Zendaya is a red carpet fashion queen. The 24 year old, who works with stylist Law Roach, has created some memorable fashion moments for fans since hitting the big screen, and Thursday night was no exception. Zendaya achieved star status yet again in another unforgettable outfit. For Essence's Black Women In Hollywood Awards, Zendaya wore a Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture dress. Unlike her other iconic outfits like her 2015 Oscars white Vivienne Westwood gown or that recent monochrome green look from Pertegaz's Fall/Winter 2021 collection, this YSL masterpiece was completely vintage. It also held several special meanings for Roach and the fashion world.

First, the designer evening dress dated back to 1982 (!!). Second, the puff-shouldered, two-toned plunging neckline piece was from Roach's personal archive and was previously owned by American businesswoman Eunice W. Johnson. If you're unfamiliar with Johnson's legacy, she was the creator of the Ebony Fashion Fair. The fair was a traveling fashion show that showcased haute couture and ready-to-wear fashion, which set the pace for Black style for more than 50 years. “I’ve been waiting to share this look ..... @zendaya wearing vintage @ysl Haute Couture from 1982 (my personal archive) originally owned by the trailblazer Eunice Johnson! We pay homage 🌹🌹🌹” Roach wrote on Instagram.

Roach accessorized the gown with jewelry from Bvlgari, which featured the brand's Serpenti earrings, emerald and diamond rings, and their dazzling 18K white gold Divas' Dream watch. (The star was announced as one of the fine jewelry house’s ambassadors back in 2020.) In keeping with the Hollywood glam theme, Zendaya wore black satin Flower Strass pumps from Roger Vivier. The final look was the perfect blend of new and vintage — worn together on Earth Day, no less.

If you're eager to see Zendaya win the red carpet fashion game again, you’re in luck. The Euphoria actor will be a presenter at this Sunday's in-person Oscars ceremony. As you await her appearance, check out the rest of her vintage YSL look from all angles, below.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images