Dramatic and opulent attire are, of course, expected on award show red carpets. But occasionally, the celebrities who dare will stray from the status quo. Some stars shirk convention altogether by donning outfits that are the antithesis to a billowing ball gown. Kristen Stewart, for one, wore a pair of short-shorts and a tailored blazer from Chanel to the 94th Academy Awards. And the Spencer actor wasn’t the only rule-breaking red-carpet dresser at the 2022 Oscars; Zendaya and Uma Thurman wore skirts and shirts in lieu of your standard dress to the film ceremony. While similar in their unexpected nature, the two actors ensembles were wholly different in their styling execution, so each outfit did feel fresh and unique to them as individuals.

For instance, the Dune star wore a white, satin button-down in a cropped silhouette, which hit right at the top of her ribcage, with a silver sequined maxi skirt. Her skirt fanned out behind her due to its lengthy train, emulating the effect of an expansive statement gown. Zendaya’s look, courtesy of Valentino, was especially out of the box for the actor, considering she’s been known to shut down many-a red carpets in floor-sweeping gowns. She did, however, pay homage to one of 2022’s ongoing and leading red carpet styles, the silver color trend, with her light-catching metallic skirt.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As for Thurman, she, like Zendaya, chose a white button-down in a satin material. However, the Pulp Fiction star chose a longline style and buttoned her blouse all the way up to her neck. She paired her classic button-down top with a silky, column-style maxi skirt in an inky black hue. Thurman’s entire ensemble was by Bottega Veneta.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

