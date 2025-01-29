Whether she’s walking a red carpet or strolling down the streets of NYC, Zoë Kravitz is never not embodying the kind of effortless style so many strive to achieve. The fact that she’s the product of two impossibly cool celebrities — Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet — certainly helps, and you can see how her parents have helped influence everything from her breezy off-duty ensembles to her boho glam. In terms of the latter, the YSL Beauty ambassador has followed both her mom and dad’s lead by embracing a ton of protective hairstyles, including a spin on the textured goddess braids Bonet was known for in the ‘90s. But Kravitz has proven that they are just as relevant as ever in 2025, and her latest twisted updo made from micro braids shows just how versatile they can be.

The Blink Twice director attended Saint Laurent’s Homme Fall 2025 show in Paris on Tuesday, Jan. 28 sporting her signature brand of low-key glamour. Dressed in an off-the-shoulder ruffled dress with an oversized brown leather belt, sheer black tights, and strappy sandals, Kravitz completed the look with a perfectly imperfect updo, which featured a twisted knot at the nape of her neck and a few loose, wavy tendrils in front to frame her face of taupe-y monochromatic makeup.

DPTIG / BACKGRID

The Big Little Lies actor is a big fan of updos, but she typically gravitates towards a slick bun. Her Saint Laurent Homme show hairstyle is intentionally tousled and less polished for that perfectly worn-in effect that suits her effortless style so well. Her take on goddess braids does a lot of the heavy lifting. This protective style involves braids that start very close to the scalp and leave the ends loose, often with some wave or curl incorporated. The trend was major in the ‘90s and 2000s, and Kravitz has made it more modern by wearing braids that are so delicate, you can barely see them. Because of this, even more styles (including plenty of updos) are possible — plus it’s notoriously easy to maintain (as far as braids go).

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kravitz’ Haute Couture Fashion Week hair was the handiwork of Nikki Nelms, who has given the High Fidelity star many of her most memorable styles to date, including her Audrey Hepburn-esque bangs and her cornrow bun, both from Paris Fashion Weeks past. The hairstylist always hits it out of the park, but her latest micro braided bun for Kravitz feels so fresh, soft, and romantic — which makes it the ideal spring updo.