey, and tastemaker Tina Leung were all dressed to impress in the ads. Find your next holiday outfit from the drop on michaelkors.com.

MCM

Courtesy of MCM

MCM’s festive 2021 campaign revolves around the theme of togetherness. It features a diverse group of global creators from TikTok star Josh Richards and actress Savannah Lee Smith to Japanese-American model Mona Matsuoka. “Together for the Holidays celebrates the interconnectivity of our [group] through a diverse cast of talent, united by a common attitude and state of mind,” said Dirk Schönberger, MCM’s global creative officer, in a press release. “The mood is uplifting and optimistic, inspiring our [group] to co-create their personal new normal.”

Versace

Courtesy of Versace

Versace’s holiday campaign video presents its glamorous holiday essentials in its own version of the Winter Olympic Games. “Team Versace” encompasses professional skater Rebecca Ghilardi and models Stella Maxwell and Malika Louback. Ghilardi showcases the new vibrant colors of the La Medusa handbag, as she spins and pirouettes across the ice at a skating rink. Meanwhile, Maxwell and Louback wears cozy knits from the Barocco party wear collection that features the new LA Greca print.

Kate Spade New York

Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York’s holiday campaign “To All A Sparkly Night,” embraces the tender moments of human connection through relatable and candid photos. There are images of families taking a selfie together and photos showing people dancing together. “This campaign is centered around unexpected moments and joyful expressions,” said Jenny Campbell, Kate Spade New York’s chief marketing officer, in a press release. “Whether you’re spending the holidays with loved ones together or from afar, this season feels particularly special.” Shop the new collection at katespade.com.

Banana Republic

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Photographer and director Richard Phibbs touch upon the ideas of wanderlust, new romanticism, and exploration in Banana Republic’s holiday campaign. The backdrop was set at the 15th century Raglan Castle in Wales, where models were photographed while wearing the new holiday collection. The fresh lineup features a range of versatile pieces such as luxe faux fur and quilted puffy outerwear. There are also cozy cashmere pieces, wool knits, and polished trousers that you can create an elevated outfit with for your next party.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus’ holiday campaign captures the excitement and happiness in being able to celebrate with the ones you love. “Creating human connections and building relationships are at the heart of everything we do here, even more so this holiday season,” said Daz McColl, Neiman Marcus’ chief marketing officer, in a press statement. “Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger is our expression of the joy we are looking forward to sharing with our customers wherever and however they connect with us — in stores, online, or through our style advisors.”

Miu Miu

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Courtesy of Miu Miu

Everyone knows the thrill of dressing up for a party. You might find yourself asking questions like Should I wear this sparkly dress? What about a cream sweater and a black leather miniskirt? To help you decide on an outfit, just look to Miu Miu’s holiday campaign for inspo. Sparkles are definitely in as well as cool laid-back denim sets with fun embellishments. If you’re in the mood for fashionable velvet and satin pieces, the luxury fashion house has a full lineup of those pieces too. Head to miumiu.com to shop the new drop.