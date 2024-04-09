For the last few years, sunglasses seemed to hit a rather stagnant pace. Most of the styles populated on social media swayed between classic aviator and wayfarer styles to more nostalgic ‘90s-esque and sporty silhouettes (we can thank Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber for that). However, this year, there’s been a significant shift in this space, with viral aesthetics like mob wife and dark academia as well as entertainment influences driving trends. Now, there’s a robust range of shapes and styles to choose from when protecting our eyes for the sunny days ahead.

On the more demure end of the spectrum, the incessant reign of quiet luxury has made more simplistic and bare bones sunglasses come into view. Think rimless styles and sleek and slim rectangular frames. “I think people are more appreciative of timeless design and are looking for sunglasses that can outlive a season or trend,” says Patty Perreira, co-founder of sunglasses label Barton Perreira. “Quiet luxury is becoming more of a lifestyle than a trend.”

As that simplicity evolves and settles, a fresh wave of maximalism has hit the fashion shore, materializing in the aforementioned flashy and gilded mob wife look as well as a colorful and quirky retro vibe. “I think the popularity of [mod] silhouettes are a result of the influx of ‘60s and ‘70s inspired media right now — shows like Feud: Capote vs. The Swans and Palm Royale are standout examples of creating an entire world based on these characters and their aesthetics,” says Kim Nemser, chief product and supply chain officer at Warby Parker. “It’s no surprise that consumers are looking to bring some of these retro references into their current wardrobes.”

And that’s just the tip of the eyewear iceberg. Ahead, see the sunglasses trends leading the charge in 2024.

Sassy Secretary

@poppylissiman

“The more recent trending style I would say is the petite secretary silhouette, both as opticals and as sunglasses,” says Poppy Lissiman, owner of the eponymous sunglasses label, nodding to the “corpcore” look bubbling to the style surface. “I would attribute this to being back to work and office dressing as an aesthetic.”

Mob Wife

@diffeyewear

Lissiman notes that, like it or not, the opulent mob wife trend is not going anywhere — and it’s coming for your sunnies. While there are several ways to manifest the look with your eyewear, it most aligns with more oversized, gilded, and logoed-out frames. When choosing a style, she suggests going with one that “suits your face shape and feel most confident in. I have petite angular features so I tend to suit rounder or oversized shapes.”

Space Age

@yuyuzhangzou

Also on the more over-the-top side of the spectrum is the futuristic, space age-y aesthetic hitting sunglasses hard. Lissiman attributes this Judy Jetson-appropriate look to the Y2K boom that’s been dominating over the past few years. The bold style consists of oversized, wrap-around styles in acetate or rubbery finishes and bold color ways.

Retro Queen

@warbyparker

“This year, we’re seeing classic cat eye and oval silhouettes trending,” says Nemser. “I love that these shapes exist within several different aesthetics, from colorful acetate, like pop tortoises or classic jet black, to sleek metal frames, providing plenty of entry points for eyewear consumers looking to participate in the trends while still feeling like themselves.”

Rim-Free

@whitneyeveport

“In general, I believe we will see more light-weight rimless styles with beautiful ombré lenses, as well as thicker acetate frames, but with a thinner profile for comfort,” says Perreira. “Rimless and lightweight sunglasses are perfect for when you know you will be wearing your sunglasses for a long period of time. No one wants indent marks on their nose bridge or pain on the top of their ears from heavy uncomfortable glasses.” Indeed, the rimless look offers an array of shape options ranging from more ‘70s oversized rounded options to smaller more modern geometric ones.