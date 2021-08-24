Zendaya’s Dreamy Wedding Guest Dress Is The Kind You Can Actually Dance In

Zendaya always emits a classy, elegant vibe with her clothes, whether she’s attending an award show or a friend’s event. Some of her favorite high-profile designers are Christopher John Rogers, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and Valentino. The actor turned to the latter Italian luxury fashion house for a recent party outfit. Zendaya wore a wedding guest dress from Valentino — an option, that immediately upon seeing it, you’ll notice is perfect for fall ceremonies. (Zendaya and her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland both attended music producer Josh Florez’s nuptials in Simi Valley, California.)

On Aug. 22, Esteban Camarillo, a friend of Holland and Zendaya’s, shared an Instagram story that featured the two costars cozying up next to each other. California’s weather can be hot in the daytime, but if you’re attending a wedding at a vineyard — as the two did — at night, the breeze can be brisk. Zendaya chose a dress that would be versatile for said weather. She kept it simple, but elegant with a sheer caramel-colored floor-length number from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. For her hair, she had it up and she accessorized with a dainty watch and a thin bracelet. In the photo, Zendaya is beaming while leaning against rumored beau Holland. He wore a simple outfit that consisted of a white button-down shirt, black slacks, and brown dress shoes. (You’ll notice his hand was lightly resting on Zendaya’s dress sleeve — cute.)

@estebancamarillo

Although Zendaya’s exact Valentino gown isn’t available to purchase, there are other gorgeous long-sleeve, brown options to shop. If you’re attending a vineyard or backyard wedding, slip into Reformation’s Kellie dress. For a little peek-a-boo detail, opt for Wayf’s cutout maxi dress with a flowing skirt. The neutral nutty-meets-chocolate hues will look great against a fall foliage backdrop.

