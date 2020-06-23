It's been a slow journey to bring inclusivity to luxury fashion, and many high-end retailers still don't offer sizing above a size 12. 11 Honoré was launched to help alleviate the lack of high-end labels serving the plus-size community And now that it’s worked with labels like Prabal Gurung, Tanya Taylor, and Jonathan Simkhai, 11 Honoré is launching a private in-house label to continue the expansion of the category and to help bring designer fashion to a great number of women.

After three years of building relationships with contemporary and designer labels that range from Diane von Furstenberg to GANNI, 11 Honoré is launching its first collection of original designs meant for you to style with the other pieces in your wardrobe. “The main objective with launching our own collection was to create an offering that wasn’t currently available on the side,” Patrick Herning, 11 Honoré’s chief executive officer, told TZR in an email. “From price point to size run, we are delivering on a category that complements our existing brand partners and also allows us to dress more women, which is always our intention behind everything we do.”

Courtesy of 11 Honoré Courtesy of 11 Honoré Courtesy of 11 Honoré Courtesy of 11 Honoré

11 Honoré’s debut collection — which was designed under the helm of Danielle Williams Eke — is meant to transcend today’s current trends and seasons and features classic pieces like slip dresses, button-down shirts, and wide-leg trousers. This idea of timelessness, according to Williams Eke, was the driving force behind the collection. “I was very much inspired by the concept of Donna Karan’s Seven Easy Pieces and how easily those seven pieces could be mixed and matched together to create endless outfits,” she says. “Understanding that, as women, our lifestyles evolve day to day, I wanted to make sure our collection reflected that.”

Another major focus for the collection — which is available in sizes 12 to 26 and ranges from $168 to $568 — was the fit. Williams Eke shares that it was imperative to fit each garment on real fit models. “Doing this allows us to really understand how fabric drapes, stretches, and moves with the body. It also allows for feedback from a real woman that undoubtedly improves the overall fit of our clothing.”

If you’re ready to start shopping 11 Honore’s in-house line, scroll down to shop the inaugural collection below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.